Civics 101

Thursday 5

STASSNEY LANE IMPROVEMENTS FEEDBACK ATD wants your input on how to improve transit options along Stassney from West Gate Blvd. to South Congress, so visit the link online and share your thoughts! Comments will be accepted from Dec. 5, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020 Online, 512/974-7783. carly.haithcock@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. In person: Thu., Nov. 21, 6-7pm. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

COFFEE ON THE CORRIDOR: BURNET ROAD Stop by anytime for info on the Burnet Road Corridor construction phasing, which starts with the Braker/Burnet and Koenig/Burnet intersections. 8:30-10am. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/burnet.

LGBTQ LEGAL ISSUES IN CHANGING TIMES A day-long presentation for folks looking to gain MCLE Credit thanks to the TexasBarCLE and LGBT(q) Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. A live webcast will also be available online for the same price. 9am-4:30pm. Texas Law Center, 1414 Colorado, 512/463-1463. $122.50+. www.texasbarcle.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING A break from Land Use to discuss racism at APD. See agenda for more. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURE FUNDING FY 20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits are invited to learn how to complete the online application. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division Bluebonnet Training Room, 5202 E. Ben White #400. Free. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

STASSNEY OPEN HOUSE ATD wants your input on how to improve transit options along Stassney from West Gate Blvd. to South Congress. Drop by anytime. A comment period will also be online from Dec. 5-Jan. 5. 7-8pm. ACC South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stassney. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 6

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. In person: Thu., Nov. 21, 6-7pm. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CLIMATE STRIKE Join youth protestors across the globe in an effort to disrupt business as usual and demand clear commitments to action and a Green New Deal. #climatestrike. 10am-Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.sunrisemovement.org.

BUSINESS TRAINING ON RECYCLING AND ORGANICS DIVERSION Network with other business owners and property managers, and learn about zero-waste best practices for recycling and organics diversion. City staff will be on-site to answer questions and provide one-on-one assistance. 2:30-3:30pm. Buzz Mill Riverside, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. Free. www.buzzmillcoffee.com.

RECYCLING & ORGANICS REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES Network with other Zero Waste businesses and learn what it takes to make your business zero waste. City staff will be on-site. 2:30pm. Buzz Mill Riverside, 1505 Town Creek, 512/912-9221. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 7

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. 8am-3pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

AUSTIN ISD MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Families of current and future middle school students can explore the programs offered at each of AISD's 19 middle school campuses. Faculty will be there, along with student performances. 9am-Noon. Webb Middle School, 601 E. St. Johns, 512/414-4481. Free. www.austinisd.org.

LDC: CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING An opportunity to share your feedback on the city's Land Development Code Revision and related amendments before Council takes a vote on Dec. 9. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

LAST CHANCE TO STOP THE NEXT CODENEXT City Hall will be the temporary home of dueling land use arguments. This side is against the LDC rewrite (if you couldn't tell). It's also the same group that derailed CodeNEXT for better or worse. 10am-5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

GROWING CLOSER RALLY On the other hand, this group of urbanists are pushing Council to adopt the rewrite. You decide. 10am-2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

ART FROM THE STREETS ANNUAL SHOW Art From the Streets provides open studio four days a week to Austin's homeless and at-risk artists, giving them a place where they can create throughout the year – all of which culminates in this one big show. Note: 95% of all proceeds go directly to the artists! 11am-5pm. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $5. www.artfromthestreets.org.

STUDENT RIGHTS WORKSHOP FROM THE ACLU Students and youth activists are invited to this training on how to make change in their communities. 1-3pm. Central Library Demonstration Area, 710 W. César Chávez St.. Free. lila.mckmak@gmail.com.

FESTIVUS FOR THE REST OF US! A festive meet and greet with Heidi Sloan – running for Congress – and Dominic Selvera, a dem candidate running for Travis County Attorney. RSVP (via Facebook) to attend 5-9pm. 11124 Desert Willow Loop. www.dominicselvera.com.

Sunday 8

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

LIZ FOR SHERIFF FUNDRAISER Your chance to hear what she's about. Noon-3pm. 20406 Sunset Ln, Lago Vista. www.lizforsheriff.com.

Monday 9

EAST AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am East Austin Neighborhood Center, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES AT NORTH AUSTIN YMCA A pilot program from the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit to help neighborhood residents access bus passes, rent and utility assistance, and social work and nursing services. Call for more info or to set up an appointment. 8:30am-12:30pm. YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5159 x4. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTH AUSTIN NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Mondays, 8:30-11:30am South Austin Neighborhood Center, 2508 Durwood. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other passenger safety tips. Register online or by phone. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 211 Comal Street. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The dais is expected to vote on the city's Land Use Code rewrite. See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

PROGRESS TEXAS' NINTH ANNIVERSARY HOLIDAY PARTY Celebrate retiring State Senator José Rodríguez at the statewide nonprofit media org's yearly festive gathering. 6-8pm. South Congress Hotel, 1603 S. Congress, 512/730-0819. $25. into@progresstexas.org, www.progresstexas.org.

Tuesday 10

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

RECYCLING & ORGANICS REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES Network with other Zero Waste businesses and learn what it takes to make your business zero waste. City staff will be on-site. 2pm. HID Global, 611 Center Ridge Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

A CONVERSATION WITH COUNCIL MEMBER NATASHA HARPER-MADISON KOOP Radio hosts a live and lively convo with the D1 CM and Civil Rights & Wrongs host Bob Dailey. 6-7pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122, 512/840-1804. Free. www.koop.org.

LONGHORN DAM BRIDGE MULTIMODAL IMPROVEMENT OPEN HOUSE Staff from Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation, and Austin Parks and Rec. invite you to stop in and learn about the project. 6-8pm. Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 E 3rd St.. www.austintexas.gov/longhorndam.

BALLOT IS SET PARTY! It's a House flipping party with the Texas House Democrats and the Black Angels. 6-10pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth, 512/476-2100. www.fb.com/texashdcc.

Wednesday 11

SEARCHLIGHT SERIES: JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND ACTION AROUND RAPE Join Survivor Justice Project and the Austin Justice Coalition for a five-part series on the intersections of sexual assault survivor justice, racial equity, and criminal justice to uncover ways to advance healing and community accountability for sexual violence in Austin. Wednesdays, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30pm Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Wednesdays, 8:30-11:30am Rosewood/Zaragosa Health Clinic, 2800 Webberville Rd., 512/404-1500. www.austintexas.gov.

WE THE PARTY A 101 on our local government. This group is itching to get 150 folks at City Hall to learn how to make their voices heard and who's on first. 5:30-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. info@afunctionaldemocracy.com, www.afunctionaldemocracy.com.

GREATER AUSTIN ASIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HOLIDAY SOCIAL Meet and mingle with GAACC's board as well as members of its advisory council. 6-8pm. Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. Members, free with RSVP; nonmembers, $10; $20 (at the door). www.austinasianchamber.org.

Thursday 12

BLACKLAND NURSING SERVICES Nurses will be on-site to help navigate health concerns, provide check-ups, offer nutrition education, and help track down affordable health insurance coverage. Thursdays, 8:30-11:30am Blackland Neighborhood Center, 2005 Salina. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

READY, SET, PLANT! Join TreeFolks to plant tree seedlings at Blunn Creek Greenbelt to improve wildlife habitat, reduce erosion, and improve water quality! 10am-1pm. 512/443-5323. Free. www.treefolks.org.