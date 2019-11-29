News

Austin was the first stop on Period Equity and LOLA's national Tampon Tax Protest tour, when the millennial pink truck parked at 402 Congress last Wednesday and invited folks to file Claims for Refund contesting the sales tax on menstrual products, which costs Texans with periods $23.9 million annually. The goal is to file lawsuits against Texas and 32 other states that don't consider tampons and pads necessities. (Photo by Ben Porter)

No Voting Here: University Democrats, Austin Young Democrats, the Texas College Democrats, and others announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the 2019 Legislature's prohibition on temporary mobile voting locations, which meant the closing of roaming sites that helped folks like students, the elderly, and those with limited means of transportation. In October, the Texas Democratic Party filed a similar suit, arguing that the law undermines voting rights.

Don't Call Me Maybe: Several criminal justice reform groups, including Grassroots Leadership, are calling on Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore to institute a "No Call" policy. Citing cases of Austin police dishonesty, racism, and brutality, the activists ask Moore not to initiate prosecutions of charges originating from officers shown to be biased or "untrustworthy."

Don't Get Sick: State District Judge Peter Sakai issued a temporary injunction against the implementation of San Antonio's paid sick leave law, while a lawsuit filed against it by business groups and the Texas Public Policy Foundation proceeds. A similar lawsuit blocked implementation of an Austin sick leave, while Dallas' law remains in place. The ruling means more than 350,000 San Antonio workers should stay healthy, because their bosses are cheapskates.

Red Bud Isle: Open The city has reopened the popular hiking spot after water samples taken on Nov. 12 showed no signs of toxins and blue-green algae was no longer visible. Dog owners, however, have been warned: "Another harmful algal bloom may occur at any time in any part" of Lady Bird Lake; the risk is highest when the weather is hot and dry at length. The August outbreak caused the death of at least five dogs.

Bilious Billionaire: The Texas Tribune reports that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the latest entrant to the Democratic presidential primary race, has purchased $3 million worth of TV ads in Texas, one of 32 states he's targeted to promote his candidacy in advance of Super Tuesday. In response, Julián Castro said: "We don't need another ego-driven billionaire flooding the airwaves."

Cofer Farewell: The Hill Country Conservancy announced that CEO and founder George Cofer will retire in April 2020, after 20 years of building the organization and working to achieve local conservation efforts.

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

