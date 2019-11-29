Civics 101

Wednesday 27

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. In person: Thu., Nov. 21, 6-7pm. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

APPLY FOR STAFF THE MOVEMENT Apply for this training course intended to raise the quality of Texas’ Democratic campaigns. Participants will learn how to run for office or effectively run a campaign. Application deadline: Mon., Dec. 2, 8am Online. nate@txdemocrats.org, www.txdemocrats.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary, as a free training is provided, complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

TURKEY TAILGATE Help Operation Turkey smoke 600 turkeys, accept donations, and make preparations for Thanksgiving Day. You can volunteer for an hour or all day long, and kids are welcome to join. 6am-10pm. Third Base, 13301 US 183, Bldg E. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

BAPTIST COMMUNITY CENTER THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. 11am-6pm. Baptist Community Center, 200 E. Second. www.bccmission.org.

SALVATION ARMY THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. 11:30am-1:30pm. Salvation Army Downtown Shelter and Social Services Center, 501 E. Eighth. www.salvationarmyaustin.org.

Thursday 28

OPERATION TURKEY Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food and clothing to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. Won't volunteering feel better than a third helping of turkey? See website to request a meal (expected delivery between 10am-1pm). 8am-Noon. Citywide. meals@operationturkey.com, www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

SUNRISE COMMUNITY CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk in to attend the meal; no registration needed. 11am-1pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd..

NORTH AUSTIN CHRISTIAN CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. Meal will be served under the large tent in front of the church. 11am-2pm. North Austin Christian Church, 1734 Rutland. www.nacconline.info.

Friday 29

Saturday 30

CHUY'S CHILDREN GIVING TO CHILDREN PARADE Don't get distracted by Santa or his entourage of floats, marching bands, classic cars, and inflatables and forget to bring a toy to donate to Operation Blue Santa. Get a good spot along the parade route, down Congress from the Capitol to Cesar Chavez. 11am. Free. www.chuysparade.com.

Sunday 1

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

LIZ FOR SHERIFF FUNDRAISER A meet and greet with (and fundraiser for) Liz Donegan, who’s running for Travis County Sheriff. 4-6pm. Circle C Ranch, 9329 Hopeland Dr.. www.lizforsheriff.com.

2020 HCRA REGISTRATION LAUNCH Join Hill Country Ride for World AIDS Day and consider registering for the 2020 ride! If you sign up, your first beer is free! 4-6pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. www.hillcountryride.org.

Monday 2

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES AT NORTH AUSTIN YMCA A pilot program from the Austin Public Health Neighborhood Services Unit to help neighborhood residents access bus passes, rent and utility assistance, and social work and nursing services. Call for more info or to set up an appointment. 8:30am-12:30pm. YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5159 x4. www.austintexas.gov.

ACC PINNACLE CAMPUS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS ACC is exploring possibilities for the future of its Pinnacle Campus property. Now’s your chance to share your feedback on the 46 acres’ future! Dec. 2-3. Mon., 8:30-10am; Tue., 6-7:30pm Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 7815 U.S. 290. www.austincc.edu.

URBAN RENEWAL BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov/urbanrenewal.

LAD CANDIDATE FORUM & MEMBER APPRECIATION Hear from the Liberal Austin Democrats’ 2020 candidates. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 3

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM MEETING The commission’s Nominating & Election Committee will meet. See agenda for details. 9:30am. 6850 Austin Center Blvd. #320. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other safety tips for little passengers. 10am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings.

LDC: CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Council will resume its examination of the Land Development Code rewrite. See agenda for additional details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/council.

COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE HOSTED BY COUNCIL MEMBER PAIGE ELLIS Bring new or gently used coats to this donation event hosted by CM Paige Ellis to help provide over 30,000 warm winter coats to Central Texas kids in need. 3-7pm. Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.. Free. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION: GENERAL BODY MEETING Attend to stay up to date on the work AJC is doing. 5-7:30pm. Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38½, 512/921-4933. www.austinjustice.org.

ACC PINNACLE CAMPUS COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS ACC is exploring possibilities for the future of its Pinnacle Campus property. Now’s your chance to share your feedback on the 46 acres’ future! Dec. 2-3. Mon., 8:30-10am; Tue., 6-7:30pm Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 7815 U.S. 290. www.austincc.edu.

TECHNOLOGY FOR SOCIAL GOOD: HOW TECH PROFESSIONALS & COMPANIES CAN SUPPORT SOCIAL IMPACT Presenters will discuss how to create tech that has positive social impact, leveraging tech skills as a volunteer, and more. 6-8pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/970-3460. Free. jessica@austinforum.org, www.austinforum.org.

A DISCUSSION ABOUT AUSTIN’S CURRENT LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE REWRITE Eliot Tretter moderates a conversation on the city’s Land Development Code rewrite with Carmen Llanes Pulido, a health equity and GAVA anti-displacement organizer, and urbanist and housing & transportation advocate Chris Wojtewicz. 6:30-9pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. Free. etretter@ucalgary.ca, www.monkeywrenchbooks.org.

Wednesday 4

LDC: CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Day two of Council working on the Land Development Code rewrite. Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/council.

FAMILIES EMPOWERED APPLICATION NIGHT The event will provide free, in-person support in English and Spanish for filling out pre-K through 12th grade applications and FAFSA applications for college students. Parents and adult college students can also find out about continuing education and online degree opportunities through PelotonU. 5-8pm. Austin Achieve Public Schools – Northeast Campus, 7424 Hwy. 290 E.. Free. madison@snackbox.us.