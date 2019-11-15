News

Anti-Choice Grifter’s Mischief Costs Texas Taxpayers $1.6M

State asks for its money back after Round Rock-based anti-abortion group fritters away women’s health funds

By Mary Tuma, Fri., Nov. 15, 2019

Carol Everett
Carol Everett

Texas' woefully terrible decision to grant its precious women's health funds to an unqualified anti-abortion ideologue continues to cost taxpayers big money. Now, Carol Everett and her Round Rock-based organization the Heidi Group have been asked to repay the state a whopping $1.6 million (which it likely does not have) for numerous "serious" violations, including overpaying its employees; making charges outside the scope of its grants (including for gift cards, clothing, appliances, and retail membership fees); failing to have sufficient (if any) documentation of the work of its subcontractors; and other absences of accountability and oversight. A strongly critical report, released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission's Office of the Inspector Gen­eral last week, follows an investigation initiated in 2018, but may not be the last word: The "severity" of the recent findings warrants an "expanded" investigation, the OIG writes.

How did we get here? After finally achieving its longtime ideological goal of kicking Planned Parenthood out of the Medicaid-based women's health program in 2012, the state came up with a replacement program for low-income patients, dubbed Healthy Texas Women. Beginning in 2016, the HHSC awarded contracts ultimately worth more than $6 million to Everett – an activist and author with zero experience in actual women's health care – to build out a network of providers that, Everett promised, would serve 69,000 women.

Needless to say, it didn't go well. Everett bungled the job, serving a fraction of that number despite lavish spending and sketchy record-keeping, leading the state to eventually claw back its funds to give to more functional providers. (Everett notably admitted the obvious at the time: "It's not as easy as it looks because we are not Planned Parenthood.")

Ignoring this glaring lack of competence, the HHSC quietly re-upped the Heidi Group's funding for another biennium; it wasn't until October 2018 that the state finally cut off Everett for good, citing "substantial deficiencies" in her group's performance. As this shiftless con artist sticks taxpayers with the bill for her past nonsense, she has already moved on to her next scam, applying (unsuccessfully) for Title X federal family planning funds meant to help low-income women. After her well-deserved rejection, Everett and her associates, now rebranded as Vita Nuova, sued the federal government, arguing that anti-choice and anti-LGBTQ groups with "sincere religious beliefs" deserve Title X money regardless of their competence. The suit follows the Trump administration's move to bar clinics that refer patients to abortion care from receiving Title X funding.

"We demand the Heidi Group return ill-gotten state funds and we call on the state to make sure extremists with no qualifications don't influence, administer, or grift from state programs designed to provide health care to Texans," said NARAL Pro-Choice Texas Executive Director Aimee Arram­bide. "The Heidi Group is a case study for any state attempting to play politics with the care of its citizens – it doesn't work."

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

A note to readers: As we look forward to our fifth decade publishing this paper, and to a print redesign scheduled for late January, we thought we’d take this occasion to ask our readers some questions about how you use the print edition—what parts you find useful, and what parts we could improve.” — Nick Barbaro, Publisher of The Austin Chronicle

Take our Reader Survey  

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Report: Austin Leads State in Reproductive Freedom
Report: Austin Leads State in Reproductive Freedom
But best-in-Texas ranking highlights what still needs to be done

Nov. 4, 2019

Joaquin Castro Bill to Protect Sanctuary Seekers
Joaquin Castro Bill to Protect Sanctuary Seekers
HR 4539 would rescind deportation orders for three Austinites currently in refuge in local churches

Oct. 25, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

reproductive rights, The Heidi Group, Carol Everett, anti-abortion, Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice, Healthy Texas Women, Vita Nuova, Aimee Arrambide

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
2019 Austin International Drag Festival
Drag Village (6000 Middle Fiskville Rd.) & Downtown
Fea, The Dead Coats, Prom Threat at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Due EAST
at Big Medium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

WE WANT TO KNOW what you like, what you dislike, and how we can do better.   Take Our Reader Survey  