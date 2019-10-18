Civics 101

Thursday 17

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SPIRIT DAY ACC students are encouraged to wear purple to take a stand against LGBTQ bullying. 11am-2pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd.

HOUSING AUTHORITY REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Chalmers Courts, 1638 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE A course designed to help you understand the full range of management responsibilities, learn what’s expected of you, and assess your management style. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CAPITAL METRO OPEN HOUSE: PROJECT CONNECT + METRORAPID CORRIDORS Learn about the proposed MetroRapid corridors (they're proposing going from the two we have to seven – we say YES!) via the virtual open house, available online through Oct. 24. You can email comments during that time to the address provided. Open house: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30pm. Virtual open house online through Thu., Oct. 24 feedback@projectconnect.com, www.projectconnect.com.

EVOLUTION OF ENERGY: ENABLING A CLEAN, SUSTAINABLE FUTURE With speaker presentations and interactive stations, learn about global energy trends and local solutions for today and the near future. 6-7:45pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/970-3460. Free. www.austinforum.org.

Friday 18

LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE REVISION: PUBLIC TESTING Stop by this interactive experience to test configurations of several zoning scenarios under the proposed LDC rewrite. 1-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

RECYCLING & ORGANICS REQUIREMENTS FOR BUSINESSES Network with business owners and property managers while learning about zero waste best practices at this Universal Recycling Ordinance training. 2:30-3:30pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. Free. www.batchatx.com.

Saturday 19

DAY OF ACTION: GET OUT THE VOTE Join the Blue Action Dems for a weekend effort to reach Democratic voters in the Travis County area regarding the Nov. 5 election. Location at sign up. Oct. 19-20. Sat., 9:30am-12:30pm; Sun., 1-4pm www.blueactiondems.com.

WALK FOR FREEDOM A march to advocate for the end of human trafficking. 8am-1pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. info@a21.org, www.A21.org.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Lend a hand, pick up trash, and keep the lake looking her very best. Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are provided at some on-the-water sites. 9-11am. Multiple sites along Lady Bird Lake. Free. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE REVISION: OPEN HOUSE & OFFICE HOURS Learn about proposed changes to transition areas, missing middle housing, transportation, parking, environment, and more at this walkable demonstration. Staff will answer questions, and one-on-one appointments are available. 10am-2pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS RESOURCE FAIR A family-friendly event for low-income Austin Energy costumers. Get support on paying utility bills, learn how to lower the cost, and more from nearly 140 city, state, and county exhibitors. 11:30am-4pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin, 512/414-2514. Free. www.austinenergy.com/go/communityconnections.

KNOW YOUR DISTRICT HISTORY (DISTRICT 10) Learn about the city district you call home (if you live in D10, that is) with the Austin History Center. Noon-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS A 101 on keeping poultry and keeping food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on any new chicken coop or home composting system just by attending! 12:30-1:30pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

BE A HERO HEALTH FAIR Get tested, donate blood with We Are Blood, play with queers from Kind Clinic and ASA, and make friends at the Austin LGBT(Q) Chamber of Commerce’s first ever health and wellness fair! There will also be music, face-painting, a costume contest, and Chicago-style street food to fill up on! 2-6pm. The Hive, 10415 Old Manchaca Rd., 512/212-1091. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

20TH ANNUAL MARCH TO ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY Members of Rodney Reed's family along with former death row prisoners who've been exonerated will speak at the 20th anniversary march – part of a national movement to rid the country of the death penalty. Reed is facing a Nov. 20 execution date. 2-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.marchforabolition.org.

LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE REVISION: OPEN HOUSE Learn about proposed changes to transition areas, missing middle housing, transportation, parking, environment and more at this walkable demonstration. Staff will answer questions and one-on-one appointments are available. 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

Sunday 20

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

DAY OF ACTION: GET OUT THE VOTE Join the Blue Action Dems for a weekend effort to reach Democratic voters in the Travis County area regarding the Nov. 5 election. Location at sign up. Oct. 19-20. Sat., 9:30am-12:30pm; Sun., 1-4pm www.blueactiondems.com.

MONTHLY BIRDING & NATURE HIKE Hill Country Conservancy hosts a monthly hike to get you outside and looking at birds! 8-10:30am. Nalle Bunny Run Wildlife Preserve, 4615 Bunny Run (near Hwy. 360 & Pennybacker Bridge). $5. sarah@hillcountryconservancy.org.

Monday 21

EARLY VOTING Cast your vote for Propositions A and B, two city-based citizen initiatives placed on the ballot by local petition drives; one Travis County prop regarding the Hotel Occupancy Tax; and 10 state constitutional amendments. For more info and our endorsements, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. Oct. 21-Nov. 1. Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

CITY:ONE CHALLENGE INNOVATION NETWORKING EVENT East Austin community members, entrepreneurs, architects, urban planners, designers, and more are invited to learn about the challenge (improving mobility and healthy living in Austin) and how to submit a proposal for up to $100K in pilot funding. 6-8pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. challenges.cityoftomorrow.com/austin.

DISTRICT 10 TOWN HALL & OFFICE HOURS Join Council Member Alison Alter to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 7-9pm. Highland Park Baptist Church, 5206 Balcones. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

Tuesday 22

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES Learn the ins and outs of tax returns. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING Land use commissioners once again take up the proposed Land Development Code Revision. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Join APD district reps for a discussion on current issues in the Ida area. 6-8pm. Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 23

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN

The Texas Conference for Women – the state’s largest professional development conference – celebrates its 20th anniversary with special keynotes from USWNT co-captain and equality advocate Megan Rapinoe; award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist Tracee Ellis Ross; Morgan Stanley executive Carla Harris; and way more, with the goal of promoting diversity and inclusion for women of color and queer women.

Tickets to the main conference (Oct. 24) are sold out, but tickets for opening night are still available and provide a “taste” of what the main conference is like in a condensed timeframe and at a lower price. It’s also possible to purchase conference day livestream tickets ($50) to watch the keynotes and your choice of two breakout sessions. See website for details.

Oct. 23-24. Wed., 5-9pm; Thu., 8:15am-4pm

CENTRAL WEST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Join APD district reps for a discussion on current issues in the Baker area. 6-8pm. GTAustin Church, 2700 Northland. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 24

DETERMINE YOUR BUSINESS STRUCTURE Learn about Texas' Business Entities, what that means, how to establish an LLC, and more. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DISTRICT 7 TOWN HALL & OFFICE HOURS Join Council Member Leslie Pool to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 6-8pm. Lamar Middle School, 6201 Wynona. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.