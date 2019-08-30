News

Matthew McConaughey Appointed to UT Professor-dom

Local Academy Award-winning actor now UT professor of practice

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., Aug. 30, 2019


Prof. (kinda) Matthew McConaughey (Photo by Gary Miller)

From playing the bongos to selling Lincolns and backing the city's first-ever professional soccer team, we've long known there's not much Austin resident Matthew McConaughey can't do. But now, the Academy Award-winning actor will add another accolade to his résumé: professor of practice at UT-Austin's Moody College of Communication.

UT News made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 28; he will be teaching his "Script to Screen" film production class this fall. Though McConaughey has been teaching classes in the school's Radio-Television-Film Department since 2015, UT writes that his appointment to professor-dom is in "recognition of his outstanding work as a teacher and mentor" to UT students and out of "respect to his career as an award-winning actor and producer."

A version of this article appeared in print on August 30, 2019 with the headline: Alright Alright Alright, Class ...

Death Watch: Crutsinger Seeks Last-Ditch SCOTUS Appeal
Death Watch: Crutsinger Seeks Last-Ditch SCOTUS Appeal
Following the Aug. 21 execution of Larry Swearingen, Crutsinger could be the fifth Texan killed this year

Aug. 30, 2019

Qmmunity: Generation Q?
Qmmunity: Generation Q?
Plus queer events for a long and wet weekend

Aug. 30, 2019

