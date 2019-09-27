Civics 101

Thursday 26

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL Over three days more than 400 speakers will dive into the state’s and nation’s most pressing issues. Notable speakers include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro, and Amy Klobuchar. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 26-28 Downtown. $45-500. festival.texastribune.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening, or reevaluating, a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The dais will receive an update on the city's Land Development Code revision. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN HOUSING COALITION HAPPY HOUR A space to meet up and talk affordable housing. RSVPs are requested. 5-7:30pm. The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.austinhousingcoalition.org.

RUTH WILSON GILMORE ON PRISON ABOLITION The keynote speaker for Prison Abolition, Human Rights, and Penal Reform: From the Local to the Global conference at UT Law (Sept. 26-28). 5:15-7pm. Eidman Courtroom, UTf Law, 727 E Dean Keeton. wwww.law.utexas.edu.

CAPITAL METRO OPEN HOUSE: PROJECT CONNECT + METRORAPID CORRIDORS Learn about the proposed MetroRapid corridors (they're proposing going from the two we have to seven – we say YES!) under Project Connect in a come-and-go-format. Can't attend IRL? Review online at the virtual open house, available Sept. 24 through Oct. 24, and you can email comments during that time to the address provided. Open house: Tue., Sept. 24, 5:30-7:30pm. Virtual open house online through Thu., Oct. 24 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. feedback@projectconnect.com, www.projectconnect.com.

WENDY DAVIS FOR HAPPY HOUR A fundraiser and meet and greet with this Congressional TX-21 candidate. 6-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING These land use commissioners will be discussing issues pertaining to the city's Land Development Code revision. See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON LANDLORD BULLYING AND THE RIGHT TO ORGANIZE Hear from tenants, organizers and city officials about how organizing can tackle landlord bullying in the final State of the Renter forum. 6-8pm. Allison Elementary, 515 Vargas Rd.. www.bastaaustin.org.

CULTURAL LOUNGE: TRAVELING WHILE BLACK A conversation with Theodore Frances, Ph.D. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

HARM REDUCTION, OVERDOSE, AND NALOXONE/NARCAN TRAINING An all-ages training on what is harm reduction, how to recognize an overdose, how to administer Naloxone, and more. Participants receive a free overdose kit and additional harm reduction supplies. 7-8:30pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. Free. www.fb.com/grackleaction.

Friday 27

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Ali Ghilarducci, Austin Independent School District's community engagement coordinator, will discuss upcoming school changes. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th.

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING Everything you need to know on what paperwork to keep on hand for tax purposes. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DRIVER’S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC UT law students, attorneys, and municipal court staff will help resolve outstanding cases for residents who've lost their licenses due to failure to pay state surcharges. Limited appointments will be confirmed via email. Spanish interpreters available.​ 3-7pm. 1520 Rutherford, Bldg. 1 Auditorium. www.austintexas.gov/court.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Class is conducted in Spanish. 5pm. CommUnityCare, 15 Waller, 512/978-8800. www.austintexas.gov.

OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS The No. 1 – and, some might say, only – political satire focused solely on the Texas Legislature is back with sketches, singing, celebrity guests, and improv. Sept. 20-22; Sept. 27-29; Fri-Sat., 8pm, Sun., 2pm Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $19. www.thelongcenter.org.

Saturday 28

NAMIWALKS AUSTIN Help raise awareness of mental illness and raise funds for NAMI – helping individuals and families get the support they need. 7:30-10am. Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. www.namicentraltx.org.

NEW RAINEY STREET TRAILHEAD PROJECT MEETING Provide feedback on the new entry point to the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake. 8am-Noon. 701 Cummings. www.austintexas.gov.

KBAD END-OF-SUMMER VOLUNTEER EXTRAVAGANZA Kyle/Buda-Area Democrats and the Erin Zwiener campaign invite you to join them for volunteer training, neighborhood canvassing, and voter education efforts. 9:30am-4pm. Nate's at Buda Mill & Grain, 306 S. Main St., Buda, 512/523-8256. www.erinforyall.com.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 BUDGET CLINIC Cultural funding recipients should reserve a 30-minute spot to review questions or concerns about upcoming pre-contract materials or the FY19 Final Report. 10am-2pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Presentations every 30 minutes on those green composting carts and food scrap collection best practices. 10am-Noon. Trinity Church, 4001 Speedway. www.austintexas.gov.

RESOURCE FAIR AND FAMILY FUN DAY The Riverside Togetherness Project hosts a day filled with resources, games, and more to connect the Riverside community with APD, MEASURE, and other local organizations. 10am-5pm. Roy G. Guerrero Park, 400 Grove, 512/974-6700. www.riversidetogetherness.com.

SIEGEL 2020: BALLOT PETITION CANVASS! Mike Siegel is looking to flip Congressional District TX-10. You can help. Call with questions. 10am-1pm. 5460 Guadalupe. www.siegelfortexas.org.

IRRIGATION WORKSHOP Learn basic maintenance skills to keep your irrigation system healthy and water costs low. 10am-Noon. Austin Water, 625 E. 10th St., 512/972-0101. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/water.

EXPUNGEMENT EDUCATION EVENT Legal advisors on site to answer questions and provide free record-sealing education and services for those who qualify. Also info on voter registration, employment and licensing opportunities. 1-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. info@austinjustice.org, www.offtherecord.us.

SOUTH EAST DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE CLUB MEETING Get an election update covering everything from touch-screen voting machines to issues affecting Southeast Austin from Constable George Morales. 3pm. Patsy's Cafe, 5001 E. Ben White, 512/444-2020. www.fb.com/traviscoseda.

Sunday 29

SUSAN G. KOMEN MORE THAN PINK WALK Race for the Cure – the world's largest fundraising event for breast cancer – is now the More Than Pink Walk! Help raise funds for research, while also celebrating breast cancer survivors, fighters, and thrivers and remembering those lost. 7:30am. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.komengreatercetx.org.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT Texas Freedom Network's Carisa Lopez discusses the Lege's impact, how the State Board of Education is (negatively) affecting education, and more. 2:15pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. Free. www.cfi-austin.org.

QUEER COALITION MEETING The local DSA's Queer Coalition invites you to join em for a convo on a trans-safe spaces campaign, the Austin Police Department, and Austin ISD's upcoming board meeting regarding LGBTQ positive sex education. 3-4pm. Genuine Joe Coffeehouse, 2001 W. Anderson, 512/220-1576. www.fb.com/queercoalition.

REPRESENT AUSTIN COMMUNITY EVENT Learn about ranked choice voting, which some believe is a potential solution to ending political corruption. 4:30-6:30pm. Uncle Billy's Brewery & Smokehouse, 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/476-0100. Free, but RSVP. representaustinarea@gmail.com, represent.us.

Monday 30

FOUNDATIONS OF EVERYDAY LEADERSHIP A four-part online training on the “head to heart” of everyday leadership, individual decision making, group decision making, and managing motivation. Students should expect 4-6 hours of material weekly for a total of 16-24 hours of training with one in-person session. Offered Mon., Sept. 30-Fri., Nov. 15 Online. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HIV PLANNING COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/aachpc.

Tuesday 1

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Learn about the city’s cultural funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

NORTHWEST COFFEE WITH A COP Community members are invited to share a cup of coffee and chat with local APD representatives. 10am-Noon. Starbucks, 1700 W. Parmer. www.coffeewithacop.com.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business. 11am-12:30pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CONCERT FOR CHANGE Grammy-winning artist Shawn Colvin and Kelly Willis are playing an intimate concert fundraiser for Erin Martinson's campaign for Travis County district attorney. 6-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $50+. www.erinforda.com.

Wednesday 2

MCDONALD’S COFFEE WITH A COP Community members are invited to share a cup of coffee and chat with local APD representatives. 8-10am. McDonald’s, 4501 E. Ben White. Free. luke@lopeznegrete.com, www.coffeewithacop.com.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the essentials needed to market your small business. Class is led by UT instructors and counts toward the Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 3

DOWNTOWN COFFEE WITH A COP Community members are invited to share a cup of coffee and chat with local APD representatives. 7:30-9am. Starbucks, 600 Congress. www.coffeewithacop.com.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING A crash course in basic accounting skills to help you manage your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts nonprofits are invited to learn about the application process. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 PRE-CONTRACT ORIENTATION Learn the contractual requirements for all contractors as well as the steps for completing the pre-contract materials for Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals cultural funding recipients. Noon. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP All cultural funding recipients will learn how to complete the FY19 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festivals, and Community Initiatives programs. 1pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

EJC'S 18TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION AND FUNDRAISER Support the Equal Justice Center's legal work across Texas with barbecue from Austin's iconic Franklin Barbecue, vegetarian fare from Austin's fabulous Taste of Ethiopia, beer from a leading local microbrewery, and all the mini-golf you can play. Food and a round of golf included; bottomless beer cup $10. 6:30-8:30pm. Peter Pan Mini-Golf, 1207 Barton Springs Rd., 512/472-1033. $25; $5, kids; $20, students. www.equaljusticecenter.org.

KIRK WATSON'S CONCERT UNDER THE STARS Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers perform at state Sen. Watson's annual fundraiser. 8pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. $50+. www.kirkwatson.com/concert-under-stars.