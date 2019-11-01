News

Police Group Announces Support for Further Investigation Into Rodney Reed Case

His execution is set for Nov. 20

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019


Rodney Reed at a hearing in 2017 (Photo by Jana Birchum)

On Monday, Oct. 28, a group of law enforcement officers announced its support for further investigation into the Rodney Reed case, via an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. Reed, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, has long proclaimed his innocence, and his case has drawn increasing national and international attention. His execution is set for Nov. 20.

The leader of the group of officers, former Travis County sheriff's deputy Deke Pierce, joined state Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Vikki Goodwin at a press conference at the Capitol. Pierce said, "There are so many pieces of evidence that haven't been tested, haven't been looked at, expert witnesses have changed their testimony ... I could go on and on about all the things wrong with this case." Watson and Goodwin, both Austin Democrats, called on Gov. Greg. Abbott to grant Reed a reprieve to examine new evidence (both witness testimony and potential DNA testing) of his innocence. They join a legion of Reed's supporters ranging from Sister Helen Prejean to Kim Kardashian, and including a group of over 40 pastors who rallied at Greater Mount Zion AME Church in East Austin to urge Abbott to stop the execution.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Brant Bingamon
Rodney Reed Clemency Filing Cites Fourth New Witness
Rodney Reed Clemency Filing Cites Fourth New Witness
Former prison mate says Fennell confessed crime in 2010

Oct. 31, 2019

Death Watch: Is “Broken” Justen Hall Competent to Be Executed?
Death Watch: Is “Broken” Justen Hall Competent to Be Executed?
If a stay is not granted, Hall will be the fifth Texas inmate put to death this fall

Nov. 1, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign
It Is Magic
at Hyde Park Theatre
Mr. Austin Gear Weekend
at The Iron Bear
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  