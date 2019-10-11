Civics 101

Thursday 10

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DISTRICT 1 OFFICE HOURS Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison invites you to stop by for a discussion on the city's land development code rewrite. 4-7pm. 7237 290 E. www.fb.com/natashadistrict1.

COLLEGE STUDENT COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 4-6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO OPEN HOUSE: PROJECT CONNECT + METRORAPID CORRIDORS Learn about the proposed MetroRapid corridors (they're proposing going from the two we have to seven – we say YES!) via the virtual open house, available online through Oct. 24. You can email comments during that time to the address provided. Open house: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30pm. Virtual open house online through Thu., Oct. 24 feedback@projectconnect.com, www.projectconnect.com.

POWER OF OUR PRIDE PRESIDENTIAL TOWN HALL WATCH PARTY Another chance to hear 2020 Pres contenders discuss their plans to support the LGBTQmmunity on CNN', but live and IRL with yer local HRC branch. 5:30pm. Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. $10 suggested donation. www.hrc.im/townhallaustin.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Palm ES, Perez ES, Langford ES, and Covington MS. 6pm. Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Rd.. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

DISTRICT 9 TOWN HALL Join Council Member Kathie Tovo to discuss the city's revamped land development code. 7-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 11

INTERMEDIATE QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP A deeper dive into QuickBooks for your accounting needs. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BUILDING BRIDGES A community conversation on ACC’s Fashion Incubator and equity with program director Nina Means. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. 10am-3pm. Perry-Castañeda Library, 101 E. 21st, 512/495-4250. www.traviscountytx.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING See agenda for details. 1-3pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 12

COMMUNITY HOUSING HUB WORKSHOP UT’s Center for Community Engagement presents a workshop on housing affordability and equity to mark the launch of the Austin Justice Coalition’s Community Housing Hub, which will be piloted in Blackshear and Robertson Hill neighborhoods. 10am. Blackshear Elementary School, 1712 E. 11th, 512/414-2021. www.austinjustice.org.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY 20 BUDGET CLINIC Reserve 30 minutes to learn about the upcoming FY 20 Pre-Contract Materials or FY 19 Final Report. 10am-2pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 3 OFFICE HOURS Join CM Pio Renteria to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 10am-2pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION For those who want to help educate and increase participation in the city’s recycling and composting programs to reduce waste and achieve Austin’s goal of Zero Waste by 2040. 11am-12:30pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov/zerowasteblockleader.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. Noon-2pm. League of Women Voters, 1609 Shoal Creek Blvd. #202, 512/451-6710. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ASIAN AMERICAN HISTORY 101: A LIVE PODCAST Tony Vo, assistant director of UT’s Center for Asian American Studies, hosts an open-to-the-public podcast on the history of Asian America. 2-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1699. Free, but RSVP. santanu.rahman@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

Sunday 13

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

STRAIGHT TALK ON IMMIGRATION As part of the “Searching for Humanity: Our Common Thread” speaker series, immigration attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch leads a conversation on Austin’s future regarding our immigrant residents and the current border crisis. 2-3pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. Free. admin@staopen.org, www.staopen.org.

Monday 14

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. 11am-2pm. St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. www.traviscountytx.gov.

CHALLENGE STUDIO INFO SESSION Learn about the city’s intensive nine-month program that unites entrepreneurs to solve challenges outlined in Austin’s Strategic Direction 2023 plan. 11:30am-1pm. Huston-Tillotson University Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

2019 INTEGRAL CARE CAREER FAIR Travis County’s mental authority invites you to come learn about the work they do and apply for open positions in child and family services, crisis services, 24/7 helpline, adult services (including drug and alcohol treatment), intellectual and developmental disabilities, medical services (including nursing), learning and development, and human resources. Bring your resume. Austin Police Department will be on-site to discuss mental health work in the community. 11:30am-3:30pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. darleny.ramos@integralcare.org, www.integralcare.org.

MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION Minority and women business owners are invited to learn about the various types of certifications available for your businesses. 3-5pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 2 OFFICE HOURS Join Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 4-8pm. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-8840. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

Tuesday 15

BUILDING GREEN JUSTICE FORUM: POTENTIAL THROUGH PLACE A daylong discussion on how to transform the entire environmental movement to center equity. Light breakfast and lunch provided; please register in advance. 8am-4pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or growing an existing one. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DISTRICT 1 TOWN HALL Join CM Natasha Harper Madison to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. 6-8pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

LEGALIZING MARIJUANA: WHAT ARE THE ECONOMIC, SOCIAL, AND CULTURAL IMPACTS? A panel discussion on where the legalization debate in Texas is headed with Travis County D.A. Margaret Moore, Texas Norml Executive Director Jax Finkel, and Leafly’s Yoko Miyashita; moderated by the Texas Tribune’s Alex Samuels. 6:30-8pm. LBJ Library. Free. www.lbjlibrary.org.

AUSTIN DEM DEBATE WATCH PARTY Watch the Ohio debates with Jolt! 6:30-10pm. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 702 Shady, 512/271-6807. Free. www.jolttx.org.

LIFE AND DEATH IN A CARCERAL STATE The Texas Observer, Texas After Violence Project, Judith Filler Foundation, and Pen America host a night of storytelling on the impact of our country’s criminal justice system from the people who’ve lived it. 6:30-10pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. Free. www.texasobserver.org.

PROTECT FAMILIES, NOT GUNS Join Lake Travis Progressives to focus on combatting gun violence, hear from the Lake Travis Gay Straight Alliance, and check out sample ballots for the upcoming November election. 6:30-8:30pm. Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing, 512/535-3044. www.laketravisprogressives.org.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY As of Sept. 27, the DNC says it intends to keep the October debates to one night. Currently, 12 candidates have said they’ve surpassed the polling and contribution thresholds to receive an invitation: former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; businessman Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and businessman Andrew Yang. 6:30-9:30pm. TBA. www.txdemocrats.org.

THE RABBLE LIVE SHOW: SEX + POLITICS Join this podcast crew for a live taping of the sex ed class you wish you had in junior high! With Fat Bottom Cabaret’s Nikki DaVaughn, Texas Freedom Network’s Carisa Lopez, and local LGBTQ activist Ash Hall. 6:30-8:30pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. $10-40. www.rousertx.com/the-rabble-pod.

Wednesday 16

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR An overview of the city’s development process to help you identify what’s relevant to your business and how to efficiently navigate the steps. 9-10am. Online. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD A course on how the “lean startup process” differs from a traditional startup plan, for folks just starting their entrepreneurial journey. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city’s development process to help you identify what’s relevant to your business and how to efficiently navigate the steps. 10-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. 1-4pm. Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker. www.traviscountytx.gov.

DISTRICT 4 OFFICE HOURS Join CM Greg Casar to discuss the city’s revamped land development code. Thirty-minute, one-on-one appointments with staff can be scheduled online. 4-8pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. www.austintexas.gov/ldc.

SEARCHLIGHT SERIES: JUSTICE, EQUITY, AND ACTION AROUND RAPE Hosted by the Survivor Justice Project, part I will kick off with a series introduction and a breakdown of the “Provability Gap.” This is a five part series to dig into the intersections of “survivor justice, racial equity, and criminal justice transformation in order to discover opportunities to advance healing and community accountability for sexual violence in Austin.” Childcare available; see Facebook for details. 6:30-8:30pm. Street-Jones Building, 1000 E. 11th. www.survivorjusticeproject.org.

Thursday 17

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE A course designed to help you understand the full range of management responsibilities, learn what’s expected of you, and assess your management style. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

EVOLUTION OF ENERGY: ENABLING A CLEAN, SUSTAINABLE FUTURE With speaker presentations and interactive stations, learn about global energy trends and local solutions for today and the near future. 6-7:45pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/970-3460. Free. www.austinforum.org.