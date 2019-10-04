Civics 101

Thursday 3

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BURLESQUE THE VOTE The Mistress of Musicality presents this … uh … OK, listen: "Burlesque the Vote was created in 2008 by Audrey Joy Maker as a nonpartisan voter registration drive – and to engage audience members in lively conversation. In 2012, burlesque artist Coco Lectric joined forces with Maker and Burlesque for Peace to continue this Austin tradition. In 2014, Coco Lectric with Burlesque the Vote! and Ginger Snaps with Legislate This! Joined forces for Texas Women Vote!" So now here's a night of bodacious burley-cue shenanigans toward solid political effect, to benefit the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. $15-35. www.vortexrep.org.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Dawson Elementary School. 7:30am. Dawson Elementary School, 3001 S 1st St.. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

DOWNTOWN COFFEE WITH A COP Community members are invited to share a cup of coffee and chat with local APD representatives. 7:30-9am. Starbucks, 600 Congress. www.coffeewithacop.com.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING A crash course in basic accounting skills to help you manage your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 PRE-CONTRACT ORIENTATION Learn the contractual requirements for all contractors as well as the steps for completing the pre-contract materials for Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals cultural funding recipients. Noon. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits are invited to learn about the application process. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP All cultural funding recipients will learn how to complete the FY19 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festivals, and Community Initiatives programs. 1pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO OPEN HOUSE: PROJECT CONNECT + METRORAPID CORRIDORS Learn about the proposed MetroRapid corridors (they're proposing going from the two we have to seven – we say YES!) via the virtual open house, available online through Oct. 24. You can email comments during that time to the address provided. Open house: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30pm. Virtual open house online through Thu., Oct. 24 feedback@projectconnect.com, www.projectconnect.com.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Maplewood ES, Campbell ES, and Blackshear ES. 6pm. Campbell Elementary, 2613 Rogers, 512/414-2056. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

EJC'S 18TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AND FUNDRAISER Support the Equal Justice Center's legal work across Texas with barbecue from Austin's iconic Franklin Barbecue, vegetarian fare from Austin's fabulous Taste of Ethiopia, beer from a leading local microbrewery, and all the mini-golf you can play. Food and a round of golf included; bottomless beer cup $10. 6:30-8:30pm. Peter Pan Mini-Golf, 1207 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1033. $25; $5, kids; $20, students. www.equaljusticecenter.org.

KIRK WATSON'S CONCERT UNDER THE STARS Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers perform at state Sen. Watson's annual fundraiser. 8pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. $50+. www.kirkwatson.com/concert-under-stars.

Friday 4

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Bertha Sadler Means YWLA. 8:30am. Bertha Sadler Means YWLA, 6401 N. Hampton. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

REP. ZWIENER AND CHAIRMAN DADE PHELAN TOWN HALL Join state Rep. Erin Zwiener and the chair of the Texas House State Affairs Committee for a discussion on Prop 8 (to establish the flood infrastructure fund) and talk with constituents. 10:30am. San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins, San Marcos. www.erinforyall.com.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about and how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. 5-7pm. Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W Pecan St, Pflugerville. www.traviscountytx.gov.

Saturday 5

TOWN HALL WITH REP. DONNA HOWARD The local state rep offers a recap of the 86th Texas Lege session as well as what to expect before the 87th session starts in January 2021. Come and go as you please. 10am-Noon. ACC South Austin Campus, 1820 W. Stassney, 512/463-0631. Free. info@teamhowardtx.com, www.teamhowardtx.com.

OPERATION SUPPLY DROP AT CUVÉE COFFEE Mike McKim's excellent java-mongering venue on East Sixth is hosting Operation Supply Drop as they celebrate one million U.S. military veterans served. There'll be complimentary coffee for all – along with beer, a silent auction featuring YETI gear, and more. 10am-1pm. Cuvée Coffee, 2000 E. Sixth, 512/368-5636. www.weareosd.org.

BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL A law enforcement panel discussion with ACC Police Department, AISD Police Department, Austin Police Department, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

BE INFORMED BEFORE YOU VOTE: WHAT’S ON THE NOVEMBER 5TH BALLOT? League of Women Voters' Jessica Foreman, Rep. Vikki Goodwin, and Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir help prepare you for the local November elections. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS' JOHNSON-JORDAN DINNER DNC Chair Tom Perez is this year's guest of honor to help celebrate the legacies of President Lyndon Johnson and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. 7-10pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $250+. www.txdemocrats.org.

Sunday 6

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMS MEETING They're testing out the brand new voting machines ahead of November's election. 2-4pm. Travis County Community Hall, 8656 A West Highway 71, Bldg A Ste 208,. www.blueactiondems.com.

BACKYARD BBQ FOR REP. ZWIENER Consider dropping a few bucks at this reelection fundraiser party for freshmen Rep. Erin Zwiener with special guest former state Sen. Wendy Davis. Hosted by Steve and Kelsey Kling. 3-5pm. 1011 Oak Meadow Dr, Dripping Springs.

MEET & GREET WITH KENNON WOOTEN This judicial candidate shares her ideas for the 53rd District Court. RSVP via email. 4-6pm. 4505 Trail West Dr.. sabrina@y-strategy.com, www.kennonwooten.com.

Monday 7

MUSIC COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 8

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS A 101 on hiring and retaining employees, independent contractors, and more. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Core, Cultural Heritage Festivals and Community Initiatives. Current cultural contractors are welcome to meet with any available cultural funding staff member; groups and individuals interested in applying to cultural funding programs are encouraged to attend. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING Expect a discussion on the city's land development code revision. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SPECIAL CALLED COUNCIL MEETING The dais will discuss the recent unveiling of the city's land development code rewrite. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Pecan Springs Elementary School. 3:30pm. Pecan Springs Elementary School, 3100 Rogge. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

TEXAS VOTES Learn about and how to use the new Travis County voting system that combines touch screen technology with paper ballot backup. 4-6pm. Travis County Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 Tx Hwy 71. www.traviscountytx.gov.

TAXPAYER SEMINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESSES Learn the ins and outs of taxes from the city's Comptroller's Office. 6-8pm. Workforce Solutions North, 9001 N. I-35 #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

NORTHERN WALNUT CREEK TRAIL SECTION 2 UPDATE Stop by anytime for a project update from on new 1.7 mile-long segment along the Walnut Creek Greenbelt from the Urban Trails Program. 6-7:30pm. Walnut Creek Elementary School, 401 W Braker Ln. www.austintexas.gov/walnutcreektrail.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Sadler Means YWLA, Garcia YMLA, Pecan Springs ES, Winn ES, Pickle ES, Sims ES, and Norman ES. 6pm. Gus Garcia YMLA, 7414 Johnny Morris. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

Wednesday 9

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Palm Elementary School. 7:45am. Palm Elementary School, 7601 Dixie Dr. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Joslin ES, Dawson ES, St. Elmo ES, and Galindo ES. 6pm. Crockett Early College High School, 5601 Manchaca. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

POC HAPPY HOUR Join Planning Our Communities for their first get-together to learn how you can get involved. For those that don't know POC is a coalition of people of color who are affordable housing, economic opportunity and transit advocates, community organizers, and social justice activists working to ensure the city's next land use code works for all Austinites. 6-8pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. www.fb.com/POC.ATX.

Thursday 10

DISTRICT 1 OFFICE HOURS Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison invites you to stop by for a discussion on the city's land development code rewrite. 4-7pm. 7237 290 E. www.fb.com/natashadistrict1.

AISD COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS The local school district invites you to visit your school – or attend a districtwide meeting – to discuss the proposed scenario options to improve academics, equity, and facilities across our school district. This meeting will discuss Palm ES, Perez ES, Langford ES, and Covington MS. 6pm. Bedichek Middle School, 6800 Bill Hughes Rd.. www.austinisd.org/schoolchanges.

DISTRICT 9 TOWN HALL Join Council Member Kathie Tovo to discuss the city's revamped land development code. 7-9pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.