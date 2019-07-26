News

Everything You Need to Know if ICE Knocks on Your Door

Know your rights

By Mary Tuma, Fri., July 26, 2019

With the threat of increased immigration enforcement under Trump, remember that you still have guaranteed rights under the Constitution.

You do not need to open the door if ICE knocks, unless they have a judicial search or arrest warrant naming a person in your residence and/or areas to be searched at your address. If they don't produce a warrant, keep the door closed and say, "I do not consent to your entry." A warrant of removal/deportation (Form I-205) does not allow officers to enter a home without consent.

Do not sign anything ICE presents to you unless you have talked to an attorney first. You have the right to remain silent and to speak to a lawyer.

Take video and photos (unless you're on federal government property) and notes that include the ICE officer's badge and license plate number and what you were told.

If you are arrested by the police, you have the right to a government-appointed lawyer and should ask for one immediately. If you are detained by ICE or Border Patrol, you have the right to hire a lawyer, but the government does not have to provide one for you. Ask for a list of free or low-cost alternatives.

If you see ICE activity, you can report it to the ICE Fuera de Austin/ICE Out of Austin hotline at 512/270-1515 or by texting "WATCHICE" to 877877.

If you are a migrant in need of legal aid, contact these local aid groups:

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, 512/374-2700, www.trla.org

Texas Civil Rights Project, 512/474-5073, www.texascivilrightsproject.org

Refugee Services of Texas, 512/472-9472, www.rstx.org/austin

Justice for Our Neighbors, 512/326-1988, www.jfonaustin.org

American Gateways, 512/478-0546, www.americangateways.org

Grassroots Leadership, 512/499-8111, www.grassrootsleadership.org

Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 512/651-6100, www.ccctx.org/immigration-legal-services.html

RAICES, 512/994-2199, www.raicestexas.org

Casa Marianella, 512/385-5571, www.casamarianella.org

Sources: ACLU of Texas, United We Dream

