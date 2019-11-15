Pease Parents Aim to Change the School Changes
By Austin Sanders, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019
Parents, students, and community members who want Austin ISD to slow down or stop its School Changes 2019 process rallied on Nov. 6, as calls for the board of trustees to intervene have intensified. Students sang at Pease Elementary, and state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, offered her own praise of the school, which has fiercely advocated against its closure. Hinojosa, who formerly chaired the AISD board, made a broader plea for trustees to reconsider plans to close Pease and three other elementaries over the next several years. A majority of the board still appears to support district leadership's School Changes scenarios, although some have showed interest in delaying a final decision; a vote is currently scheduled for Nov. 18.