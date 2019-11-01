News

Meeting the City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets In Three Charts

Are we there yet?

By Michael King, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019

The Austin Community Climate Plan projected that local greenhouse gas emissions (measured as "millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent," or "MmtCO2e") would peak in 2015 (the year the plan was adopted; our actual performance metrics lag a year or two behind).


As Chart 3 shows, after that point the plan projected ongoing consistent reductions in energy-related emissions, and then slower but also steady cuts in transportation-related emissions, that would put the city on a "glide path" to net-zero emissions by 2050.


Once the numbers came in, though (Chart 1), the city found that emissions had peaked earlier, around 2011; ongoing shifts toward renewable energy and better resource recovery (recycling, composting, etc.) have helped make Austin one of a handful of global cities where the worst climate-harming excesses appear to be behind us.

While energy – and primarily electricity generation – remains the largest source of emissions as it was in 2010 (Chart 2), Austin Energy's planned closure of its Decker Creek and Fayette plants is expected to keep Austin on a downward trend through the Community Climate Plan's 2020 and even 2030 interim targets. But meeting that 2030 goal (8 MmtCO2e), and then powering through to net-zero, will require more than anything else changes in mobility – zero-emissions vehicles (including renewable electric), major investments in high-capacity bus or rail systems, and increasingly walkable and transit-­friendly land use.


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael King
Prop B Campaigns Exchange Charges of Being
Prop B Campaigns Exchange Charges of Being "Republican"
As election day nears both sides of the debate trade barbs

Nov. 1, 2019

Texas Republicans in Search of [GOP] Voters
Republican Voter Outreach
The RPT doesn’t spend ALL its energies purging likely Dems

Oct. 31, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign
Mr. Austin Gear Weekend
at The Iron Bear
It Is Magic
at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  