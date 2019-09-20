Civics 101

Thursday 19

CREATIVES MEET BUSINESS EXPERIENCE CMBXP is back, offering artists, creatives, freelancers, and small-business owners an opportunity for professional development, networking, and community building. Bonus, Chron Web Editor James Renovitch leads a panel (Writing Tips to Get You the Right Kind of Attention) Thursday with our Associate News Editor Sarah Marloff. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 19 -21 Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Ste. 11-A, 512/363-7294. $249. ashland@cmbatx.com, www.cmbxp.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING Attend the regular meeting of Housing Authority of the City of Austin, a public agency whose business is to ensure safe, quality affordable housing opportunities exist for families of low income. Noon. HACA Central Office, 1124 S. I-35. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

AUSTIN TODAY & TOMORROW, AXIS FOR CHANGE: SINCLAIR BLACK UT urban design and architecture professor (and professional) discusses the ever-evolving transportation system and the decisions to be made. 5:30-6:30pm. UT campus, 110 Inner Campus Dr.. Free. www.lib.utexas.edu.

A GREEN NEW DEAL, AND BEYOND: FACING ECOLOGICAL CRISES A conversation on the Green New Deal. 6:30-8pm. Utopia Theatre, 1925 San Jacinto.

Friday 20

PARK(ING) DAY ATX 2019 Watch – or help – transform parking spaces around town into tiny parks worthy of tree bathing. If interested, call or email for details. Fri., Sept. 20, all day Around town. $10-20. paloma.amayo-ryan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/parkingday.

DOWNTOWN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING The court will receive feedback from clients on the homelessness system. See agenda for details. 7:30am. Integral Care, 1700 S. Lamar. www.austintexas.gov/daccac.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Take your accounting skills to the next level. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CLIMATE STRIKE Join millions of people – and students – around the world walking out of workplaces, schools, and homes to join youth climate strikers to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels, corporate pollution, and environmental destruction. Speakers will talk at Texas Capitol starting at noon. 9am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. austinclimatecoalition@gmail.com, www.austinclimatecoalition.org.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING A discussion of potential camping ordinance action and a resolution on related issues frequently faced by people experiencing homelessness in Austin. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

STATE OF THE RENTER LAUNCH AND GALLERY OPENING Celebrate the State of the Renter, a series of forums bringing together Austinites to direct our collective attention to the lived experiences of renters and the impact that unhealthy housing has on them. 4-5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.bastaaustin.org.

JONATHAN SAFRAN FOER ON CLIMATE CHANGE Hear the author discuss his new book We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast with Texas Observer's Megan Kimble. 7-8pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.bookpeople.com.

OVER THE LEGE PART 4: THE HOUSE AWAKENS The number one – and, some might say, only – political satire focused solely on the Texas Legislature is back with sketches, singing, celebrity guests, and improv. Sept. 20-22; Sept. 27-29; Fri-Sat., 8pm, Sun., 2pm Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside, 512/474-5664. $19. www.thelongcenter.org.

Saturday 21

GEORGIAN ACRES PARK GROUNDBREAKING CELEBRATION Join neighbors to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new park with kid-friendly activities, free food, and more. City officials will speak about the park's history, followed by a community celebration. 10-11am. Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park, 500 E Powell. www.georgianacresatx.com.

AURA BIKE TOUR Join the parks and urban trails committee for a bike tour of different protected lanes with the aim of helping us become better informed transit activists. 10:15am-12:15pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.aura-atx.org.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about the green composting carts in your neighborhood and best practices for food scrap collection. 10:30am-12:30pm. South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland, 512/444-6601. www.austintexas.gov.

RALLY FOR JUSTICE FOR RODNEY REED Join supporters to demand DNA testing and put a stop to Reed's Nov. 20 execution. Speakers include Anthony Graves, who spent 18 years on Texas death row for a crime he did not commit, and Rodney’s mother Sandra Reed. 4-7pm. Kerr Community Center, 1308 Walnut St., Bastrop. www.justice4rodneyreed.org.

WORKING TOGETHER FOR A GREEN NEW DEAL Representatives from the labor, environmental, and youth movements discuss how to achieve a Green New Deal. Panelists include Congressional candidate Mike Siegel, Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, and state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, among others. 6-8pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free.

Sunday 22

THE 2019 ANNE MCAFEE COMMUNITY AWARDS BRUNCH Enjoy a brunch celebration in recognition of the Travis County Democratic Party's most dedicated precinct chairs, volunteers, activists, and organizations. 11am-5pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Monday 23

TFN PRESENTS BEST OF SEX ED WITH OWEN EGERTON! Texas Freedom Network joins forces with the local comedian for a hilarious showcase of bizarre sex education films from the 1930s to today. 6-9pm. Alamo Drafthouse Mueller, 1911 Aldrich #120, 512/572-1425. drafthouse.com/austin/theater/mueller.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON BAD BUILDING CONDITIONS Tenant leaders, medical professionals, and city officials discuss the health impacts that substandard building conditions produce for Austin renters. 6:30-8:30pm. Collinfield Clinic, 8913 Collinfield. www.bastaaustin.org.

Tuesday 24

NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY Celebrate this holiday by helping folks register to vote! See website for details. 8am-10pm. LULAC District 12, 2121 E. Sixth. Free. lulacdistrictdoce@gmail.com, www.lulac.org.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Stop by to learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

EVICTED IN AUSTIN: FROM HOUSED TO HOMELESS IN 21 DAYS Part of the State of the Renter series hosted by BASTA with housing advocates, tenants, and elected officials discussing the realities of evictions and how to support those facing eviction. Lunch provided; RSVP required. Noon-1:30pm. Francis Auditorium in Townes Hall, UT Law. Free. www.bastaaustin.org.

STRATEGIC PRICING Learn how to perfect the fastest and most effective way increase profitability. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LIZ DONEGAN FOR SHERIFF CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Join this former Austin Police sergeant and co-chair of the Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team as she kicks off her campaign for Sheriff of Travis County. Read more about Donegan in "Former APD Sergeant Liz Donegan Runs for Sheriff" and her role with the SARRT in "Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin." 6-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

DISTRICT 1 TOWN HALL Join Council Member Harper-Madison and staff for updates and a Q&A alongside guest speakers and tablers, including Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter, Austin Police Department, Office of Police Oversight, Capital Metro, and Meals on Wheels. 6-8pm. Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1801 Pennsylvania, 512/469-9024. www.fb.com/natashadistrict1/.

CHERRYWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD BIKEWAYS OPEN HOUSE See a preliminary design of proposed changes to Cherrywood bikeways while meeting with the project team. 7-8pm. Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood, 512/414-4402. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 25

PLANT CLINIC Bring your plant questions and problem samples and earn from research-based sources what can go wrong in the garden, environmentally sensitive solutions plus easy-to-follow tips to get more joy from your gardens! 9am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park, 1829 Simond. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILD YOUR BUSINESS PLAN A training workshop on wrangling your resources, decoding your target market, and more. 10:30am-12:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

STATE OF WOMXN OF COLOR: ADVANCING COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND CAREERS An evening of stories accompanied by an overview of data, insights, and solutions for building community for women of color in modern Austin. 6-8pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. $15+.

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES: OLD BUILDINGS IN A CHANGING AUSTIN The National Trust for Historic Preservation's Dr. Mike Powe discusses how older, smaller, mixed-age buildings relate to housing affordability and economic vitality. 7-8:30pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. www.imagineaustin.net.

Thursday 26

TRIBFEST19 The Texas Tribune has announced the dates for the ninth annual festival featuring three days of panels, one-on-one interviews with politicians and personalities discussing and affecting Texas life. For more insight, see our 2018 coverage. Thu.-Sat, Sept. 26-28 Downtown. www.texastribune.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening, or reevaluating, a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

RUTH WILSON GILMORE ON PRISON ABOLITION The keynote speaker for Prison Abolition, Human Rights, and Penal Reform: From the Local to the Global conference at UT Law (Sept. 26-28). 5:15-7pm. Eidman Courtroom, UTf Law, 727 E Dean Keeton. wwww.law.utexas.edu.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON LANDLORD BULLYING AND THE RIGHT TO ORGANIZE Hear from tenants, organizers and city officials about how organizing can tackle landlord bullying in the final State of the Renter forum. 6-8pm. Allison Elementary, 515 Vargas Rd.. www.bastaaustin.org.

WENDY DAVIS FOR HAPPY HOUR A fundraiser and meet and greet with this Congressional TX-21 candidate. 6-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

CULTURAL LOUNGE: TRAVELING WHILE BLACK A conversation with Theodore Frances, Ph.D. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.