Civics 101

Thursday 31

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding the Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TRICK OR TREE-T: HALLOWEEN TREE PLANTING Join TreeFolks for a day of tree planting to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality. 10am-1pm. Webberville Park. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 1

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding the Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL WITH AUSTIN CODE Reps from the city's Code Department will teach students how to stay safe en route to and from school – specifically avoiding tall grass, dangerous structures, illegal dumping, and trip hazards. 6:30-8:30am. Odom Elementary School, 1010 Turtle Creek. www.austintexas.gov.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 2

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BOOTS & BATS GALA: SUPPORTING STUDENT SCHOLARSHIPS Help Austin Community College raise money for student scholarships at this party with live music, a live and silent auction, and a cute cocktail reception with light hors d’ oeuvres prepared by ACC Culinary Arts students and more. 6-12mid. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr, 512/223-7837. Sponsorships start at $1,000. allen.linares@austincc.edu, www.austincc.edu.

IT'S MY PARK DAY AT OAKWOOD CEMETERY Help Austin Park Foundation with trash pick-up and gardening tasks at this historic black cemetery. 9am-Noon. Oakwood Cemetery Chapel, 1601 Navasota. www.austinparks.org.

AFSCME LOCAL 1624 VOTE PAC CONFERENCE Please join Local 1624 for our 2019 Voters Organized Through Engagement (VOTE) PAC Conference. The Honorable Nina Turner is confirmed as our keynote speaker. We will also hear from elected officials and candidates running in close races. Our Labor agenda driven by City of Austin and Travis County employees is absolutely tied to local politics. We must be engaged in the process! Be sure to register so we can plan for everyone . 9am-2:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free-$25. www.afscme1624.org.

FIGHT BACK AGAINST GOV. ABBOTT'S ATTACKS A protest in response to the Governor's ongoing (and dehumanizing) attacks on those living without shelter here in Austin. Noon-1:30pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.fb.com/ATXhomesnothandcuffs.

RALLY FOR RODNEY Cardozo Law School students host a rally to protest the impending execution of Rodney Reed, despite evidence of innocence. 2-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

DANCE FOR FREEDOM: AN AUSTIN SANCTUARY FUNDRAISER Come out for the music and to raise money in support of Hilda, Ivan, and Alirio – several immigrants living in sanctuary at two Austin churches. Proceeds are said to "help in their fight for freedom." 6:30-10pm. St. Andrew's Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/413-4056. $20, free for kids 12 and under. stevelandsman1@gmail.com, www.fb.com/standrewsaustin.

Sunday 3

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

PROTEST ON GUAD TO END GERRYMANDERING Did you know Guad is divided into two congressional districts? Help raise gerrymandering awareness. Noon-2pm. 2246 Guadalupe St.

BLUE ACTION DEMS MEETING Help spread the word about the Nov. 5 election. 2-4pm. 6156 US Highway 290 W 78735 Ste. B. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 4

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Learn safety tips for newborns. Register online or call. This class is conducted in Spanish. 9am. People's Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT: ORANGE & BLUE LINE OPEN HOUSE Come-and-go and learn about the city's public transportation plan. 5-7:30pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. www.capmetro.org.

BUSINESS TRAINING ON RECYCLING & ORGANICS DIVERSION Learn about the city's zero waste best practices while mingling with other business owners and property managers. 5:30pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. www.austintexas.gov.

CENTRAL EAST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Share neighborhood safety concerns with your local APD representatives. 7-9pm. LifeWorks Sooch Foundation Youth & Family Resource Center, 835 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/735-2400. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 5

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

ELECTION DAY Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements visit austinchronicle.com/elections. 7am-7pm. Wherever you see a "Vote Here" sign. www.countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Register online or or call the Safety Line at 512/972-7233. 9:30am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 6

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

WALK WITH A DOC Before taking to the trail, hear from Dr. Moghadam, MD. and get a blood pressure and cholesterol screening 8:30am. Boggy Creek Greenbelt, 2300 Rosewood. www.austintexas.gov.

IMPACT AUSTIN TOWN HALL MEETING A conversation on how women are leading the way in philanthropy with speakers Andrea Pactor and Dianne Chipps Bailey. 5:30pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100, 512/322-0145 ext. 3214. $30-40. www.impactaustin.org.

LDC DIST. 1 TOWN HALL Council member Natasha Harper Madison hosts another community discussion on the city's proposed land use code rewrite. 6:30-8:30pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Share neighborhood safety concerns with your local APD representatives. 6:30-8:30pm. Hampton Inn & Suites Austin-Airport, 7712 E. Riverside, 512/389-1616. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 7

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-1pm 2600 W. Stassney Ln.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

MARKETPLACE HEALTH INSURANCE OPEN ENROLLMENT During open enrollment, Foundation Communities' Prosper Centers can help you get insurance coverage, switch plans, and track down financial assistance with their (pretty awesome) team of experts. Mon.-Thu., 9am-7pm; Fri.-Sat., 9am-4pm 5900 Airport Blvd.. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.insurecentraltexas.org.

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits should attend to learn how to complete the online application. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for detail. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY POWERED WORKSHOP PRESENTS TOGETHER IN POWER A panel and interactive activities to demonstrate how community engagement can create "equitable, healthy, and powerful communities." 4-7pm. Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Rd., Ste 11A. Free. info@cp-workshop.org, www.communitypoweredworkshop.org.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.