News

Counting the Present and Future Beds for People Experiencing Homelessness in Austin

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 2, 2019

By any measure, Austin has far fewer shelter beds than it has people experiencing homelessness at any given time – whether that's the approximately 2,200 identified in the latest Point in Time Count, or the more like 4,000 figure cited by service providers. Projects in the pipeline will bring the inventory up above 1,000 beds; City Council's strategy includes identifying locations for shelter (which may be safe camping/parking sites) in each of the 10 Council districts.


KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Homelessness, Point in Time Count, Austin City Council, Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, Austin Shelter for Women and Children, Casa Marianella, Salvation Army, Safe Alliance, Rathgeber Center, South Austin Housing Center, Foundation for the Homeless, Integral Care

