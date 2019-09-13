News

Dueling Camping Bans on Tap at City Council

Special called meeting next week to resolve issue

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019

Dueling Camping Bans on Tap at City Council
Photo by Jana Birchum

New public camping restrictions will be con­sidered in two proposed ordinances at a special called Council meeting next week. The first one, drafted by Council Members Kathie Tovo and Ann Kitchen (and now co-sponsored by CMs Leslie Pool and Alison Alter), would prohibit camping, sitting, or lying on some streets altogether – including Congress Avenue, Sixth Street, East 11th and 12th streets, and parts of West Campus between MLK and 29th. Camping along "safe routes to school" would also be included in the proposal's prohibitions.

The second proposal, from Mayor Steve Adler and CM Greg Casar, was released shortly after Tovo and Kitchen's, and does not prohibit camping on specific streets. Instead, it clarifies what a prohibited encampment looks like: anything that does not provide a four- to five-foot "clear zone" along a "sidewalk, shared use path, or trail" would be considered in violation of the ordinance. An idea specifically from Adler would designate particular roadways with high volumes of pedestrian traffic – such as some blocks along Congress and Guadalupe – as subject to recently adopted rules governing parking for micro-mobility devices (e.g., scooters).

Both proposals agree that limitations should be placed on camping at transit stops, on sloped areas underneath highways, in flood plains, and near existing and future shelters offering homelessness services. Casar and Adler's proposal defines a radius for prohibiting camping around shelters (three blocks within the Central Business District and around the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, and a quarter- to half-mile in the rest of the city). Tovo and Kitchen's proposal would also limit camping around shelters, but does not define an exact radius.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin City Council
City Still Seeking Next Steps on Camping Policy and Homelessness
City Still Seeking Next Steps on Camping Policy and Homelessness
Council to flesh out next steps in coming weeks

Austin Sanders, Sept. 6, 2019

City Council Moves Along From the Ballot to the Budget
City Council Moves Along From the Ballot to the Budget
4700 Riverside inches forward, propositions tweaked

Austin Sanders, Aug. 30, 2019

More by Austin Sanders
Don Zimmerman Files Suit Against City Over Abortion Services Funding
Don Zimmerman Files Suit Against City Over Abortion Services Funding
It's unclear if the former council member remembers Roe v. Wade

Sept. 12, 2019

AISD's
AISD's "School Changes" Process Places Equity Front and Center
“Historically, this is a very racist city, and unfortunately, this school district is a part of that system"

Sept. 13, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Public camping restrictions, Austin City Council, Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool, Alison Alter, Congress Avenue, Sixth Street, East 11th Street, East 12th Street, West Campus, Steve Adler, Greg Casar, Central Business District, Austin Resource Center for the Homeless

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
"Día de Los Muertos & Community Altars" Opening Reception
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
MASS Gallery: Pocket Object at MASS Gallery
Drone Camp w/ Future Museums, Skullcaster, Gamma Velorum, Heavy Stars, Austin Davis at Spokesman
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  