Civics 101

Thursday 25

EQUITY MINI-GRANT FUND APPLICATIONS Community organizations focused on improving life for Austin’s most vulnerable populations are invited to apply for up grants – up to $10,000 – provided by the City of Austin. Deadline to apply: Fri., Aug. 9 www.austinstrategicplan.bloomfire.com.

CITYWORKS ACADEMY Apply for the opportunity to learn the “A to Z” of City operations and get a behind-the-scenes look at local government, via 14 classes (held Wednesdays or Tuesdays from 6-9pm). Session starts the first week of September and concludes the second week of December. Deadline to Apply: Thu., Aug. 1 www.austintexas.gov/cityworks.

GAACC B2B SHOWCASE Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce professional-level members exhibit their products and services to each other, as well as to the public. 3-5pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 555/407-8240. Free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

"OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE" COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 4pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

SUMMER SAVINGS COMMUNITY EVENT Discover ways to lower your summer utility bill, monitor your usage from your phone, and ways to save on electricity with Austin Energy. 4pm. Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Dr.. www.austinenergy.com/go/summer.

SPEED MANAGEMENT PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE Share your thoughts with the Austin Transportation Department on the Speed Management Program, which aims to reduce the serious injury, fatal crashes, and egregious speeding on roads. 5pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Share your safety concerns with your local district representative from the Austin Police Department. 6pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov.

SOCIALIST HOUSING EDUCATION: HOW TO START A HOUSING CO-OP Join Austin DSA in collaboration with the Austin Cooperative Business Association and College Houses to learn about the intersection between socialism and cooperative housing. 6:30-8:30pm. 1905 Nueces. Free. www.austindsa.org.

Friday 26

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES A business 101 on social media from what it is, how to use it, and best practices for your company. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 27

"OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE" COMMUNITY MEETING Offer your feedback on PARD's Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 9am. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. www.austintexas.gov.

PATAGONIA FIX-IT PARTNER CLINIC Bring in one or two clean pieces of clothing in need of some love and volunteers will help you fix it. Complimentary snacks and drinks will provided. 10am. Patagonia, 316 Congress, 512/320-8383. www.austintexas.gov.

POP UP IN THE PARK Enjoy music, raffles, snacks, and discussions with the Austin Police Department about the various resources available for the Central East Austin community. 10am. Givens Park, 3811 E 12th St.. www.austintexas.gov.

TIME TO RISE RALLY As part of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the D. Wood Foundation Inc. will be bridging people from various minority communities with local mental health resources during a rally inspired by the Sixties. 11am. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE Learn about the new green composting carts in your neighborhood, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 1pm. Doris Miller Auditorium, 2300 Rosewood, 512/476-4118. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 28

ZACH SCOTT CELEBRATION Tour improvements to Zach Scott St. on a bike, tricycle, or your own two feet. Tacos and coffee will be served. 10am. The corner of Zach Scott St. and Tom Miller St.. www.austintexas.gov.

BRUNCH WITH SELENA ALVARENGA Enjoy brunch and mimosas with district judge candidate Selena Alvarenga, guest speaker Mia Parton – founder of Queer Women in Leadership – and other members of the LGBTQ community in Travis County! RSVP via email. Noon. 1101 Enfield Rd.. catina@collectivecampaigns.com, www.selenaforjudge.com.

Monday 29

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL Join the Austin Democratic Socialists of America for their monthly community conversation. Topic TBD. 6:30-8:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Tuesday 30

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of starting a small business or reevaluating an existing one during its growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DISTRICT 1 TOWN HALL Meet with City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison and her staff for their first town hall event. 6pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/about-council-member-natasha-harper-madison.

WE ARE WATCHING: DEBATE VIEWING PARTY

Bring friends or come solo to mingle, enjoy delicious treats, drinks, clever games, and dive into the second Democratic debates with Good Politics.

Night 1: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, author Marianne Williamson, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Night 2: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, businessman Andrew Yang, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

6pm.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCHING PARTY

The newly formed South East Democratic Alliance invites you to their watch party with debate bingo, door prizes, commentary, and beer. And you can register to vote too!

Night 2: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, businessman Andrew Yang, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet. Tue.-Wed., July 30-31, 6:30pm Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free. amwilliams14@gmail.com, www.fb.com/TraviscoSEDA.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY

Join the Travis County Democratic Party for the next round of the Democratic presidential primary debates.

Night 2: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, businessman Andrew Yang, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

Tue.-Wed., July 30-31, 7pm

Wednesday 31

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCHING PARTY

The newly formed South East Democratic Alliance invites you to their watch party with debate bingo, door prizes, commentary, and beer. And you can register to vote too!

Night 2: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, businessman Andrew Yang, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet. Tue.-Wed., July 30-31, 6:30pm Independence Brewing Company, 3913 Todd #607, 512/707-0099. Free. amwilliams14@gmail.com, www.fb.com/TraviscoSEDA.

DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WATCH PARTY

Join the Travis County Democratic Party for the next round of the Democratic presidential primary debates.

Night 2: California Sen. Kamala Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, businessman Andrew Yang, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

Tue.-Wed., July 30-31, 7pm

SPEAKER SERIES: GOING SOLAR! Take your first steps toward receiving a $2,500 rebate for a residential solar installation at this discussion with Austin Energy’s Solar Program 7pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 1

I.C.A.R.E COMMUNITY CONFERENCE Citizens are invited to APD's conference to build bridges of honesty and respect between the community and law enforcement. Sessions will cover mental health aid, impartial policing, and much more. 7:15am. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., 512/223-5100. www.austintexas.gov.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Learn the five marketing essentials for your small business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

THORNE DREYER BIRTHDAY BASH & NJP BENEFIT The New Journalism Project will be celebrating the birthday of a pioneering ‘60s underground journalist with jazz, cake, a poetry reading and more! 6pm. High Road on Dawson, 700 Dawson, 512/442-8535. thehighroadondawson.com.