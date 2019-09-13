Civics 101

Thursday 12

SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP Do you live or work in south central Austin? Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with your District Reps. 9-11am. Whataburger. www.austintexas.gov.

REELECT VIKKI GOODWIN CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF Help this state Rep. kick off her reelection campaign to fight gerrymandering, ensure sustainable funding for public education, and address the high uninsured rate among Texans. 6-8pm. County Line on the Hill, 6500 Bee Cave. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY WITH SEDA Play debate bingo with the South East Democratic Alliance. 6:30-10pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/844-4416. Free. www.fb.com/traviscoseda.

BINGO, BEER, AND THE DEMOCRATIC DEBATES The South East Democratic Alliance host debate bing (with prizes) and watch party as the 10 qualifying candidates go head to head for three hours. The 10 you'll hear from: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Former VP Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. 6:30pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.fb.com/traviscoSEDA.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY Watch the upcoming Presidential Debate with the Far Northwest Progressives of Travis County. 7-10pm. Charm BBQ Chicken, 12233 RR 620 N. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY The Travis County Dems invite you to join 'em for the Houston debates. One night only! 7pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Friday 13

BUILDING BRIDGES MONTHLY SERIES Led by the County Sheriff's department, this event will focus on the topic "Level Up with Adult Education." Guest speaker Kathy Dowdy, ACC executive director of Adult Education, will discuss the important role of adult education in our community. 9-10am. NAACP Branch in the Annex of the Simpson Methodist Church, 1709 E. 12th Street. Free. www.austincc.edu.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES A business 101 on social media from what it is, how to use it, and best practices for your company. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MANOR ROAD CELEBRATION Join Austin Transportation and the Economic Development Department to celebrate the recently completed bikeway improvements on Manor Road. Free bicycle safety checks, lemonade, and tours available. 4-6pm. Manor Road. www.austintexas.gov.

THAT'S MY FACE: AN ANNE LEWIS SHORT Documentary producer Anne Lewis screens her short about Stephen F. Austin cleaner Annie Mae Carpenter, who filed a wrongful dismissal suit against the college that sparked the protest featured in "Strike and Uprising." Lewis' short will be followed by "American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs." 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 14

TURTLE CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP Help keep your neighborhood clean with the Austin Code Department in partnership with Austin Police Department, Austin Resource Recovery and Keep Austin Beautiful. 8am-Noon. Odom Elementary School, 1010 Turtle Creek Blvd. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn how the composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. Noon-2pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 PRE-CONTRACT ORIENTATION Learn the contractual requirements for all contractors as well as the steps for completing the pre-contract materials for Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals cultural funding recipients. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP All cultural funding recipients will learn how to complete the FY19 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festivals, and Community Initiatives programs. 1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 15

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

LAKE TRAVIS CLEANUP Join the annual lake cleaning party to help remove five tons of trash from the lake and surrounding parks. All ages, rain or shine; afterparty takes place at the Oasis from 11:30am-1:30pm. 9am-1:30pm. Several sites (view website for locations). Free. scott@coloradoriver.org, www.laketraviscleanup.org.

SPICEWOOD SPRINGS DEMOCRATS MEET AND GREET Meet with some of the folks running in the 2020 primaries including Dan Wood for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and Travis County District Attorney incumbent Margaret Moore and her March challengers Erin Martinson and Jose Garza. 1:30-3pm. Camino Real Restaurant, Spicewood Springs & Hwy 183 N., 512/335-5817. Free. tcdp327@gmail.com.

Tuesday 17

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BARTON SPRINGS UNIVERSITY A full day of outdoor learning at Barton Springs Pool with hands-on activities, presentations, and a community fair with local experts on central Texas water science, public policy, history, and sustainable living. 9am-6:30pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2201 Barton Springs Rd., 512/867-3080. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERVIEWS & HIRING EMPLOYEES CLASS Learn how to develop your own structured interviewing techniques and solid hiring practices. 1-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 BUDGET CLINIC Cultural funding recipients are encouraged to reserve a 30-minute spot to review any questions or concerns about upcoming pre-contract materials or FY19 Final Report. 5-8pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

2020 PRIMARY AND PRESIDENTIAL SEASON KICK OFF Join the Lake Travis Progressives and hear from candidates who planning to run in 2020 at local, state, and national levels. There will an opportunity to chat, make plans for the fall, and hear updates from committees. 6-9pm. Sonesta Bee Cave, 12525 Bee Cave Pkwy. www.laketravisprogressives.org.

Wednesday 18

GREATER AUSTIN ASIAN CHAMBER MEMBER ORIENTATION & HR TALK Breakfast, networking, and more to learn about the membership benefits, opportunities, and more. Followed by a presentation on human resources. 9-10:30am. 8001 Centre Park Dr. Free for members, $10. vto@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Watch for an overview of the city's development process to help identify what's relevant to your business location and how to navigate the system. 9-10am. 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Safety technicians will teach families and caregivers how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city's development process to help identify what's relevant to your business location and how to navigate the system. 10-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SBA-504/CDC LOAN PROGRAM Small business owners are invited to learn about loan options. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

THE STATE OF VOTING RIGHTS IN TEXAS Invest to Elect hosts a conversation with Texas Civil Rights Project and MOVETexas on Texas' voting rights and what we can all do to help. 6-7:30pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. Free. www.theriveter.co.

Thursday 19

CREATIVES MEET BUSINESS EXPERIENCE CMBXP is back, offering artists, creatives, freelancers, and small-business owners an opportunity for professional development, networking, and community building. Bonus, Chron Web Editor James Renovitch leads a panel (Writing Tips to Get You the Right Kind of Attention) Thursday with our Associate News Editor Sarah Marloff. Thu.-Sat., Sept. 19 -21 Meet at Relay, 1023 Springdale Ste. 11-A, 512/363-7294. $249. ashland@cmbatx.com, www.cmbxp.com.

AUSTIN TODAY AND TOMORROW, AXIS FOR CHANGE: SINCLAIR BLACK UT urban design and architecture professor (and professional) discusses the ever-evolving transportation system and the decisions to be made. 5:30-6:30pm. UT campus, 110 Inner Campus Dr.. Free. www.lib.utexas.edu.