Civics 101

Thursday 8

EQUITY MINI-GRANT FUND APPLICATIONS Community organizations focused on improving life for Austin’s most vulnerable populations are invited to apply for grants of up to $10,000, provided by the City of Austin. Deadline to apply: Fri., Aug. 9, 3:30pm Online. www.austinstrategicplan.bloomfire.com.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Learn about accounting basics as well as tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council’s first meeting following summer break. See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

HUMAN CIRCUIT DAY Celebrate local musicians and our robust music scene as Mayor Steve Adler and the city declare August 8 the first Human Circuit Day. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 9

Saturday 10

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Help keep the lake sparkling by lending a hand to this shoreline cleanup! Water cleanup is possible, too, depending on availability of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/391-0617 x702. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 11am. The Great Outdoors, 2730 S. Congress, 512/448-2992. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 11

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

Monday 12

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats, as well as other child passenger safety tips. Register online or by calling the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/ems.

Tuesday 13

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about bookkeeping, tax compliance, and more. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $35. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HOUSING & PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open or expand a small business. 11am-12:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

VISIONARY VOICES: JANET ZWEIG Janet Zweig will discuss her interactive installation project for the the new Barbara Jordan Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. 6pm. Texas Society of Architects, 500 Chicon. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LITERARY HEALING EXPERIENCE To mark the 400th year of slavery in the U.S., join the Community Advocacy & Healing Project as they cultivate a space of healing by reading My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem. 6-8pm. TBA. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

Wednesday 14

46TH ALEC ANNUAL MEETING Conservative think tank the American Legislative Exchange Council returns to town with new right-wing ideals. Why they insist on meeting in Austin? Who can say, but we hear protests could be planned. Stay tuned. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. www.alec.org.

AUDIT & FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

UNWELCOME RECEPTION: RALLY AGAINST ALEC Pretty sure the name says it all: You’re invited to join the protest against the conservative, right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council. 4:30-6:30pm. Fareground, 111 Congress. www.faregroundaustin.com.

Thursday 15

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW A workshop on small and minority business enterprise certifications and more for for-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts. 10am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CIVICS 101: EVERYTHING YOU WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT TRAVIS COUNTY Grab a beer and learn about the nuts and bolts of Travis County with Austin’s Economic Development Committee. 5:30-7:30pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir., 512/524-0323. Free, members; $10, nonmembers. www.austinyc.org.