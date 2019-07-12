Thursday 11

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Everything you need to know to master accounting basics, revenue and expenses tracking, bank reconciliation, and file setup. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

NORTHEAST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP Grab a cup of joe and chat with members of APD. 9am. H-E-B, 9414 N. Lamar. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER SAVINGS COMMUNITY EVENT Discover ways to lower your summer utility bill, monitor your usage from a phone or tablet, and save on electricity with representatives from Austin Energy. 4-7pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austinenergy.com.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW AND APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW For-profit business owners interested in working with government contracts are invited to this workshop on small and minority business enterprise certifications. 5:30-7pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 101: AUSTIN CITY GOVERNMENT AND YOU A crash course on all things City Council with the Austin Young Chamber and other local organizations. 5:30-7pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir., 512/524-0323. Free, members; $10, nonmembers. www.austinyc.org.

JOHN TREVIÑO JR. METRO PARK MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING #2 Provide feedback to the plan to develop a community park and open 330 acres of new parkland and river access to the public. 7-8:30pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. www.speakupaustin.org.

Friday 12

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN Learn how to develop a step-by-step business plan for a small startup or business expansion. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HOW FREE COLLEGE TEXTBOOKS PROMOTE EQUITY As part of the monthly speaker series for Community And Public Affairs, Ursula Pike, coordinator of instructional Initiatives, will be discussing free college textbooks. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th Street.

EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM: NOMINATING & ELECTION COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. 6850 Austin Center Blvd. #320. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING See agenda for details. 5pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

UPPER BOGGY BASH Celebrate the grand opening of the Upper Boggy Creek Trail with free sno-cones, live music, a parade, and activities for the whole family. Drop in anytime. 6-8pm. Downs Field, 2816 E. 12th. www.austintexas.gov.

BORDERLESS: CONVERSATIONS ON ART, ACTION, AND JUSTICE A conversation with Raj Patel, co-author of an award-winning book, activist, and academic, on the role art plays in reflecting and changing our world. 7pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. www.malvernbooks.com.

Saturday 13

SAVE THE CENSUS: CENTRAL TX CENSUS TRAINING Learn the importance of the census; how it impacts Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and all communities of color; along with ways to ensure everyone is counted fairly. 9:30am. Northwest Fellowship, 13427 Pond Springs. www.afssaustin.org.

CULTIVATING CO-CONSPIRATORS OF EQUITY Honor and celebrate Sandra Bland, who was found dead in Waller County jail four years ago. The event will include a march from the Texas Capitol, lunch, and a day learning and communing. 10am. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

STAND UP TO FASCISTS Take a stand against fascists and Nazis in Austin during a rally with ATX Resistance Action in response to a event featuring former City Council Member Don Zimmerman with "nationalist hate group Nomad SAR." Attendees are encouraged to bring water, noisemakers, megaphones, signs, and umbrellas. 11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

FIX-IT CLINIC Learn how to repair your worn-out items – from clothing to household appliances. Noon-3pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. CircularEconomy@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

NO WAR WITH IRAN Join Israel Is Palestine for a rally to protest against a possible war with Iran. 5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/IsraelIsPalestine.

Sunday 14

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

FLIPPING AWESOME FUNDRAISER Help Blue Action Democrats raise money to recruit and train volunteers, register voters, and mobilize Dem turnout at the polls with former state Sen. Wendy Davis and Julie Oliver. 3pm. The HighBall, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/383-8309. www.blueactiondems.com.

Monday 15

SPECIAL EVENTS TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS WITH ERICA NIX! Austin queer workout queen has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to host a nineties-inspired workout protest in from Gov. Greg Abbott's mansion. The goal: "Make clear that our creativity and resilience will always hold more power than extremists trying to strip away our rights." (Head to Kitty Cohen's after for a community toast at 7:30pm!) 6pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.PPtexasvotes.org.

Tuesday 16

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business – or how to reevaluate an existing one during growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

NATIONAL DISABILITY VOTER REGISTRATION WEEK KICKOFF Kick off National Disability Voter Registration Week with this volunteer deputy registrar training so you can help get folks eligible to vote. RSVP via email or phone. 10am-Noon. Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker. Free. mbroadway@drtx.org, www.revuptexas.org.

FUNDING HEALTH CARE IN TRAVIS COUNTY Join Central Health for a conversation over Twitter about building a healthier community through your tax dollars. Make sure to use the hashtag #CHealthChats. 7pm. Twitter. www.twitter.com/CentralHealthTX.

Wednesday 17

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other child passenger safety tips. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline at 512/972-SAFE to register. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER SAVINGS COMMUNITY EVENT Discover ways to lower your summer utility bill, monitor your usage from a phone or tablet, and other ways to save on electricity with representatives from Austin Energy. 4pm. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa. www.austinenergy.com/go/summer.

PROJECT CONNECT ORANGE LINE WORKSHOP Learn about Project Connect's proposed Orange Line – a form of high-capacity rapid transit planned to run on North Lamar and South Congress. Provide feedback, ask questions, and learn about improving public transit in Austin. 5pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.capmetro.org.

MEASURE ALL-HANDS: THE HEALTH IMPACTS OF CHILDHOOD CRIMINALIZATION Community members will discuss the health impact of childhood incarceration, the school-to-prison pipeline, and how to mobilize to change the statistics. 6pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.measureaustin.org.

Thursday 18

PROJECT CONNECT ORANGE LINE WORKSHOP Learn about Project Connect's proposed Orange Line – a form of high-capacity rapid transit planned to run on North Lamar and South Congress. Provide feedback, ask questions, and learn about improving public transit in Austin. 5pm. Ragsdale Center, St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8796. www.capmetro.org.

AUSTIN TEJANO DEMS 10TH ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MIXER Members new and old are invited to come out for food, drinks, and to renew your dues! 6pm. Casa Maria, 4327 S. First #102, 512/444-8861. www.casamariarestaurant.net.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the Cultural Funding final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet if possible. 6pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov.