Thursday 15

46TH ALEC ANNUAL MEETING Conservative think tank the American Legislative Exchange Council returns to town with new right-wing ideals. Why they insist on meeting in Austin? Who can say, but we hear protests could be planned. Stay tuned. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. www.alec.org.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop on small and minority business enterprise certifications and more for for-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts. 10am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CIVICS 101: EVERYTHING YOU WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT TRAVIS COUNTY Grab a beer and learn about the nuts and bolts of Travis County with Austin’s Economic Development Committee. 5:30-7:30pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir., 512/524-0323. Free, members; $10, nonmembers. www.austinyc.org.

Friday 16

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. 6850 Austin Center Blvd. #320. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 17

FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATIONS & SPORTS PHYSICALS During National Health Center Week, Central Health, CommUnityCare Health Centers, and Sendero Health Plans are providing free immunizations, sports physicals, backpacks, school supplies, and more. 10am-2pm. CommUnityCare North Central, 1210 W. Braker, 512/978-9300. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

AUSTIN CODE NORTH TEAM MEET & GREET Enjoy outdoor activities while learning about, meeting, and sharing ideas with the Austin Code North District Team's code inspector. Hot dogs, chips, and drinks provided! 10am-1pm. Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park, 7000 Ardath, 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 10am-Noon. Kenneth Gardner Service Center, 4108 Todd. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Sunday 18

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

Wednesday 21

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR An online overview of the city’s development process – from land use and zoning to building plans and permits – to help you identify what’s relevant to your business. 9-10am. Online. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TOWN HALL ON PUBLIC ORDER ORDINANCES Downtown Austin Alliance host a public conversation on homelessness and recent changes to city ordinances with Mayor Steve Adler, Council Members Kathie Tovo, Ann Kitchen, and Greg Casar, moderated by Sid Richardson Professor Donald F. Kettl. 10am. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. www.austinconventioncenter.com.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS Get an overview of the city’s development process – from land use and zoning to building plans and permits – to help you identify what’s relevant to your business. 10-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ELECTRIC BOARD REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Development Service Department, 5202 E. Ben White, Bldg. 2, #300. www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Members will be briefed on the Land Development Code revision process and Cap Metro's Project Connect. See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CARVER MUSEUM: MANAGER SELECTION PROCESS Meet with, hear from, and then score the candidates applying to become the manager of the Carver Museum. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 22

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. For more info on what’s been happening, check out our recap of the Aug. 8 meeting by City Hall reporter Austin Sanders. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 6-8pm. Unity Church of Austin, 5501 Hwy. 290 W., 512/892-3000. www.austintexas.gov/composting.