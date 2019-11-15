Civics 101

Thursday 14

ALL-NIGHT VIGIL FOR RODNEY REED Brave the cold night to demand Gov. Greg Abbott – or the courts – stop Rodney Reed's Nov. 20 execution in light of new evidence that further suggests he's innocent. Nightlong vigils for Reed will be happening in solidarity outside the US Supreme Court in DC and in Bastrop. Nov. 14-15, 7pm-7am Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.txfgm.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/council.

RESPONDING TO CITY SOLICITATIONS The city’s Purchasing Office shares tips on how to respond to competitive solicitations. One of two workshops. 10-11:30am. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1253. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

JUVENILE JUSTICE BOOK DRIVE Donate books to teens in the Gardner-Betts/Travis County Juvenile Detention Center. See Facebook for suggested books (paperbacks only). Last day to drop off: Fri., Nov. 15, 1-11:30pm Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38 1/2 St., 512/921-4933. ishialynette@austinjustice.org, www.austinjustice.org.

CHALLENGE STUDIO INFORMATION SESSION Learn about the City's Challenge Studio including the two focus areas of Food Security and Nutrition: Improving Food Access; and Environmental Quality: Zero Waste. 5:30-7pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BAR-BIZ-QUE WITH PEOPLEFUND AND FROST BANK A workshop – with smoked meats – on how to keep your business safe from fraud. 6-7:30pm. PeopleFund, 2921 E. 17th, Bldg. D #1, 512/222-1041. Free. cperry@peoplefund.org, www.peoplefund.org.

BETTER TOGETHER: THE POWER OF COLLABORATION TO GROW A BUSINESS A networking event with local entrepreneurs and companies who will share their collaboration tips. 6:30-8:30pm. WeWork Austin, 600 Congress. Free. www.generalassemb.ly.

Friday 15

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

JUVENILE JUSTICE BOOK DRIVE Donate books to teens in the Gardner-Betts/Travis County Juvenile Detention Center. See Facebook for suggested books (paperbacks only). Last day to drop off: Fri., Nov. 15, 1-11:30pm Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38 1/2 St., 512/921-4933. ishialynette@austinjustice.org, www.austinjustice.org.

Saturday 16

POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY & THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY Join the Hispanic/Latino Quality of Life Commission for a meeting with APD to discuss immigration, training, trigger areas, racial profiling, and mental health. 9am-Noon. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. bc-angelica.erazo@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. 10:30am. Oak Hill Community Center, 8656 Hwy. 71 W.. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens can help create healthy soil and keep food waste out of the landfill. Attend for a $75 rebate on any new chicken coop or home composting system. 11am-Noon. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 500 W. Ben White, 512/478-2165. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

AUSTIN YANG GANG MARCHES ON UT Andrew Yang supporters are taking over UT’s campus. 11am-2pm. Texas Federation of Women's Clubs Mansion, 2312 San Gabriel St., 512/476-5845. Free. www.mobilize.us/yang2020.

TO BELIEVE: PANEL DISCUSSION Hear from Reverend Daryl Horton of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Ben Heimsath of Heimsath Architects, and Collin Hardeman of Amaz1n Entertainment. Noon-1pm. Oakwood Cemetery, 1601 Navasota, 512/978-2310. Free. www.austintexas.gov/oakwoodchapel.

FACEBOOK LIVE TELETHON Kick off Austin Community Law Center’s fall membership drive, hosted by Executive Director Brian McGiverin and Chris Harris for a live studio audience. Noon-2pm. Grassroots Leadership, 3121 E. 12th, 512/499-8111. $40; free to current Friends of ACLC members. www.austincommunitylawcenter.org.

JUSTICE WALK: JUSTICE FOR DRE Demand justice while celebrating the life of Andre “Big Dre from 12th Street” Davis, who was shot and killed during a robbery at Givens Park in April. 2-3:30pm. 1401 E. 12th. www.austinjustice.org.

REELECTION CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Help state Rep. John Bucy kick off his campaign on a high note at this family-friendly event. 4-5:30pm. Springwoods Park Pavilion, 9117 Anderson Mill Rd.. Free. johnbucy@bucyfortexas.com, www.bucyfortexas.com.

Sunday 17

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

MONTHLY BIRDING & NATURE HIKE Hill Country Conservancy hosts a monthly hike to get you outside and looking at birds! 8-10:30am. Nalle Bunny Run Wildlife Preserve, 4615 Bunny Run (near Hwy. 360 & Pennybacker Bridge). $5. sarah@hillcountryconservancy.org.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. 10:30am. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metroplis Dr.. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

AUSTIN BANDS FOR BERNIE Honey Made, Scott Collins, Torre Blake, Color Candy, Sobbrs, and more local bands are hosting a fundraiser for Sanders. All ages welcome before 9pm. 4-10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT: FUNDRAISER FOR ERIN MARTINSON FOR D.A. Help raise money for Martinson’s campaign to win the Travis County District Attorney nomination. 4-6pm. 9517 Bungalow Ln.. $35-500. www.erinforda.com.

WORLD DAY OF REMEMBRANCE FOR VICTIMS OF TRAFFIC VIOLENCE A vigil and call for traffic safety. 5-7pm. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe, 512/477-1566. www.visionzeroatx.org.

Monday 18

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Council convenes to take up the proposed Land Development Code rewrite before a potential first vote in December. See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION PRESENTS COMPLETE COMMUNITIES The Campus Environmental Center brings in AJC to discuss the initiative for more equitable housing policies in the city’s Land Development Code rewrite. 6-7pm. T.S. Painter Hall Rm. 4.420, 103 W. 24th, UT campus. Free. halfpintprairie@utenvironment.org, www.utenvironment.org.

Tuesday 19

THE AUSTIN WOMEN IN TECH SUMMIT AT INNOTECH AUSTIN The conference returns for 2019. See schedule and register online. 9am-4pm. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $65. www.innotechaustin.com.

DISTRICT 8 Q&A SESSION Council Member Paige Ellis hosts a community conversation on the Land Development Code rewrite. 5:30-7:30pm. Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 7210 Brush Country Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

HIGHER LEARNING MONTHLY MEAL PREP Higher Learning and Austin Justice Coalition invite you to help prep, label, and freeze four Saturdays’ worth of meals for approximately 20 people. Third Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm Higher Learning, 1603 E. 38 ½ St.. Free. amberwatts@austinjustice.org, www.hlatx.org.

THE RABBLE PODCAST SEASON FINALE SPECTACULAR! Austin women discuss the 2020 elections and share survival tips for those awkward political conversations with the fam over the holidays. 7-9pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. $7-35. www.rousertx.com/the-rabble-pod.

Wednesday 20

COMMUNITY FORUM: IMPROVING CRIMINAL JUSTICE OUTCOMES FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH IDD A panel discussion with folks from Integral Care, the Austin Police Department, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Juvenile Public Defender’s Office on how to improve the lives of those living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD). 11am-1:30pm. Ascension Seton Administrative Offices, St. Vincent DePaul Auditorium, 1345 Philomena. Free. christopher.tarango@integralcare.org, www.integralcare.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other passenger safety tips. Register online or by phone. Noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

BUSINESS TRAINING ON RECYCLING & ORGANICS DIVERSION Network with like-minded business owners and property managers to learn about the city’s zero waste goals and best practices. 2-3pm. Alamo Drafthouse Village, 2700 W. Anderson #701, 512/974-9727. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Transit Study, the Bergstrom Spur Platinum Planning Study, and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan during the first outreach phase; the next phase is planned for early 2020. 4-7pm. Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. Free. campo@campotexas.org, www.campotexas.org.

TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE The Transgender Education Network of Texas and Austin Black Pride invite you to join them for a ceremony honoring the people we've lost to anti-trans violence in 2019 while also celebrating our trans community. Stick around after for a mixer to decompress and support one another. 6-9pm. YMCA TownLake Branch, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/542-9622. www.transtexas.org.

YANG GANG DEBATE WATCH PARTY Join the Austin Yang Gang, the Riveter, Good Politics, and KUT for the fifth Dem debate. 6:30-9:30pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. www.txdemocrats.org/events.

IT’S DEBATABLE! South East Democratic Alliance hosts a Democratic presidential debate watch party with beer, bingo, and prizes. 6:30-9:30pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/844-4416. Free. amwilliams14@gmail.com, www.fb.com/traviscoseda.

BERNIE 2020 DEBATE WATCH PARTY Join the local Bernie Bros – and others – for another round of Dem debates. 6:30-9:30pm. Kinda Tropical, 3501 E. Seventh, 512/373-8430. www.txdemocrats.org/events.

Thursday 21

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING A one-hour training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. Thu., Nov. 21, 10:30am, 2:30 & 6:30pm Travis County Constable Precinct 1, 4717 Heflin. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

CRISTINA TZINTZÚN RAMIREZ, CANDIDATE FOR U.S SENATE A conversation between Dem candidate for U.S. Senate Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith. 7:30-9am. Studio 919 at the Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, sixth floor, 512/716-8655. Free. www.texastribune.org/studio-919.

POP-UP ATX A resource fair to connect Austinites to city programs and services (including vaccinations), educate folks about code requirements, and more. 3:30-5:30pm. Perez Elementary School, 7500 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan during the first outreach phase; the next phase is planned for early 2020. 5-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/215-8225. Free. comments@campotexas.org, www.campotexas.org.

TRY TRANSIT ADVENTURE WITH CAPMETRO AND LGBT CHAMBER CapMetro and the LGBT Chamber invite you to hop a bus (for free) from Triangle Station and head to the Blanton for some art viewing. 5:30-7:30pm. Triangle Station (SB), 4622 Guadalupe. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

NASH HERNANDEZ BUILDING AT FESTIVAL BEACH COMMUNITY MEETING PARD is seeking community input regarding the rehabilitation project and potential future uses. 6:30-7:30pm. Martin Middle School, 1601 Haskell. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

COMMUNITY CHECK-INS Connect with the Community Advocacy & Healing Project to learn about upcoming projects and the Melanated Community Book Drive. Thu., Nov. 21 & Mon., Nov. 25; 6:30-8:30pm Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

MARKING HISTORY/MAKING ART A panel discussion with Carre Adams, Jennifer Chenoweth, and Krissie Marty, moderated by Jeanne Claire van Ryzin. 6:30-8pm. Oakwood Cemetery, 1601 Navasota, 512/978-2310. www.austintexas.gov.