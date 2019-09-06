Civics 101

Thursday 5

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts 501 (c) 3 organizations learn about the application process. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop or tablet. Noon. 5202 E. Ben White Blvd Suite 400 Austin, TX 78741. www.austintexas.gov.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Learn how it works and how cash flow is a tool to keep your business healthy. 1-4pm. 4029 South Capital Of Texas Highway #110. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PLANNING AND ZONING AND PLATTING COMMISSIONS JOINT MEETING The city's two land use commissions will receive a update on the 2019 State Legislature, specifically regarding the process changes put forth under HB 3167, which focuses on county and city approval procedure for land development applications. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 6

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. 6850 Austin Center Blvd., #320. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 7

BIKE START Residents of all ages are invited to attend this workshop on how to ride a bicycle with the help of Ghisallo Cycling Initiative. Email to register – middle-school-aged folks through adults are asked to reach out in advance. 9-11:30am. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. info@ghisallo.org, www.ghisallo.org.

A DEMENTIA FORUM At the panel, Alzheimer’s Texas and Sundance Memory Care will help caregivers learn more about how to support a loved one with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or any other diseases. Featured experts include David Eddy, Alan Stevens, Kacye Vanderplas and Matt Stanley. 9:15am-1pm. Jewish Community Center, 7300 Hart Ln. www.txalz.org.

DISTRICT 10 TOWN HALL ON HOMELESSNESS Join Council Member Alison Alter and the District 10 staff for a discussion about the recent changes to Austin's homelessness ordinances and next steps. 10-11am. St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa, 512/345-8314. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 11am-1pm. Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar, 512/441-4777. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS EDUCATION IN THE 21ST CENTURY LoWV's Pamela Bixby, North Austin Republicans President Patrick McGuinness, Anderson High School's social science department chair Amy Jaggers, and Jahziel Leduna of Generation Citizen Student Leadership discuss what a secondary-school civics curriculum should look like. 2pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 8

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

SPEAKER SERIES: SEARCHING FOR HUMANITY, OUR COMMON THREAD A conversation on Austin's future regarding our immigrant residents and the current border crisis with Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock. 2-3pm. St. Andrew's Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/413-4056. Free. stevelandsman1@gmail.com, www.fb.com/StAndrewsaustin.

COMMUNITY FORUM Hear Donna Imam, running in Congressional District 31, speak at this community forum hosted by Diaspora VOTE. 2-5pm. Three Legged Goat 200 E Pecan #5, Pflugerville,. www.fb.com/diasporavote.

Monday 9

AUSTIN FAST START: MOBILITY INNOVATION PITCH COMPETITION Innovators present ideas for products that use data, technology, and design to improve transportation systems. Attendees will be be asked to vote for their favorite. 5:30-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.

TX-10 CANDIDATE FORUM Pritesh Gandhi, Shannon Hutcheson, and Mike Siegel will discuss why they're running for Texas Congressional District 10, currently held by Republican Michael McCaul. A Q&A with attendees will follow. 6-8pm. InterStellar BBQ, 12233 Ranch Rd 620 N ste. 105. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.

LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMOCRATS MEETING Hear the group discuss the progress being made in Williamson County and how we can keep turning the area blue with State Rep. John Bucy, Williamson County Democratic Party Chair Kim Gilby, and Williamson County Commissioner Terry Cook. 6:30-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 405/202-2611. Free. lyn@austinlaborers.com, www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

MUSIC COMMISSION MEETING Advise City Council on music development issues. 6:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 10

NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP Do you live or work in north central Austin? Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with your District Reps. 7-9am. McDonald's, 5355 I-35. www.austintexas.gov/department/police.

COFFEE WITH A COP Do you live or work Downtown? Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with the Downtown District Rep. 7:30-9am. Capitol One Cafe, 106 E 6th St. Suite 100. www.austintexas.gov.

GOOGLE: HELP CUSTOMERS FIND YOU! Learn how the leading search engine can help grow your business and attract new customers without spending money. 9am-Noon. 4029 Capital of Texas Hwy., #110. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Drop in to learn about the city’s cultural funding programs. Current contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AIA: DESIGN TALKS WITH VISHAAN CHAKRABARTI The recently named Dean of UC Berkeley's College of Environmental Design will discuss architecture and his book on how urban design can create a better world. 11:30am-1pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/788-2181. $40. alexia@breakaway-pr.com, www.aiaaustin.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview on opening a small business. 3-4:30pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TOWN HALL WITH ELIZABETH WARREN That's right, Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate is coming to town to talk about her campaign! Admission is first come, so while the event doesn't start til 6:15pm, early arrival is encouraged. 4:15-8:15pm. Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside. Free. www.elizabethwarren.com.

CAFE URBAN WITH STEFANOS POLYZOIDES Hear from the Godfather of New Urbanism himself; The Congress for the New Urbanism hosts. 5:30-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.centraltexascnu.org.

INDELIBLE IN THE HIPPOCAMPUS: WRITERS ON #METOO A reading and discussion with the editor and authors of a new anthology on #MeToo. 6:30-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

Thursday 12

REELECT VIKKI GOODWIN CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF Help this state Rep. kick off her reelection campaign to fight gerrymandering, ensure sustainable funding for public education, and address the high uninsured rate among Texans. 6-8pm. County Line on the Hill, 6500 Bee Cave. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

BINGO, BEER, AND THE DEMOCRATIC DEBATES The South East Democratic Alliance host debate bing (with prizes) and watch party as the 10 qualifying candidates go head to head for three hours. The 10 you'll here from: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Former VP Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. 6:30pm. Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. www.fb.com/traviscoSEDA.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY Watch the upcoming Presidential Debate with the Far Northwest Progressives of Travis County. 7-10pm. Charm BBQ Chicken, 12233 RR 620 N. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.