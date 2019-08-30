Civics 101

Thursday 29

COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM TO INCREASE FAIR ACCESS TO GREEN JOBS Organizations interested in researching and creating ways to close the workforce development gap for communities of color – specifically in the green jobs sector – are encouraged to apply for the latest city grants (ranging between $10,000 and $50,000) aiming to promote climate justice and equitable access to green jobs. Interested organizations are encouraged to partner on their application to foster collaboration in Austin’s green job sectors. Deadline to apply: Wed., Sept 4, 2019 www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION Further discussion about the fiscal year 2020 proposed budget. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. HACA Central Office, 1124 S. I-35. www.austintexas.gov/haca.

FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS IN AUSTIN Hear Mayor Steve Adler and more discuss recent policies relating to homelessness. RSVP online. RSVP does not guarantee admission; please arrive early to reserve your space. 6-8pm. LBJ Auditorium, 2313 Red River, 512/471-2787. www.lbj.utexas.edu.

4TH ANNUAL BUDGET PARTY Learn about the city’s budgeting process, including how it works, and try writing your own at this party hosted by Austin Tech Alliance, Glasshouse Policy, and more. 6-9pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. info@austintech.org, www.austintech.org.

AURA GENERAL BODY MEETING An update on the latest in housing, transit, bikes, buses, parks, trails, and everything else that makes our city come alive. Urban planner Meghan Skornia will be there to talk about her campaign to end #atxstreetharassment. 6-7:30pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon, 512/524-0384. www.aura-atx.org.

BUILDING & STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING This commission hears cases concerning alleged violations of the City's housing and dangerous buildings regulations. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

"ISOLATED INCIDENTS" Creative Action's Youth Cinema Collective screens its short film about the traumatic effects of school lockdowns on young people, followed by a community dialogue on gun violence featuring representatives from Texas Gun Sense and youth activists. 8:30pm. Creative Action, 2921 E. 17th, Bldg. B, 512/442-8773. Free. www.creativeaction.org.

Friday 30

AUSTIN CLIMATE STRIKE A day of action to fight climate change at the Capitol. 9am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. austinclimatecoalition@gmail.com, www.austinclimatecoalition.org.

ONE WATER SUMMIT REGISTRATION DEADLINE Register for the One Water Summit by the end of the day. 11:45pm. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 31

Sunday 1

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

Monday 2

Tuesday 3

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Register online or or call the Safety Line at 512-972-7233. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov.

JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY PUBLIC FORUM For small commercial customers to give feedback on some key rate-making components, for AE and City Council to consider in the next rate review. 6-7:30pm. 721 Barton Springs Road, Room 130. www.austinenergy.com.

Wednesday 4

WALK WITH A DOC Get your blood pressure and cholesterol checked before walking the trail. Free snacks, water, and giveaways. 8:30am. Boggy Creek Greenbelt Park, 1114 Nile, 512/477-1566. www.austintexas.gov.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 10 CANDIDATES Mike Siegel, Shannon Hutcheson, and Pritesh Gandhi will discuss their campaigns for the Congressional District 10 primaries. 6:45-7:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. www.westaustindemocrats.org.

Thursday 5

CULTURAL FUNDING FY20 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP Individual artists, unincorporated arts groups, and arts 501 (c) 3 organizations learn about the application process. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop or tablet. Noon. 5202 E. Ben White Blvd Suite 400 Austin, TX 78741. www.austintexas.gov.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Learn how it works and how cash flow is a tool to keep your business healthy. 1-4pm. 4029 South Capital Of Texas Highway #110. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.