Toxic Lake Continues: Red Bud Isle, Auditorium Shores, and the water along Barton Creek between Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Lake remain contaminated with toxic blue-green algae, the city's Watershed Protection Department announced Tuesday. That means keep your pets – and yourselves – out of the water for now. Supposedly, the algae will die off when/if cooler weather returns. See www.austintexas.gov/algae.

Breathe Deeply: After more than a month of 100-degree days, a bit of rain brought some relief, and the prospect of a week or more only in the 90s. The fifth-longest heat wave in Austin's history may be a sign of more to come, in what will be one of the five hottest years on record worldwide.

Bonnenghazi Bubbles Over: The "he said, he said" scandal ensnaring Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen still roils Republican waters, with 30 members of the GOP caucus calling for a September meeting – officially to elect a new vice chairman, but unofficially to brood over Bonnen's alleged "backroom deal" with Empower Texans' Michael Quinn Sullivan to enable 2020 campaigns against some incumbent members.

Paxton Goes Trumping: In the latest GOP project aimed at tormenting immigrants, Texas A.G. Ken "Indicted" Paxton led a (mostly Southern) multistate coalition in filing a Supreme Court amicus brief attacking the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, calling the Obama-era temporary relief for young immigrants a "lawless exercise of executive power."

Presidential Priorities: As a potential hurricane threatens Puerto Rico and Florida, the Trump administration is moving hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding to border enforcement, telling aides to "build the wall" – illegally, if necessary. Lamenting the billions needed for Puerto Rico, Trump tweeted, "Will it ever end?" That's what we're all wondering ...

Mr. Booker Goes to Austin: The New Jersey senator and presidential candidate – one of many Democrats vying for the party's nomination – held his first-ever Austin event Wednesday.

2020 Dread: A nationwide poll by USA Today/Suffolk University found Americans dread the upcoming election. Former VP Joe Biden – despite a history of sexual misconduct – maintains his lead; Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has bumped Bernie out of second place.