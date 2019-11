Thursday 7

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MUNICIPAL COURT WEEK Learn about traffic safety and the role local courts play through fun events scheduled for the week. The bulk of events are geared towards young kids and take place Fri., Nov. 8, outside the Downtown Austin Community Court Garden (812 Springdale). Mon.-Fri., Nov. 4-8 Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/974-4800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/court.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits should attend to learn how to complete the online application. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN WATER UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

TOGETHER IN POWER FUNDRAISER A panel discussion and community-building event on the importance of community engagement when designing public places. 4-7pm. Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Ste. 11-A. Free. www.communitypoweredworkshop.org.

COMMUNITY POWERED WORKSHOP PRESENTS TOGETHER IN POWER A panel and interactive activities to demonstrate how community engagement can create "equitable, healthy, and powerful communities." 4-7pm. Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Rd., Ste 11A. Free. info@cp-workshop.org, www.communitypoweredworkshop.org.

HEALTH & THE RIGHT TO STAY: COMMUNITY ACTION MEETING Learn about current changes being made to Austin communities and how you can get involved to ensure healthy community building without displacement. 5:30-8pm. Pleasant HillElementary, 6405 Circle S Rd.. www.goaustinvamosaustin.org.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 8

MUNICIPAL COURT WEEK Learn about traffic safety and the role local courts play through fun events scheduled for the week. The bulk of events are geared towards young kids and take place Fri., Nov. 8, outside the Downtown Austin Community Court Garden (812 Springdale). Mon.-Fri., Nov. 4-8 Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/974-4800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/court.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. HRD Learning & Research Center, 5202 E. Ben White #500. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN, AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES, TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT SUBCOMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. Noon-2pm. Austin Energy Town Lake Center, 721 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 9

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

BLOCK WALK FOR HEALTH CARE Spend the day talking to Texans about their healthcare challenges and needs to pressure lawmakers to make changes to insure more locals. 9am-1pm. TBA. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

READY, SET, PLANT! Help plant trees and seedlings to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality in the creek. 9am-Noon. Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove, 512/974-6700. Free, registration required. www.treefolks.org/volunteer.

MOBILITY BOND OFFICE HOURS Stop by at your convenience to learn about the 2016 Mobility Bond-funded improvements to North Lamar. Light refreshments provided. 10am-1pm. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 200 W. Anderson, 512/974-2615. kelly.buethe@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

ACC COLLEGE AND CAREER FAIR Current and prospective students are invited to learn about job industries in Central Texas, meet with faculty, and get questions answered. 10am-1pm. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr. www.austincc.edu.

EXPLORE THE TRAIL: HISTORY OF CULTURE A community event on the EastLink Trail to pass down oral histories from those who’ve shaped East Austin. 10am-2pm. Austin Studios Creative Media Center, 2001 E. 51st. Free. www.austinfilm.org/creative-media-center.

AUSTIN HEALTH COMMONS: CULTIVATING RACIAL EQUITY FROM A HEART SPACE A family-friendly event focused on building racial equity locally in a healing environment. 12:45-7pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $10-90. hello@eventsunleashed.com, www.fb.com/austinhealthcommons.

STOP THE EXECUTION OF RODNEY REED! STATEWIDE RALLY Join Rodrick and Sandra Reed (parents of death row inmate Rodney Reed, whose execution date is still scheduled for Nov. 20 despite four new witnesses) for a rally to urge Gov. Greg Abbott and the state to stop Reed’s killing. Other speakers include Heather Campbell Stobbs (the cousin of murder victim Stacey Stites), Shaun King, and more. Riders Against the Storm will perform. 2-5pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

MEET & GREET HOUSE PARTY WITH SELENA ALVARENGA Learn about her run for 460th District Judge at this house party hosted by Susan Littleton and Bridget Robinson. If elected, Alvarenga would be Travis County's first LGBTQ immigrant judge. 5-7pm. 808 Herndon Ln.. catina@collectivecampaigns.com, www.selenaforjudge.com.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF GREATER TEXAS ANNUAL DINNER & COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE AFTERPARTY Emmy-nominated actress and trans rights activist Laverne Cox is coming to town to help Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas raise money to continue providing life-changing health care and education services to all genders and ages. 6-11pm. Hilton Hotel Downtown, 500 E. Fourth, 214/302-8382. $150-500. events@ppgt.org, www.plannedparenthood.org.

Sunday 10

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

VOLUNTEER DEPUTY REGISTRAR TRAINING An hourlong training to learn how to register voters in Travis County. Must be 18 or older and a county resident. 10:30-11:30am. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metroplis Dr.. www.fb.com/traviscountytaxoffice.

BRUNCH MEET & GREET Join Aurora Martinez Jones to learn about her run for Judge of the 126th District Court. Noon-1:30pm. 1101 Enfield Rd.. $25+.

SPEAKER SERIES: SEARCHING FOR HUMANITY, OUR COMMON THREAD A conversation on Austin’s future regarding our immigrant residents and the current border crisis with Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. 2-3pm. St. Andrew's Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/413-4056. Free. www.staopen.org.

MEET & GREET FUNDRAISER FOR ROYCE WEST The state senator has set his sights on the U.S. Capitol with a run for Sen. John Cornyn’s seat. Meet him and his supporters. RSVP via email. 3-5pm. 4101 Wildwood Rd.. $50+. joycelyn@roycewest.com, www.roycewest.com.

Monday 11

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 12

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING A special called meeting to discuss – and take possible action on – the city’s Land Development Code Rewrite. 5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

A SECOND MEXICAN REVOLUTION? Hear from John M. Ackerman, director of the Research Program on Democracy, Justice, and Society at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. 5:15-7pm. Texas Union Building, Guadalupe St. and W. 24th St.. www.utexas.edu/cola/insts/llilas.

46TH-47TH STREETS & BENNETT-MIDDLE FISKVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD BIKEWAYS OPEN HOUSE Bring your questions regarding ATD's proposed bikeway additions to these streets. Stop in anytime. 7-8pm. Ridgetop Elementary, 5005 Caswell, 512/414-4469. www.austintexas.gov/46-47-Clarkson-Bikeways.

Wednesday 13

SEARCHLIGHT SERIES: JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND ACTION AROUND RAPE Join Survivor Justice Project and the Austin Justice Coalition for a five-part series on the intersections of sexual assault survivor justice, racial equity, and criminal justice to uncover ways to advance healing and community accountability for sexual violence in Austin. Wednesdays, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, 6:30-8:30pm Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

GIVENS DISTRICT PARK IMPLEMENTATION COMMUNITY MEETING Give PARD your input on the Master Plan before they begin implementing Phase I. 6-8pm. Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. www.austintexas.gov/givenspark.

COMMUNITY & CONVERSATION: AUSTIN ISD SCHOOL CHANGES A discussion on AISD’s proposed school changes, closures, and consolidations with state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, AISD trustee Geronimo Rodriguez, Ken Zarifis of Education Austin, and others. 6-8pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

THE HIDDEN HOMELESS IN AUSTIN: CHILDREN AND FAMILIES A dialogue with city leaders, citizens, and community organizations on finding solutions for local families and kids who are homeless. 6:30-8pm. LBJ Library & Museum, 2313 Red River, 512/721-0200. Free, but RSVP. www.lbjfutureforum.org.

ARTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 14

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/council.

CHALLENGE STUDIO INFORMATION SESSION Learn about the City's Challenge Studio including the two focus areas of Food Security and Nutrition: Improving Food Access; and Environmental Quality: Zero Waste. 5:30-7pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BAR-BIZ-QUE WITH PEOPLEFUND AND FROST BANK 6-7:30pm. PeopleFund, 2921 E. 17th, Bldg. D #1. Free. cperry@peoplefund.org, www.peoplefund.org.

BETTER TOGETHER: THE POWER OF COLLABORATION TO GROW A BUSINESS 6:30-8:30pm. WeWork Congress. Free. www.generalassemb.ly.