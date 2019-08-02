Separating Fact From Fiction Regarding Austin's Homelessness Strategy

What ordinances were changed?

One (9-4-11) was amended to allow camping in public areas unless doing so "materially endanger[s] the health or safety of another person or of themselves," or if doing so "knowingly, or recklessly" makes the public area impassable or impedes "the reasonable use" of the area. A second (9-4-14) changed references to "sitting or lying" in the public right-of-way to "obstructions" of the ROW, with the same "materially endangers" and "reasonable use" language as for camping. The final change (9-4-13) changes "solicitation" to "aggressive confrontation," which allows panhandling but still prohibits intimidating or threatening behavior. All three ordinances now require that police officers issue warnings to violators before issuing a citation or making an arrest. The full text of the ordinance changes can be viewed online.

Why were they changed?

There's a growing body of legal precedent throughout the country that such ordinances are unconstitutional. Free speech protections have been cited to defend a person's right to panhandle, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people who have nowhere else to go for sleeping or lying on the street is unconstitutional. City leaders cited these rulings as motivation for amending the Austin ordinances. As well, creating criminal violations and arrest records can make it more difficult for individuals to exit homelessness, because housing providers could screen them out.

Where in the city do the ordinance changes apply?

All three apply citywide, though camping at some public spaces (such as City Hall or the Capitol) is still prohibited. However, City Council may amend the camping ordinance again to prohibit the behavior in some parts of the city, such as areas with high ped­es­trian traffic. Contrary to some news and social media reports, camping on private property without consent is not permitted.

What is the city doing to help keep camps clean?

Regular cleanups under state-owned highways will continue, and the Public Works Department is piloting a "violet bag" program which aims to help those experiencing homelessness to keep campsites clean.

Have the changes led to more people on the streets?

We won't know for sure until the next Point in Time Count in January 2020, but it is likely that the ordinance changes have made homelessness more visible, even if numbers have not increased. Before the changes, many have opted to stay out of the public eye, for their own safety and to avoid citations.

Do the changes impact APD's authority to enforce other laws?

No. Assault, harassment, urinating and defecating in public, and other offenses remain illegal, contrary to some claims on social media. If a person is at risk of harm from these behaviors, APD encourages witnesses to call 911. If there's no immediate risk, witnesses can call 311 to report the incident.

How much is the city spending on the South Austin shelter?

A common refrain from opponents of a new shelter at 1112 W. Ben White is that the city is paying $8 million for a $2 million piece of property. On June 20, City Council authorized staff to negotiate the purchase at a price not to exceed $8.6 million; while the property's current valuation by the Travis Central Appraisal District is $2 million, its market value could be higher.