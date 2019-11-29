News

Equality Texas Names New CEO

Ricardo Martinez will takeover the advocacy organization on Dec. 1

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Ricardo Martinez
Ricardo Martinez (Photo provided by EQTX)

After nearly a year of searching, Equality Texas has named their new CEO. Recognized as an LGBTQ leader by the Obama administration, Ricardo Martinez will relocate from Phoenix to Austin to take over the state's largest political advocacy organization for queer and trans rights. According to the press release, Martinez – who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico at the age of six – has spent 15 years working in national nonprofits including Stand for Children and GLSEN, an education-­focused organization working to promote LGBTQ ­inclusion and end discrimination based on sexual ­orientation, gender identity, and gender expression in the classroom.

It's been quite a ride since EQTX's former CEO Chuck Smith departed the organization last December after a 15-year tenure. With the 86th Texas legislative session gaveling in just one month later, Samantha Smoot – former political director for both the Planned Parenthood Federation for America and the Human Rights Campaign – stepped in as interim execut­ive director, but left the post in July once session wrapped. Angela Hale, a longtime legislative and media consultant for EQTX, then stepped into the role while the search for a permanent CEO continued. Hale was thanked by both Elizabeth Myers, chair of the Equality Texas Foundation Board, and Holt Lackey, chair of the Equality Texas Board. "We appreciate Angela's many years of dedicated service to Equality Texas and are pleased that she will continue to lead our legislative and communications strategy at the Capitol," said Lackey.

In a statement, Martinez, who will take the reins from Hale on Dec. 1, said he's excited to build upon EQTX's 30-year legacy. "The enormity of this moment does not escape me. I stand in gratitude for every experience that has prepared me to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer for Equality Texas. I'm incredibly grateful to the Equality Texas boards and staff for granting me the opportunity to lead an organization with such a rich history of protecting and expanding the rights of LGBTQ Texans."

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition – what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve. – Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More LGBTQ
Texas LGBTQ Caucus Looking for Change
Texas LGBTQ Caucus Looking for Change
At town hall reps reinforced the need to flip the House in 2020

Sarah Marloff, Nov. 1, 2019

“Sincere” Bigotry at the Senate
“Sincere” Bigotry at the Senate
Religious-refusal bill moves to the House

Sarah Marloff, April 5, 2019

More by Sarah Marloff
Qmmunity: Grateful for You, Grateful for Queers
Qmmunity: Grateful for You, Grateful for Queers
Plus, Jenny Hoyston’s new tunes and the world premiere of Austin’s all-trans revue

Nov. 29, 2019

New Housing Rules Benefit Project Transitions
New Housing Rules Benefit Project Transitions
Affordability Unlocked helps the AIDS services organization triple its housing stock

Nov. 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

LGBTQ, Equality Texas, Ricardo Martinez, Chuck Smith, LGBTQ Rights, Samantha Smoot, Angela Hale, Elizabeth Myers, Holt Lackey

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot
Long Center for the Performing Arts
Turkey Day at the Iron Bear at The Iron Bear
Apis: Thanksgiving
at Apis Restaurant & Apiary
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  