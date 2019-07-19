Civics 101

Thursday 18

PROJECT CONNECT ORANGE LINE WORKSHOP You're invited to hear about Project Connect's proposed Orange Line – a form of high capacity rapid transit planned to run N. Lamar and S. Congress. Provide feedback, ask questions, learn about improving public transit in Austin. 5pm. Ragsdale Center, St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8796. www.capmetro.org.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the Cultural Funding final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet if possible. 6pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.

MEET + GREET: CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM IN TRAVIS COUNTY Discuss Dominic Selvera's plan to bring criminal justice reform to the Travis County Attorney's Office by ending cash bail, and decriminalizing marijuana and homelessness. 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. www.dominicselvera.com.

AUSTIN TEJANO DEMS 10TH ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MIXER Members new and old are invited to come out for food, drinks, and to renew your dues! 6pm. Casa Maria, 4327 S. First #102, 512/444-8861. www.casamariarestaurant.net.

Friday 19

INTERMEDIATE QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Take a deeper dive into QuickBooks Pro for your business accounting needs. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 20

AUSTIN ISD PRE-K ENROLLMENT FAIR Meet AISD staff, learn about programs offered, and register your kid for pre-K at any of the available campuses. (Austin ISD provides free pre-K for eligible 3- and 4-year-olds at campuses across the district.) 9am-1pm. Crockett High School, 5601 Manchaca Rd., 512/414-7735. Free. jose.m.velasquez@austinias.org, www.austinisd.org.

12TH & CHICON: ALLEY BEAUTIFICATION & SOCIAL Join Austin Black Pride and Raasin in the Sun for a community cleanup to beautify the alleyway. Once the work is done, stick around for an awesome showcase of local musicians, poets, and performance artists from 7-10pm. 9-11am. 1818 E. 12th. Free. raasin@raasininthesun.org, www.austinblackpride.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to create a home composting system and help support nature's recycling system. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee also qualify for a $75 home composting system rebate, so attend and apply! 10am. The Natural Gardener, 8648 Old Bee Caves Rd., 512/288-6113. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BALLOT PETITION DRIVE WITH SELENA ALVARENGA Go door-to-door to support Selena Alvarenga's candidacy for the 460th District Court. Meet at the the food truck plaza! 10am. Mueller Lake Park, 1829 Simond. www.selenaforjudge.com.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE WORKING GROUP MEETING The DSA's monthly meeting to discuss campaigns for the public defenders office, Homes Not Handcuffs, electoral work, and more. 2pm. 812 E. 31st St. www.austindsa.org.

Sunday 21

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

AUSTIN BELIEVE SURVIVORS POTLUCK Austin's black community is invited to feed and be fed nutrient-dense foods by black survivors, advocates, and community members to acknowledge the impact of sexual harm. 6pm. Whisper Hollow, 3300 Parker Ln. www.fourhundredandone.com.

Monday 22

AUSTIN AREA COMPREHENSIVE HIV PLANNING COUNCILMEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 23

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors, groups, and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE Develop your management style with this class led by a University of Texas instructor. 6pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov.

CENTRAL WEST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Share your safety concerns with a local district representative from the Austin Police Department. 6pm. GT Austin Church, 2700 Northland Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 24

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD Folks starting out on the entrepreneurial journey are invited to attend this class on the “lean start-up process” and how it differs from a traditional startup plan to decide what's right for you. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY QUESTIONS & ANSWERS LIVE WEBINAR An overview of the city's development process to help you identify what is relevant to your business location. 10-11am. 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PROJECT CONNECT ORANGE LINE WORKSHOP Learn about Cap Metro's proposed Orange Line – a form of high capacity rapid transit planned to run N. Lamar and S. Congress as part of Project Connect. Provide feedback, ask questions, and learn about improving public transit in Austin. 5pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.capmetro.org.

AIRPORT OPPORTUNITIES OUTREACH SESSION Learn how to prepare a contract and bid for opportunities with other business owners, the city’s Small & Minority Business Resources Department, and the Aviation Department. 6pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 25

GAACC B2B SHOWCASE Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce professional-level members exhibit their products and services to each other, as well as to the public. 3-5pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 555/407-8240. Free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

SUMMER SAVINGS COMMUNITY EVENT Discover ways to lower your summer utility bill, monitor your usage from your phone, and ways to save on electricity with Austin Energy. 4pm. Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Dr.. www.austinenergy.com/go/summer.

"OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE" COMMUNITY MEETING Join Austin Parks & Rec. for a series of open houses to gather community feedback on its Long Range Plan, which outlines the next 10 years of park development and programs in the city. 4pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

SPEED MANAGEMENT PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE Share your thoughts with the Austin Transportation Department on the Speed Management Program, which aims to reduce the serious injury, fatal crashes, and egregious speeding on roads. 5pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Share your safety concerns with your local district representative from the Austin Police Department. 6pm. Windsor Park Branch Library, 5833 Westminster, 512/928-0333. www.austintexas.gov.