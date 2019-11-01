Location, Location ... A relatively light, 54-Item City Council agenda today (Oct. 31), but there will likely be some Halloween shenanigans, authorization of bond issuance for three affordable housing projects (Districts 1 and 4), and some potential gated community fuss over a zoning case near River Place.

Aging Gracefully: Meals on Wheels is officially offering Austin's first-ever LGBTQ senior programming. Held Mondays and Wednesdays at Metropolitan Community Church of Austin (no religious affiliation necessary), the free programming provides lunch and activities in a supportive and social space for qmmunity members 60 years and older and their partners.

Amendments And Props: Early voting for the Nov. 5 election continues through Friday, Nov. 1 (see "Civics 101"). As of Tuesday night, 25,489 residents had voted – a whopping 3.17% of registered voters. Chronicle endorsements can be found at austinchronicle.com/elections.

One Year Sober: The city's first-ever Sobering Center has diverted more than 2,200 people from jail and the emergency room by providing publicly intoxicated folks a place to sober up (and, at times, initiate recovery). The Center celebrated its first anniversary this week.

Fun While It Lasted: Earlier this year, Austinite Kyle Prall pleaded guilty to creating fake 2016 presidential PACs and spending much of the $500,000 he raised on personal holidays, travel, massages, and "club dances." This week he was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Belated Reversal: U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel overturned the 2005 conviction of Rosa Jimenez, found guilty of killing by suffocation the 1-year-old she was babysitting. New expert testimony reflected that the baby likely swallowed a wad of paper towels by accident. Then-Chronicle reporter Jordan Smith covered the case in a series of stories from 2010 to 2013.

Starving Government: In a pattern reflecting national Republican strategy, The Texas Tribune reports Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is underfunding and undermining the nonpartisan Legislative Budget Board, which monitors state spending and prepares financial reports for the Lege. The Lite Guv reportedly wants to have his own budget team instead – he can call it "DisEmpower Texans."