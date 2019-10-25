Civics 101

Thursday 24

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN

The Texas Conference for Women – the state’s largest professional development conference – celebrates its 20th anniversary with special keynotes from USWNT co-captain and equality advocate Megan Rapinoe; award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist Tracee Ellis Ross; Morgan Stanley executive Carla Harris; and way more, with the goal of promoting diversity and inclusion for women of color and queer women.

Tickets to the main conference (Oct. 24) are sold out, but tickets for opening night are still available and provide a “taste” of what the main conference is like in a condensed timeframe and at a lower price. It’s also possible to purchase conference day livestream tickets ($50) to watch the keynotes and your choice of two breakout sessions. See website for details.

Oct. 23-24. Wed., 5-9pm; Thu., 8:15am-4pm

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding the Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

MELANATED BOOK DRIVE

Community Advocacy & Healing Project hosts their annual POC book drive for the holidays so donate or offer your volunteer services when it comes time to distribute.

Community members are also invited to attend check-ins at the Carver Museum (1161 Angelina), on Thu., Nov. 21 and Mon., Nov. 25, 6:30-8:30pm.

Drop off: Monday Friday, Oct. 17-Dec. 4, 9am-3pm

DETERMINE YOUR BUSINESS STRUCTURE Learn about Texas' Business Entities, what that means, how to establish an LLC, and more. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DETERMINE YOUR BUSINESS STRUCTURE A starter class on business concepts, laws, CPAs, and more. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO OPEN HOUSE: PROJECT CONNECT + METRORAPID CORRIDORS Learn about the proposed MetroRapid corridors (they're proposing going from the two we have to seven – we say YES!) via the virtual open house, available online through Oct. 24. You can email comments during that time to the address provided. Open house: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30pm. Virtual open house online through Thu., Oct. 24 feedback@projectconnect.com, www.projectconnect.com.

DISTRICT 7 TOWN HALL & OFFICE HOURS Join Council Member Leslie Pool to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 6-8pm. Lamar Middle School, 6201 Wynona. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

Friday 25

WILL-A-THON LEGAL CLINIC Metroplex Veterans Legal Services and the law firm of Holland & Knight are providing veterans free legal counsel and advice for simple estate planning, including wills, powers of attorney, declaration of guardian and directives to physicians. 2pm. Holland & Knight, 111 Congress, Suite 540. www.veteranslegalservices.us.

REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE AWARDS A community celebration of reproductive rights. 6:30-8:30pm. Motion Media Arts Center, 2200 Tillery, 512/236-8877. $25+. www.lilithfund.org.

Saturday 26

EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding the Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

RALLY AGAINST THE "NEXT CODENEXT" Community Not Commodity – the group largely responsible for CodeNEXT's demise – hosts a counter-rally opposing the new LDC during the Planning Commission's public hearing. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Share your feedback with local land use commissioners on the proposed land development code rewrite. Speakers must be signed up by 1pm and are limited to three minutes. Donation time is prohibited. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RALLY FOR MORE HOMES Local urbanists group AURA invites allies to come out and support the city's Planning Commissioners during the LDC public hearing. 9am-3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, info@aura-atx.org. Free. www.aura-atx.org.

MANOR COMMUNITY HEALTH FORUM & FREE CLINIC An all-day health clinic and presentation on the Community Health Plan. 9am-4pm. Oak Meadows Elementary School, 5600 Decker Lane. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY MEETING #2 CIRCLE C RANCH METRO PARK PLAYGROUND PARD invites you to share your thoughts on the Circle C Ranch Metropolitan Park's playground replacement. (If cold or rainy, meet at Circle C HOA Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave.) 10am-Noon. Playground at 6301 W. Slaughter. www.austintexas.gov.

HAMPTON BRANCH AT OAK HILL REOPENING CELEBRATION City Council Member Paige Ellis joins the reopening party. 10am-2pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. library.austintexas.gov.

SPOOKTACULAR BASH 2019 Austin Code hosts a Halloween-themed celebration for neighbors and families. 11am-2pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERSEX AWARENESS DAY Celebrate, learn about, and support our intersex community members in honor of Intersex Awareness Day with the ACLU of Texas, HRC Austin, and Equality Texas. Noon-1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.interactadvocates.org.

Sunday 27

REPRESENT AUSTIN CHAPTER MEETING Join the local branch of folks working to pass anti-corruption laws to put an end to political bribery, secret money, and broken elections. Newcomers are invited to arrive at 3pm to meet and mingle. Last Sundays, 3:30pm Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. Free. paula@representusatx.org, www.representusatx.org.

Monday 28

HAPPY CITIES: BUILDING WELL-BEING INTO URBAN DESIGN A seminar on the effects of urban planning on health and happiness. 11am-12:30pm. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/974-7877. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LDC: DIST. 8 OFFICE HOURS Join Council Member Paige Ellis to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 4-8pm. Hampton Oak Hill Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Road. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LDC: DIST. 6 OFFICE HOURS & TOWN HALL Join Council Member Jimmy Flannigan to discuss the city’s revamped Land Development Code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 6:30-8:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 29

RECYCLING & ORGANICS REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES A Universal Recycling Ordinance training for business owners to learn environmentally friendly practices. 6-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-9727. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

NARAL PRO-CHOICE TEXAS PRESENTS: REPRO PROM A celebration of Texas' abortion rights movement. 6-9pm. Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Ste. 11-A. $25. www.prochoicetexas.org.

NORTHWEST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Representatives from Austin Police Department discuss safety within the neighborhood. 6:30-8pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd., 512/974-5743. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 30

NATIONAL YOUNG WOMEN'S DAY OF ACTION Award-winning host, producer, and former nonfiction director of Panoply Kristen Meinzer offers the keynote at this gender equality luncheon. 11:30am-1pm. UT's Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway. Free.

BARTON SPRINGS BATHHOUSE REHABILITATION COMMUNITY MEETING See the latest design works for the city's bathhouse rehabilitation project with PARD and Public Works. 5:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. www.austintexas.gov/bartonspringsbathhouse.

TEXAS TRANSPORTATION PLAN 2050 Tell the Texas Dept. of Transportation what you believe will be the state's most pressing transportation needs over the next 30 years to help inform their TTP 2050 plan. 5:30-7pm. TxDOT Headquarters, 200 E. Riverside. TTP_2050@txdot.gov, www.txdot.gov.

Thursday 31

AUSTIN SANCTUARY FUNDRAISER St. Andrew's Church, 14311 WellsPort Dr. Austin, TX 78728. $20.00. stevelandsman1@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsAustin/.

TRICK OR TREE-T: HALLOWEEN TREE PLANTING Join TreeFolks for a day of tree planting to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality. 10am-1pm. Webberville Park. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov.