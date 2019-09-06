News

Texas' Latest Pro-Gun Laws Kick In

Never let it be said that Texas lawmakers have done nothing to respond to mass shootings

By Michael King, Fri., Sept. 6, 2019

Never let it be said that Texas lawmakers have done nothing to respond to increasingly frequent massacres by gun like those that occurred in August in El Paso and Midland/Odessa. They have certainly responded – they've made it easier to acquire guns, easier to keep them, and less likely for gun owners to incur legal consequences.


Photo by Jana Birchum

Here are a (selected) few of the gun laws enacted by 2019's 86th Texas Legislature; all of the gun laws signed by Gov. Greg Abbott loosened existing restrictions on ownership and possession:

• HB 121: Provides a defense of licensed gun owners for entering a "no guns allowed" establishment

• HB 302: Prohibits landlords from restricting gun possession by tenants

• SB 741: Prohibits property owners associations from imposing regulations on gun possession and storage, or "lawful discharge"

• HB 1143: Prohibits school districts from regulating gun storage in parking areas

• HB 1177: Allows unlicensed gun owners to carry during disaster evacuations

You might remember that in 2015, Abbott lamented the news that Californians were buying firearms in greater numbers than Texans. "I'm EMBARRASSED," Abbott tweeted. "Let's pick up the pace Texans." Of the 2019 response, Kris Brown of gun control organization Brady told CNN: "Texas lawmakers ... doubled down on an NRA-led agenda to encourage guns everywhere, no matter the risks and costs to safety." Abbott is now suggesting "expedited executions" as a response to gun violence. Since Texas already executes many more people than any other state, it's unclear how this is supposed to be effective.

One proposal that didn't make it through the legislative gauntlet this spring – covered in identical House Bill 131 and Senate Bill 157, respectively authored by Rep. Joe Moody and Sen. José Rodriguez, both El Paso Democrats – would have created extreme risk protective orders, better known as a red flag law, allowing prosecutors and family members to petition the courts to temporarily remove firearms from people in crisis. As authorities have pieced together a narrative for the chaotic bloodshed in the Permian Basin, reports indicate that the shooter, killed by police, was in a deteriorating psychological state and perhaps could have been disarmed under a red flag law; neither bill so much as received a hearing this past session.

Although the current attention to gun violence in Texas stems from the recent headline massacres, the Gun Violence Archive (www.gunviolencearchive.org) reports that there have been 20 "mass shootings" in Texas in 2019 (four or more people killed or wounded, not including the shooter). Across the country this year, the GVA reports that as of Tuesday, Sept. 3, there have been 289 mass shootings and 10,018 deaths by gun homicide overall.

A version of this article appeared in print on September 6, 2019 with the headline: As the Blood Drips, Texas’ Latest Pro-Gun Laws Kick In

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Gun Control
Let's Go Gun Crazy
Let's Go Gun Crazy
UT's campus carry debate explodes

Mac McCann, Dec. 18, 2015

Point Austin: Doing What We Can
Point Austin: Doing What We Can
Public Safety Commission takes a stand against gun violence

Michael King, Feb. 15, 2013

More by Michael King
City Staff Reports on Risks of Natural Gas Pipeline Through Edwards Aquifer
Risks of Natural Gas Pipeline
Council hears from Environmental Officer on Permian Highway Pipeline

Sept. 6, 2019

$20 Million State Grant Comes Through for Indigent Defense
$20 Million State Grant Comes Through for Indigent Defense
Texas Indigent Defense Commission approves four-year grant to create public defender's office

Sept. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas lawmakers, gun control, El Paso, Midland, Odessa, 86th Texas Legislature, Greg Abbott, House Bill 121, House Bill 302, House Bill 1143, House Bill 1177, Senate Bill 741, Kris Brown, Brady, NRA, Joe Moody, José Rodriguez, Permian Basin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bleached, The Paranoyds, Pollen Rx
Barracuda
Songwriters in the round w/ Sonny Throckmorton, Bruce Channel, Rock Killough, Craig Dillingham at Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse
Crime Fiction In Any Size at BookPeople
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  