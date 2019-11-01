Police Group Announces Support for Further Investigation Into Rodney Reed Case

On Monday, Oct. 28, a group of law enforcement officers announced its support for further investigation into the Rodney Reed case, via an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. Reed, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, has long proclaimed his innocence, and his case has drawn increasing national and international attention. His execution is set for Nov. 20.

The leader of the group of officers, former Travis County sheriff's deputy Deke Pierce, joined state Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Vikki Goodwin at a press conference at the Capitol. Pierce said, "There are so many pieces of evidence that haven't been tested, haven't been looked at, expert witnesses have changed their testimony ... I could go on and on about all the things wrong with this case." Watson and Goodwin, both Austin Democrats, called on Gov. Greg. Abbott to grant Reed a reprieve to examine new evidence (both witness testimony and potential DNA testing) of his innocence. They join a legion of Reed's supporters ranging from Sister Helen Prejean to Kim Kardashian, and including a group of over 40 pastors who rallied at Greater Mount Zion AME Church in East Austin to urge Abbott to stop the execution.