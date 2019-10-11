Find Out More About the Land Development Code

Staff report on the draft LDC rewrite: This 50-page summary is a good place to start your reading about the code. It's available off the project's main page, www.austintexas.gov/ldc. From there, most of the new info is on the Code Drafts page:

Proposed Zoning Viewer gives a side-by-side comparison of current and proposed zoning for every lot in the city.

Code text is available as one 1,366-page file, or broken into its 12 chapters (Chapter 3 is the 500-page breakdown of all the zoning codes).

Council Criteria for Mapping Transition Areas Viewer is an interesting interactive map showing how every tract ranks on City Council's criteria for where to map missing-middle residential zones.

Proposed Land Development Code Revision Timeline is on the Resources page, along with a lot of other useful info, and shows Council's final consideration in early December.

Meeting schedules are on the front and Participate pages, the latter of which also has info about submitting alternative map ideas and setting up one-on-one meetings with staffers to discuss specific issues.

Check www.austintexas.gov/department/events/3630 for updates. Go to www.austintexas.gov/ldc-participate to register to speak one-on-one with planning staff during any of these office hours.