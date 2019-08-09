News

AISD Slows Down “School Changes” Train

Release, review of draft scenarios pushed back one month

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 9, 2019

AISD Slows Down “School Changes” Train

Austin Independent School District leaders announced last Thursday, Aug. 1, that the district's "school changes" process would be delayed by one month to give AISD staff more time to wade through community feedback on concepts for addressing the district's demographic and financial challenges. Initially, AISD's leadership team was set to reveal multiple "scenarios" for the board of trustees to choose from in August. These scenarios could include the redrawing of some boundary lines, or the closure and repurposing of some campuses – highly contentious topics among parents, teachers, and students across the district.

On the new timeline, a first draft of the scenarios will be revealed publicly on Friday, Sept. 6, and they will be discussed at the board's work session the following Monday, Sept. 9. Final approval of the scenarios will slide from October to Nov. 18; changes are still set to take effect the following August as the 2020-21 school year gets underway. The school board meets for the first time on Monday, Aug. 12, following a July break.

