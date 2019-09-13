News

City, Austin FC Break Ground on New Soccer Stadium

Construction of the 21,000-seat stadium has kicked off for Austin’s first major league sports team

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Sept. 13, 2019


McConaughey, Precourt, Adler, and City Manager Spencer Cronk break ground for MLS (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Ground was officially broken at McKalla Place near the Domain in Northwest Austin Monday, Sept. 9, for the new "soccer park" – anchored by a 21,000-seat stadium – that will be home to Austin FC, yet another major milestone in the origin story of Austin's first major league sports team. The ceremony kicked off phase one of construction at the long-vacant city-owned property near the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane, as outlined in the stadium deal between the city and the club finalized in December 2018. Assuming construction stays on schedule and the remaining portions of the site plan are approved by the city – and aren't in any way upset by the outcome of the largely moot but still-happening-anyway Proposition A referendum on November's ballot, originally intended to thwart the stadium deal – the $242 million stadium for Major League Soccer's 27th franchise is set for completion by April 2021.

Mayor Steve Adler and eight members of the City Council (everyone except stadium deal foes Leslie Pool, in whose District 7 the site is located, and Alison Alter) joined Austin FC impresario Anthony Precourt and – of course – Matthew McConaughey at the Monday groundbreaking to commemorate the occasion. Adler highlighted the nascent club's ability to unite our city – something we'll surely need as Austin gears up for another round of painful land-use debates and School Changes conversations (see "'School Changes' Scenarios Place Equity Front and Center," Sept. 13). "We still are a community that is segregated more than we should be," Adler told the crowd. "This team ... has the opportunity to really bring this community together in ways that just don't happen frequently enough."

Now, if only Precourt, McConaughey, and the rest of the Austin FC/Two Oak Ventures ownership group would provide more detail on how we can actually get together at McKalla Place once the side takes the pitch, that would be awesome. The site's vague parking and transportation plans will remain fuzzy until a city-required traffic impact analysis is concluded – but the deadline for that isn't until a year or so from now.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More MLS in Austin
Austin FC Soccer Stadium Groundbreaking Nears
Austin FC Soccer Stadium Groundbreaking Nears
Major league organization preps to quickly build new stadium

Austin Sanders, Aug. 23, 2019

Is Austin Big Enough for Both MLS and USL Soccer Teams?
Is Austin Big Enough for Both MLS and USL Soccer Teams?
Rival sports titans square off in soccer city

Austin Sanders, June 28, 2019

More by Austin Sanders
Don Zimmerman Files Suit Against City Over Abortion Services Funding
Don Zimmerman Files Suit Against City Over Abortion Services Funding
It's unclear if the former council member remembers Roe v. Wade

Sept. 12, 2019

AISD's
AISD's "School Changes" Process Places Equity Front and Center
“Historically, this is a very racist city, and unfortunately, this school district is a part of that system"

Sept. 13, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

MLS in Austin, Austin FC, McKalla Place, Major League Soccer, Anthony Precourt, Matthew McConaughey, Steve Adler, Two Oak Ventures

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
"Día de Los Muertos & Community Altars" Opening Reception
Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
MASS Gallery: Pocket Object at MASS Gallery
Drone Camp w/ Future Museums, Skullcaster, Gamma Velorum, Heavy Stars, Austin Davis at Spokesman
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  