No Voting Here: University Democrats, Austin Young Democrats, the Texas College Democrats, and others announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the 2019 Legislature's prohibition on temporary mobile voting locations, which meant the closing of roaming sites that helped folks like students, the elderly, and those with limited means of transportation. In October, the Texas Democratic Party filed a similar suit, arguing that the law undermines voting rights.

Don't Call Me Maybe: Several criminal justice reform groups, including Grassroots Leadership, are calling on Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore to institute a "No Call" policy. Citing cases of Austin police dishonesty, racism, and brutality, the activists ask Moore not to initiate prosecutions of charges originating from officers shown to be biased or "untrustworthy."

Don't Get Sick: State District Judge Peter Sakai issued a temporary injunction against the implementation of San Antonio's paid sick leave law, while a lawsuit filed against it by business groups and the Texas Public Policy Foundation proceeds. A similar lawsuit blocked implementation of an Austin sick leave, while Dallas' law remains in place. The ruling means more than 350,000 San Antonio workers should stay healthy, because their bosses are cheapskates.

Red Bud Isle: Open The city has reopened the popular hiking spot after water samples taken on Nov. 12 showed no signs of toxins and blue-green algae was no longer visible. Dog owners, however, have been warned: "Another harmful algal bloom may occur at any time in any part" of Lady Bird Lake; the risk is highest when the weather is hot and dry at length. The August outbreak caused the death of at least five dogs.

Bilious Billionaire: The Texas Tribune reports that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the latest entrant to the Democratic presidential primary race, has purchased $3 million worth of TV ads in Texas, one of 32 states he's targeted to promote his candidacy in advance of Super Tuesday. In response, Julián Castro said: "We don't need another ego-driven billionaire flooding the airwaves."

Cofer Farewell: The Hill Country Conservancy announced that CEO and founder George Cofer will retire in April 2020, after 20 years of building the organization and working to achieve local conservation efforts.