News

Cap Metro Creates New Way to Get to Campus

Streamlining the passage from Downtown to the Drag

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Aug. 23, 2019


Council Member Kathie Tovo & Mayor Steve Adler took a Cap Metro bus tour of the improvements on Aug. 16. (Photo by John Anderson)

City and Capital Metro leaders on Friday, Aug. 16, cut the ribbon on a small but significant stretch of pavement in Austin's mobility network – a new transit alignment to streamline the passage from Downtown to the Drag. The street grid at the southwest corner of the UT campus has been misaligned at MLK Boulevard for well over a century, and its designed-for-cars configuration slows down Cap Metro's busiest bus routes. So now it's different!

Specifically, buses using the existing northbound transit lane on Lavaca now have a protected left turn onto one-way westbound 18th Street, and then a contra-flow lane through the intersection on Guadalupe. To help out Austin's easily confused drivers, these bus-only stretches are now painted bright red, and other lane markings should help make this second nature to campus-bound car commuters. Both Austin Transportation and Capital Metro want there to be fewer of those, and the project also includes upgrades for walkers and bikers.

This is the first completed project from the Corridor Construction Program that comprises the lion's share ($482 million, of which $19.8 million is earmarked for the Drag) of the city's 2016 Mobility Bond package. Capital Metro says the Guadalupe/MLK connector will speed up bus transit by about 18%, shaving a full minute off trips, or two hours of travel time a year for the thousands of riders who travel this corridor daily, which helps nudge more people out of cars and closer to the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan's goals for major transportation mode shifts by 2039. A much bigger step will be getting those transit users out of traffic on the Drag via whatever emerges as the Project Connect Orange Line, coming to your ballot box in 2020.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Capital Metro
Leander, Cap Metro Not Breaking Up Yet
Leander, Cap Metro Not Breaking Up Yet
Residents turn out to support transit agency

Austin Sanders, July 26, 2019

Project Connect's Blue Line to Connect Austin Airport to Downtown
Project Connect's Blue Line to Connect Austin Airport to Downtown
The next step in Cap Metro's high-capacity transit plan

Sarah Marloff, May 24, 2019

More by Mike Clark-Madison
Austin At Large: For the Price of a Policeman
Austin At Large: For the Price of a Policeman
The cost of public safety, in different community currencies

Aug. 23, 2019

City Hall Gets Better at the Basic Business of Budgeting
City Hall Gets Better at the Basic Business of Budgeting
Early indicators are good, but difficult fiscal conversations linger

Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Capital Metro, Austin's mobility network, Austin Transportation, Corridor Construction Program, 2016 Mobility Bond, Austin Strategic Mobility Plan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Karen Olsson: The Weil Conjectures
BookPeople
Kansas City or Bust!
at Hyde Park Theatre
Nebula, Sasquatch, Tia Carrera, Mortales at The Lost Well
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  