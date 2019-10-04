News

Death Watch: Judge's "Horrible Bigotry" Not Enough to Force New Trial

The 5CA has denied Randy Halprin's plea as his death date nears

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals doesn't dispute that the judge in Randy Halprin's trial was a racist. But in its Sept. 23 ruling, the 5CA says there's nothing it can do about it now that will help Halprin, a member of the notorious Texas Seven, scheduled to be executed Oct. 10.


Vickers Cunningham

Halprin's attorneys allege that his trial was biased beyond repair and a new one is in order. The first sentence of their appeal to the 5CA reads: "The Honorable Vickers Cun­ningham, the presiding judge at Randy Halprin's capital trial, is a racist and anti-Semitic bigot who described Halprin – a Jewish man – as 'that fuckin' Jew' and a 'goddamn kike.'" Cunningham presided over most of the trials of the Texas Seven, a group of inmates who broke out of prison in 2000 and robbed a sporting goods store, then shot down Irving police officer Aubrey Hawkins when he responded to the alarm. They hid out for months before a tip to the television show America's Most Wanted led authorities to Colo­rado, where they apprehended six of the seven men in 2001 (one killed himself to avoid capture). One after another, the defendants received death sentences from Cun­­ning­ham; four have already been executed. Patrick Murphy, whose execution was stayed in March after he'd asked for a Bud­dhist priest to attend to him in the death chamber, is now scheduled to die in November.


Randy Halprin

Cunningham's bigotry came to light 15 years after the trials, when he was running in the 2018 Republican primary for a seat on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. Cunningham's brother told The Dallas Morning News about the living trust Cunningham had set up for his children – allowing them to receive shares of their inheritance only upon marrying straight white Christians. In a video interview with the News, Cunningham said, "I'm supporting what my beliefs are." When asked if he had ever used the "N-word," he gazed pensively into the air and waited nine seconds before answering no. This news broke on the last day of early voting in the run-off, in which Cun­ning­ham had been heavily favored; he ended up losing by 25 votes. He and other family members deny he is a racist; he still practices law in Dallas today.

McKinney said Cunning­ham took pride in the death sentences he handed out, and remembers him saying, “from the wetback to the Jew, they knew they were going to die.”

Halprin's appeal to 5CA is replete with other examples of Cunningham's bigotry. Tammy McKin­ney, who grew up with Cun­ningham and knew him well, is quoted as saying he regularly used language "such as 'nigger,' 'wetback,' 'spic,' 'kike,' 'the fuckin' Jews.'" She said Cunningham took pride in the death sentences he handed out to the Texas Seven and remembers him saying, "From the wetback to the Jew, they knew they were going to die."

Amanda Tackett, who worked on Cun­ning­ham's earlier failed run for Dallas County district attorney in 2006, also remembers his demeaning language. She says Cunning­ham often used the N-word and would place it in front of a black person's name, as he did with former Dallas D.A. Craig Watkins, whom he referred to as N-word Watkins.

Halprin's request for a new trial attracted widespread support; over 100 Jewish attorneys and community leaders filed a brief in his favor, and The Washington Post backed his appeal. Current Dallas County D.A. John Creu­zot did not oppose a retrial. But there were technicalities to consider, rules of procedure. The 5CA said that for the appeal to be considered, it had to have something new in it; while Halprin's defense attorneys argued that they didn't know about Cunning­ham's racism until the 2018 election – and thus it was new evidence – the judges ruled that since Cunningham had been racist all along, it did not constitute new grounds for appeal, and in any event wouldn't matter. For the 5CA to order a new trial, the evidence of bias would have to be so compelling that it would make a normal jury change its verdict; the judges ruled that Halprin's jury would still have found him guilty even if they'd known of Cunningham's bigoted views.

Now, time is growing short. Halprin's lawyers will surely ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case and order a new trial, but SCOTUS hasn't replied to questions about their plans. If they don't hear the case, the appeal has nonetheless offered a picture of the judiciary rarely seen, though often suspected. In that regard, the 5CA felt compelled to draw a distinction between Cun­ning­­ham's views and its own. The statement of principle came in a footnote: "Cunningham's racism and bigotry are horrible and completely inappropriate for a judge."

A version of this article appeared in print on October 4, 2019 with the headline: Judge’s “Horrible Bigotry” Not Enough to Force New Trial

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch: As Execution Pace Quickens, a 30-Day Stay for Barbee
Death Watch: As Execution Pace Quickens, a 30-Day Stay for Barbee
Meanwhile, Randy Halprin loses 5CA appeal and Rodney Reed supporters fight for justice

Brant Bingamon, Sept. 27, 2019

Death Watch: Failures at Trial Anchor Last-Chance Appeal for Sparks
Death Watch: Failures at Trial Anchor Last-Chance Appeal for Sparks
If SCOTUS does not act, Sparks will be the third man executed in Texas this month

Brant Bingamon, Sept. 20, 2019

More by Brant Bingamon
Death Watch: Court of Criminal Appeals Stays Halprin's Execution
Death Watch: Court of Criminal Appeals Stays Halprin's Execution
The case has been sent back to trial court for review

Oct. 4, 2019

Grassroots Leadership Sues to See Contract Between ICE and CoreCivic
Grassroots Leadership Sues to See Contract Between ICE and CoreCivic
The organization hopes to shine light on ICE and the T. Don Hutto facility

Sept. 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Death Watch, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Randy Hal­prin, Texas Seven, Vickers Cun­ningham, Aubrey Hawkins, America's Most Wanted, Patrick Mur­phy, Dallas County Commissioners Court, The Dallas Morning News, Tammy McKinney, Craig Watkins, The Washington Post, John Creu­zot, U.S. Supreme Court

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Nash Hernandez Orchestra 70th anniversary
Donn's Depot
The Duchess of Malfi
at York Rite Masonic Hall
Warrior Women
at Violet Crown Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  