Civics 101

Thursday 21

COAT & MENSTRUATION PRODUCT DRIVE Donations and volunteers are needed to help AJC and FLoCode provide coats and menstruation products to those experiencing homelessness. See website for requested donations. Through Nov. 22. Volunteer day: Sun., Nov. 24, noon-3pm Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38½, 512/921-4933. www.austinjustice.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. Thu., Nov. 21, 10:30am, 2:30 & 6:30pm Travis County Constable Precinct 1, 4717 Heflin. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

2020 POINT IN TIME COUNT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED ECHO is looking for 800 volunteers to make its annual count of everyone experiencing homelessness in Austin and Travis County a success. The 2020 count takes place Jan. 25. Anyone 18 or older can participate; volunteers will work in teams counting folks in their assigned area. Others can collect donations for the care packages distributed during the count. Online. pointintime@austinecho.org, www.austinecho.org/pit.

APPLY FOR STAFF THE MOVEMENT Apply for this training course intended to raise the quality of Texas’ Democratic campaigns. Participants will learn how to run for office or effectively run a campaign. Application deadline: Mon., Dec. 2, 8am Online. nate@txdemocrats.org, www.txdemocrats.org.

CRISTINA TZINTZÚN RAMIREZ, CANDIDATE FOR U.S SENATE A conversation between Dem candidate for U.S. Senate Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith. 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. Free. www.texastribune.org/studio-919.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES INC. BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. www.austintexas.gov.

POP-UP ATX A resource fair to connect Austinites to city programs and services (including vaccinations), educate folks about code requirements, and more. 3:30-5:30pm. Perez Elementary School, 7500 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan during the first outreach phase; the next phase is planned for early 2020. 5-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/215-8225. Free. comments@campotexas.org, www.campotexas.org.

LBJ EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL THANKSGIVING MEAL AND HARVEST FAIR This community Thanksgiving meal (served at 7pm) will be held in the school cafeteria, in addition to community resource booths. 5-8pm. LBJ Early College High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.. www.austinisd.org.

MARGARET FOR JUDGE CAMPAIGN KICKOFF This local defense attorney is running for Judge of County Court at Law No. 4. 5-6:30pm. Donn's Depot, 1600 W. Fifth, 512/478-0336. $50. www.margaretforjudge.com.

TRY TRANSIT ADVENTURE WITH CAPMETRO AND LGBT CHAMBER CapMetro and the LGBT Chamber invite you to hop a bus (for free) from Triangle Station and head to the Blanton for some art viewing. 5:30-7:30pm. Triangle Station (SB), 4622 Guadalupe. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

LISTENING SESSION: CAMERON AND DESSAU ROADS Stop by whenever to help the Austin Transportation Department better understand the safety and mobility needs for people using Cameron Road and Dessau Road (51st Street to Parmer Lane). Your input will help identify improvement projects. For those who can’t attend, see the online survey, open Nov. 21 through Dec. 22. In person: Thu., Nov. 21, 6-7pm. Online: Nov. 21-Dec. 22 Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/974-7657. neil.quarles@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/zerowaste.

NASH HERNANDEZ BUILDING AT FESTIVAL BEACH COMMUNITY MEETING PARD is seeking community input regarding the rehabilitation project and potential future uses. 6:30-7:30pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

COMMUNITY CHECK-INS Connect with the Community Advocacy & Healing Project to learn about upcoming projects and the Melanated Community Book Drive. Thu., Nov. 21 & Mon., Nov. 25; 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

BRAVE COMMUNITIES CONVERSATION: RACIAL BIAS & POLICING A screening and panel discussion of the short doc “Traffic Stop” on Breaion King’s arrest, in response to alleged racism in the top ranks of the Austin Police Department. 6:30-8:30pm. Greater Mt. Zion Church, 4301 Tannehill, 512/478-7578. Free with RSVP. www.fb.com/bravecommunities.

MARKING HISTORY/MAKING ART A panel discussion with Carre Adams, Jennifer Chenoweth, and Krissie Marty, moderated by Jeanne Claire van Ryzin. 6:30-8pm. Oakwood Cemetery, 1601 Navasota, 512/978-2310. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 22

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE DURING TAX SEASON United Way of Williamson County is looking for volunteers to help with free tax prep services in Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Liberty Hill, and Taylor. Work includes tax prep, translating, and greeting. No prior experience necessary as a free training is provided complete with IRS certification.

The sites will be open from Jan. 28 through April 15. Bilingual folks are sorely needed. Email, call, or visit the website for more info.

STAKEHOLDER MEETING: RSMP & UWSCF PAYMENT STRUCTURE The Watershed Protection Dept. leads a discussion on updating the payment structure for the Regional Stormwater Management Program and the Urban Watershed Structural Control Fund. 9:30-11:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/rsmp.

CREATIVE ENTREPRENEUR TALK A luncheon specifically for local creatives on how to bring business into your practice. Speaker is Anuradha Naimpally, founder and artistic director ​of Austin Dance India. 11:30am-1pm. Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park #160. Free with RSVP. www.austinasianchamber.org.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1-3pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 23

HANDS FOR HOPE El Buen Samaritano provides Thanksgiving care packages to 1,000 local families in need. There's currently a waitlist for distribution volunteers, but donations are still needed. Sat., Nov. 23 El Buen Samaritano Episcopal Mission, 7000 Woodhue. www.elbuen.org.

60 YEARS OF BIRDING AT HORNSBY BEND CELEBRATION Travis Audubon and Austin Water host a day of festivities, including birding field trips, activities, and an evening program with dinner. 7am-7pm. Hornsby Bend Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973. Free, except dinner ($8). www.travisaudubon.org.

CANTU PAN-AM RECREATION CENTER THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. 11am-2pm. Oswaldo "A.B." Cantu Pan-American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov.

ST. ANDREW'S PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted, but calling ahead (512/251-0698) is suggested. 5-8pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. www.staopen.org.

Sunday 24

GREAT THANKSGIVING BANQUET Walk-ins accepted. Call 512/494-0953 for volunteer or donation info. 9am-2:30pm. Church Under the Bridge, I-35 & Seventh. info@mpaustin.org, www.mpaustin.org/gtb.

COAT & MENSTRUATION PRODUCT DRIVE Donations and volunteers are needed to help AJC and FLoCode provide coats and menstruation products to those experiencing homelessness. See website for requested donations. Through Nov. 22. Volunteer day: Sun., Nov. 24, noon-3pm Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38½, 512/921-4933. www.austinjustice.org.

VOLUNTEER DAY FOR AJC’S COAT AND MENSTRUATION PRODUCT DRIVE Since Nov. 4, Austin Justice Coalition has been working with Flo Code to collect coats and menstruation products for those experiencing homelessness. Bring donations and help distribute! Email if you’re interested in volunteering. Noon-3pm. Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38½, 512/921-4933. ishialynette@austinjustice.org, www.austinjustice.org.

REPRESENT AUSTIN CHAPTER MEETING Join the local branch of folks working to pass anti-corruption laws to put an end to political bribery, secret money, and broken elections. Newcomers are invited to arrive at 3pm to meet and mingle. Last Sundays, 3:30pm Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. paula@representusatx.org, www.representusatx.org.

Monday 25

MOBILE LOAVES & FISHES THANKSGIVING MEAL Focuses on serving individuals who are experiencing homelessness. Individuals are encouraged to arrive early since meal is served on a first-come, first-served basis. 5:30pm. First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity, 512/328-7299. info@mlf.org, www.mlf.org.

COMMUNITY CHECK-INS Connect with the Community Advocacy & Healing Project to learn about upcoming projects and the Melanated Community Book Drive. Thu., Nov. 21 & Mon., Nov. 25; 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Tuesday 26

MINORITY- AND/OR WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION A hands-on overview of the many certifications offered by the city. 10am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov.

H-E-B FEAST OF SHARING H-E-B plans to serve 13,000 meals to residents of Austin, Travis County, and surrounding communities. 4-8pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.heb.com.

THE INNOCENCE INITIATIVE: CARE TEAM MEETING Help this collab of five orgs elevate, advocate, and raise awareness of how black girls are treated in the U.S. 5:30-7:30pm. PeopleFund, 2921 E. 17th, Bldg. D #1, 512/472-8087. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Wednesday 27

TURKEY TAILGATE Help Operation Turkey smoke 600 turkeys, accept donations, and make preparations for Thanksgiving Day. You can volunteer for 1 hour or all day long, and kids are welcome to join. 6am-10pm. Third Base, 13301 US 183, Bldg E. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

BAPTIST COMMUNITY CENTER THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. 11am-6pm. Baptist Community Center, 200 E. Second. www.bccmission.org.

SALVATION ARMY THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. 11:30am-1:30pm. Salvation Army Downtown Shelter and Social Services Center, 501 E. Eighth. www.salvationarmyaustin.org.

Thursday 28

OPERATION TURKEY Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food and clothing to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. Won't volunteering feel better than a third helping of turkey? See website to request a meal (expected delivery between 10am-1pm). 8am-Noon. Citywide. meals@operationturkey.com, www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

SUNRISE COMMUNITY CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk in to attend the meal; no registration needed. 11am-1pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd..

NORTH AUSTIN CHRISTIAN CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEAL Walk-ins accepted. Meal will be served under the large tent in front of the church. 11am-2pm. North Austin Christian Church, 1734 Rutland. www.nacconline.info.