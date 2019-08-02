Civics 101

Thursday 1

CITYWORKS ACADEMY Apply for the opportunity to learn the “A to Z” of City operations and get a behind-the-scenes look at local government, via 14 classes (held Wednesdays or Tuesdays from 6-9pm). Session starts the first week of September and concludes the second week of December. Deadline to Apply: Thu., Aug. 1 www.austintexas.gov/cityworks.

EQUITY MINI-GRANT FUND APPLICATIONS Community organizations focused on improving life for Austin’s most vulnerable populations are invited to apply for grants of up to $10,000, provided by the City of Austin. Deadline to apply: Fri., Aug. 9, 3:30pm Online. www.austinstrategicplan.bloomfire.com.

I.C.A.R.E COMMUNITY CONFERENCE Citizens are invited to APD's conference to build bridges of honesty and respect between the community and law enforcement. Sessions will cover mental health aid, impartial policing, and much more. 7:15am. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., 512/223-5100. www.austintexas.gov.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the five marketing essentials for your small business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PLANNING COMMISSION EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 3:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

THORNE DREYER BIRTHDAY BASH & NJP BENEFIT The New Journalism Project celebrates the birthday of a pioneering Sixties underground journalist with jazz, cake, a poetry reading, and more! 6-9:30pm. High Road on Dawson, 700 Dawson, 512/442-8535. www.theragblog.com.

HERITAGE GRANT INFORMATION SESSION Learn how to get money to help preserve, restore, or rehabilitate Austin’s historic assets through the city’s Heritage Grant program. 6-7:30pm. City of Austin Heritage Tourism Division Office, 5202 E. Ben White #400. www.austintexas.gov/heritage-grants.

Friday 2

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Hear from the members of the of the EquitySpace 2019 Summit planning committee as they discuss what to expect and how people can get involved. 9am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. www.breakthepipeline.org.

WOOD RECLAMATION For anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 3

AUSTIN ISD BACK TO SCHOOL BASH & SAFETY FAIR Get free booster seats, haircuts, wellness checks, information on AISD services, door prizes, and more from 120 community organizations and AISD departments. Don’t forget your immunization records! 8am-Noon. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austinisd.org.

AUSTIN DUCK DERBY Thousands of rubber ducks will float down Lady Bird Lake to see who crosses the finish line first. Each duck has been adopted to raise funds for the Austin Boys & Girls Club Foundation. Adopt your duck (or ducks) online. 10am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/974-6700. www.duckrace.com/austin.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts in your neighborhood, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 10am-Noon. St. Albert the Great Parish Hall, 12041 Bittern Hollow. www.austintexas.gov.

BALLOT PETITION DRIVE WITH SELENA ALVARENGA Go door-to-door to support Selena Alvarenga’s candidacy for the 460th District Court. Meet at the the food truck plaza! 10am-Noon. Mueller Lake Park, 4209 Airport Blvd.. www.selenaforjudge.com.

HER FLAG 2020 Marilyn Artus started her 14-month journey across the USA to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. During her travels, she's sewing Her Flag, a giant flag that will be the result of a collaboration with 36 women artists who live in each of the 36 states that ratified the 19th amendment. Note: Austin-based artist Mila Sketch created Texas stripe that will be sewn in today. Bonus: Live music by Claudia Gibson. 11am. Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel, 405/816-2902. Free. www.herflag.com.

Sunday 4

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS MEETING Join Texas Democratic Party and Annie’s List as they pack backpacks for refugees and discuss how to turn Texas blue during the 2020 midterms. 2-4pm. Travis County Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656 W. Hwy. 71, Bldg. A Ste. 208. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 5

CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSION See agenda for details. 2pm. LifeWorks Sooch Foundation Youth & Family Resource Center, 835 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/735-2400. www.austintexas.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Keep your baby safe with tips in Spanish from Austin-Travis County EMS on car seat safety, sleep practices, infant CPR, choking procedures, and more. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

LAD: IMMIGRATION CRISIS DISCUSSION Join the Liberal Austin Democrats for a discussion with immigration attorneys Pooja Sethi and Chito Vela, and Casa Marianella Executive Director Jennifer Long on immigration, Trump’s border crisis, and what we can do to help. 6:30-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. lyn@austinlaborers.com, www.fb.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 6

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 7

DIVERSITY IN TRANSIT A panel discussion on the different transit opportunities, safety, barriers, the future, affordability, and the communities they serve. 6-8pm. Casa Chapala, 9041 Research #100, 512/459-4242. Free. www.fb.com/mecaaustin.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about those green composting carts in your neighborhood, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 6-8pm. Shalom Austin, 7300 Hart Ln.. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 8

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Learn about accounting basics as well as tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council’s first meeting following summer break. See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.