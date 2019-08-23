Civics 101

Thursday 22

COFFEE WITH A COP Do you live or work Downtown? Grab a coffee and discuss safety concerns with the Downtown District Rep. 7:30-9am. Texas Coffee Traders, 1400 E. Fourth, 512/476-2279. www.austintexas.gov/police.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. For more info on what’s been happening, check out our recap of the Aug. 8 meeting by City Hall reporter Austin Sanders. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN BUDGET HEARING: PART ONE Join Austin Justice Coalition and other advocacy groups to tell City Council that mental health reform should be a funding priority. Noon-6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austinjustice.org.

AUSTIN ENERGY PUBLIC FORUM For small commercial customers to give feedback on some key rate-making components, for AE and City Council to consider in the next rate review. 6-7:30pm. 721 Barton Springs Road, Room 130. www.austinenergy.com.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 6-8pm. Unity Church of Austin, 5501 Hwy. 290 W., 512/892-3000. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Friday 23

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES Learn the ins and outs of tax filing and record keeping. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 24

JOINT INCLUSION COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Attend to advise Council on issues pertaining to diversity and inclusion. See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/jic.

JOHN TREVIÑO JR. METROPOLITAN PARK AT MORRISON RANCH PARD continues the master planning process for the 330-acre East Austin parkland with a brief presentation at 10:30am. 10am-Noon. Barbara Jordan Elementary, 6711 Johnny Morris, 512/414-2578. www.austintexas.gov/JohnTrevinoMetroPark.

CARE, CRAFTS & COMMUNITY: A MEETUP FOR ABORTION CARE KITS Join Fund Texas Choice, Lilith Fund, Jane’s Due Process, and NARAL Pro-Choice Texas to put together care kits and write encouraging notes for abortion clinic patients who have had to travel, sometimes across the state, for abortion services. 2-4pm. Open House Austin, 3307 Oak Springs Dr.. Free with RSVP. www.lilithfund.org.

[SOLD OUT] THE NEW BORDER CRISIS: ECONOMICS, MIGRATION & MILITARIZATION Hear from accomplished panelists about the realities behind the current border crisis. This event is sold out, but you can join the waitlist via email. 5:45-8:30pm. AFL-CIO Hall, 1106 Lavaca, 512/477-6195. Free. laura@atcf.org, www.atcf.org.

Sunday 25

[SOLD OUT] FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn the ins and outs of chicken keeping, including how pet fowls can help keep food waste out of the landfill and create healthy soil. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee also qualify for a new chicken coop or home composting system rebate, so attend and apply! [SOLD OUT] 10-11am. Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller, 4209 Airport. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Monday 26

WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY 2019 Celebrate Women’s Equality Day on the 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gives citizens the right to vote regardless of gender. 11am-2pm. TBA.

CEILING BREAKERS: A WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY CELEBRATION Join the Travis County Democratic Party and the Capital Area Democratic Women for a reception, a screening of RBG, and a discussion with Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, and state Rep. Sheryl Cole. 6-9pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/861-7040. $20+. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL Join the Austin Democratic Socialists of America for their monthly community conversation. Topic TBD. 6:30-8:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE PROPOSED 2020 BUDGET Travis County residents are invited to a community conversation on and about Central Health’s proposed 2020 budget. Spanish interpretation services available; email for other language needs. 6:30-8pm. Central Health Board Room, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. communications@centralhealth.net, www.centralhealth.net.

Tuesday 27

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Drop in to learn about the city’s cultural funding programs. Current contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVIDUAL ARTISTS LISTENING SESSION (CULTURAL FUNDING REVIEW PROCESS) If you receive funding from Community Initiatives, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festivals, or Sponsored Projects (core funding), come share your thoughts on enhancing equity, inclusion, and effectiveness in local arts funding. RSVP online. 6-8:30pm. Kodosky Donor Lounge at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov.

TREE ORDINANCE WORKSHOP Did you know Austin was the first city in Texas to pass a comprehensive Tree Ordinance to protect trees during construction and preserve the city’s tree canopy? Come learn more about tree permits and tree care. 6-7:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during growth. 9-10:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Wednesday 28

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN Learn the process, step by step, for opening a small startup or expanding an existing one. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY OF AUSTIN BUDGET HEARING: PART 2 Join Austin Justice Coalition and other advocacy groups to tell City Council that mental health reform should be a funding priority. 6-10pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austinjustice.org.

THE PEOPLE’S BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING! Show support for Austin’s communities of color by recommending equity and racial justice in the yearly city budget. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.fb.com/ccucoalition.

CORY BOOKER AUSTIN HAPPY HOUR Jersey Senator, former Mayor of Newark, and current candidate for the Democratic Presidential primary is hosting his first Austin event 7:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. austinevent@corybooker.com, www.corybooker.com.

Thursday 29

SPECIAL CALLED COUNCIL MEETING - BUDGET WORK SESSION Further discussion about the fiscal year 2019-2020 proposed budget. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

HOUSING AUTHORITY – REGULAR MEETING Attend the monthly meeting of this group, which works to ensure safe, quality affordable housing exists for families of low income. 10am. HACS Central Office, 1124 S. I-35. www.hacanet.org.

4TH ANNUAL BUDGET PARTY Learn about the city’s budgeting process, including how it works, and try writing your own at this party hosted by Austin Tech Alliance, Glasshouse Policy, and more. 6-9pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. info@austintech.org, www.austintech.org.

AURA GENERAL BODY MEETING AURA's monthly social gathering has the latest in housing, transit, bikes, buses, parks, trails, and everything else that makes our city come alive. Urban planner Meghan Skornia will be there to talk about her campaign to end #atxstreetharassment. 6-7:30pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon, 512/524-0384. www.riorita.net.

A FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS IN AUSTIN A public forum featuring Mayor Steve Adler to discuss recent policies relating to homelessness. RSVP online. RSVP does not guarantee admission; please arrive early to reserve your space. 6-8pm. LBJ Auditorium, 2313 Red River, 512/471-2787.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING This commission hears cases concerning alleged violations of the City's housing and dangerous buildings regulations. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second.

"ISOLATED INCIDENTS" Creative Action's Youth Cinema Collective screens its short film about the traumatic effects of school lockdowns on young people, followed by a community dialogue on gun violence featuring representatives from Texas Gun Sense and youth activists. 8:30pm. Creative Action, 2921 E. 17th, Bldg. B, 512/442-8773. Free. www.creativeaction.org.