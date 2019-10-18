News

Fri., Oct. 18, 2019


The Planning Commission spread throughout City Hall on Monday night to gather community input as it considers amendments to the draft Land Development Code. Hot topics unsurprisingly included affordability (and how the LDC's density bonus programs could entice more developers) and Transition Zones (and the LDC's proposed reductions to parking). The PC holds a special called meeting tonight, Oct. 16, to discuss the feedback, and then a regular meeting on Oct. 22, leading up to a daylong LDC public hearing at City Hall Oct. 26. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Homeless Un-Camped? City Council meets today (Oct. 17), with a relatively light agenda but a looming ultimatum from Gov. Abbott on homeless policy – Abbott is threatening to take state enforcement action if Council doesn't re-impose more stringent restrictions on public camping. If they resolve that problem ... third reading of Riverside redevelopment project rises. See "A Testy Council Continues to Consider Homelessness."

Sessions Served: National sources report former GOP Congressman Pete Sessions – who recently announced he'd move to Waco to run in TX-17 – has been subpoenaed by a Manhattan grand jury in connection with the investigation of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his Ukraine activities, and the indictment of four Giuliani associates.

Unspeakerable: In the wake of the release of the infamous recording made by Michael Quinn Sullivan of his insider-deal conversation with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, numerous House members issued angry recriminations, including San Antonio Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer: "The despicable nature of his personal attacks is unbecoming of his position, and his utter lack of judgement has irreparably lost him the confidence of the very members who elected him."

Warren Takes the Lead? According to the tone of Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debates, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now the front-runner in a race that still holds 19 candidates (though only 11 made it to the fourth debate stage). For the first time, Warren drew the wrath and attention of her competitors who demanded to know whether her "Medicare for All" plan would raise middle class taxes, why she hasn't supported Kamala Harris' call to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, and more. Warren, while never giving a direct yes or no to the Medicare question, held her ground.

Don't Drive Drunk: The Austin Police Department reported 83 Driving While Intoxicated arrests during its overnight "No Refusal" period for Austin City Limits Festival. Forty-one of those arrests caught "enhanced" charges: for high intoxication (16), prior convictions (23), and two felony DWIs with child passengers.

Kingsbury Commons: Pease Park Conservancy has officially begun work on its planned improvements for the 10 acres of the city's oldest park which runs along Lamar between W. 15th and W. 31st streets. Sen. Kirk Watson, Mayor Steve Adler, and Conservancy CEO Heath Riddles spoke at Wednesday's groundbreaking.

