Land Development Code Public Meeting Schedule

Got something to say about the proposals? These are your chances.

Fri., Oct. 11, 2019

Citywide Meetings

Fri., Oct. 18: Public Testing, 1-8pm, Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, third floor

Sat., Oct. 19: Open House & Office Hours #1, 10am-2pm, Conley-Guerrero Senior Center, 808 Niles

Wed., Oct. 23: Open House & Office Hours #2, 6-9pm, Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez

Sat., Oct. 26: Planning Commission Public Hearing, 9am, Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Council District Meetings

Thu., Oct. 10: Dist. 9 Town Hall & Office Hours, 7-9pm, Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Sat., Oct. 12: Dist. 3 Office Hours, 10am-2pm, Cepeda Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley

Mon., Oct. 14: Dist. 2 Office Hours, 4-8pm, Southeast Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing

Tue., Oct. 15: Dist. 1 Town Hall, 6-8pm, The Millennium, 1156 Hargrave

Wed., Oct. 16: Dist. 4 Office Hours, 4-8pm, Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg

Mon., Oct. 21: Dist. 10 Town Hall & Office Hours, 7-9pm, Highland Park Baptist Church, 5206 Balcones

Thu., Oct. 24: Dist. 7 Town Hall & Office Hours, 6-8pm, Lamar Middle School, 6201 Wynona

Mon., Oct. 28: Dist. 8 Office Hours, 4-8pm, Hampton Oak Hill Library, 5125 Convict Hill

Mon., Oct. 28: Dist. 6 Town Hall, 6:30-8:30pm, Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs

Wed., Nov. 6: Dist. 1 Town Hall, 6:30-8:30pm, Turner Roberts Rec Center, 7201 Colony Loop

