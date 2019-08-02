Counting the Present and Future Beds for People Experiencing Homelessness in Austin
By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019
By any measure, Austin has far fewer shelter beds than it has people experiencing homelessness at any given time – whether that's the approximately 2,200 identified in the latest Point in Time Count, or the more like 4,000 figure cited by service providers. Projects in the pipeline will bring the inventory up above 1,000 beds; City Council's strategy includes identifying locations for shelter (which may be safe camping/parking sites) in each of the 10 Council districts.