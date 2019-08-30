Matthew McConaughey Appointed to UT Professor-dom

From playing the bongos to selling Lincolns and backing the city's first-ever professional soccer team, we've long known there's not much Austin resident Matthew McConaughey can't do. But now, the Academy Award-winning actor will add another accolade to his résumé: professor of practice at UT-Austin's Moody College of Communication.

UT News made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 28; he will be teaching his "Script to Screen" film production class this fall. Though McConaughey has been teaching classes in the school's Radio-Television-Film Department since 2015, UT writes that his appointment to professor-dom is in "recognition of his outstanding work as a teacher and mentor" to UT students and out of "respect to his career as an award-winning actor and producer."