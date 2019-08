"It should not be comfortable for them to be that much of a bigot. They see us as the predators, when in fact, we are the victims."

– Trans woman and activist Naomi Wilson, after anti-LGBTQ "concerned parents" turned an Austin ISD board meeting into a stage for their complaints about modern life (and sex education). See "Anti-LGBTQ Nonsense Sucks Up AISD Oxygen," Aug. 30.