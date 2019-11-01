Public Notice: The Beat(ing) Goes On

Events just keep snowballing. In the last week:

Staff issued Supplemental Staff Report No. 1 on Friday, Oct. 25, with proposed corrections, clarifications, and revisions to the draft code based on testing and feedback they've gotten since the release on Oct. 4. The most substantive changes appear to be: reducing the depth of transition areas around "residential corridors" and "in areas susceptible to gentrification"; reserving the increases in impervious cover and height in those zones for projects of at least three units; and making about 50 text changes that mostly fall into the correction and clarification categories.

Planning Commission held its marathon public hearing on Saturday, Oct. 26 (see "#ATXLDC: And on the Sixth Day, There Was More Public Input"), and a special called meeting on Tuesday to begin airing and voting on recommendations that have been developed by its various subcommittees; that process will continue this coming Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 5-6, before PC's next regular meeting on Nov. 12. City Council will hold a first work session on the topic on Monday, Nov. 18, before diving into it in earnest in the first week of December, leading up to a potential first vote on Dec. 9.

That fast-approaching date has prompted a preemptive response from LDC revision opponents Community Not Commodity, who this week announced the launch of FileYourProtest.com, "a website Austin residents can use to protect property from City Hall's 'Son of CodeNEXT' rezoning plan" by filing an official rezoning protest with the city, "a right they have under Section 211.006(d) of the Texas Local Government Code." If CNC's interpretation is correct (the city says explicitly that it's not, in the first question on its own LDC FAQ page), it would take the vote of a supermajority of City Council to rezone any property that is the subject of an official protest.

Elsewhere:

Multidenominational religious leaders will hold a Sunrise Service in front of the Governor's Mansion at 7:45am Friday morning, Nov. 1, addressing "the theme of homelessness in response to the Governor's recent announcement of state action next week." (See "TxDOT to Begin Clearing Encampments Under Highways") Rev. Dr. John Elford, senior pastor at University United Methodist Church, is the primary spokesperson.

The 2020 Open Enrollment Period for Affordable Care Act insurance ("Obamacare") begins this Friday, Nov. 1, and runs through Dec. 15. You can get help finding and enrolling in an appropriate plan at Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers: 5900 Airport (north) and 2600 W. Stassney (south); Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm, and Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm (north) or 9am-1pm (south). Bring your Marketplace username and password, an estimate of your income, personal info for all applying, and a list of your doctors, clinics, and medications. See www.foundcom.org/prosper-centers/health-coverage for details.

When everyone's just about gotten used to scooters, here's an exciting new opportunity to jump on or hazard to flee from (depending on your point of view): dockless "low-speed" motorcycles. New York-based Revel will officially launch in Austin as its third market this Friday, Nov. 1, offering electric motorcycles, which can go up to 35 miles per hour, following all regular motorcycle regulations, but can only operate on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Go to www.gorevel.com/austin to download the app.

Sat., Nov. 2, is It's My Park Day, Austin Parks Foundation's semiannual citywide volunteer event; find a project to pitch in on from a list of some 80+ locations around town that need some TLC: www.austinparks.org/impd.

Dance for Freedom is a benefit for the Austin Sanctuary Network in support of immigrants Alirio Gamez, Hilda Ramirez, and her son, Ivan, who've been in sanctuary at two Austin churches for two and three years, respectively (see "Joaquin Castro Bill to Protect Sanctuary Seekers," News, Oct. 25). Brave Combo will bring their Pure Polka Power to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., Sat., Nov. 2., at 6:30pm to continue the trio's fight for freedom. Tickets are $25-50 at www.crowdrise.com/dance-for-freedom.

Mitchell Silver, commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, "will discuss how Austin can create iconic, cutting-edge parks" at a Future of Downtown Parks luncheon presented by the Downtown Austin Alliance Wednesday, Nov. 6, 11:30am-1pm at the LINE Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez. Details at www.downtownaustin.com/events-calendar.