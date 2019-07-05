Civics 101

Wednesday 3

IMMIGRANT DETENTION PROTEST CAMP OUT Protest the horrifying conditions for children at the border during a sit-in on the Capitol grounds. Along with sleeping in dog kennels, attendees will also be writing postcards, calling their representatives, and making signs advocating for change. Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE Save local lives with a blood donation in exchange for a free T-shirt and an Alamo Drafthouse movie pass. Make your appointment online at We Are Blood. Eat a full meal before arriving, and don’t forget your photo ID! 1-5pm. APD Headquarters, 715 E. Eighth, 512/974-5072. jeff.greenwalt@austintexas.gov, www.weareblood.org.

Thursday 4

NO MORE CAGES RALLY Take to the streets to remind city leaders that the conditions at the border detention centers are unacceptable. Attendees are encouraged to wear white and bring their whole family. 10am-Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Friday 5

WOOD RECLAMATION Join the Austin Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Unit as they provide large logs to anyone who needs them. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 6

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to create healthy soil and keep food waste out of the landfill. Attend and qualify for a $75 rebate on any new chicken coop or home composting system. Noon. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

AISD TOWN HALL A community conversation on how the 2019 Legislative Session will impact Austin Independent School District and the AISD Police Department's plans for next year. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. tcsocommunityoutreach@traviscountytx.gov, www.austinisd.org.

Sunday 7

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

Monday 8

CHILD PASSENGER SEAT SAFETY CHECK Buckle up for a free course on car safety for kids. Email for more information. 9am. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CANDIDATE 101 Annie’s List hosts a networking event for women interested in running for local or statewide offices, or in building their political foundations. 6-8pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. $15 (scholarships available). www.annieslist.com.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn how to get involved with Austin Resource Recovery programs and the city’s Zero Waste goals. 6-8pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth, 512/974-2744. block.leader@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/zerowasteblockleader.

Tuesday 9

BBASICS FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM FOR BUSINESS Learn about the pros and cons of putting your business on social media. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free, but RSVP. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

BURNET ROAD OFFICE HOURS Stop by anytime to meet with city officials and learn about the impending safety and mobility updates to Burnet Road between Koenig Lane and MoPac. 4-7pm. St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale, 512/452-5737. www.austintexas.gov/burnet.

WICKERSHAM LANE OPEN HOUSE The Transportation Department discusses the project to enhance the safety and mobility of Wickersham Lane, including a proposal for an improved bikeway and pedestrian crossing islands. 6-7pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/wickershamlane.

BACKPACK FULL OF CASH A doc exploring the growing privatization of public schools in America and the resulting impact on school children. The screening benefits the League of Women Voters of Hays County. 6:30pm. Sky Cinemas, 13201 US-290. www.lwvhaysco.com.

Wednesday 10

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Log on for an overview of the city’s development process to help you identify which processes are relevant to your business’ development and how to efficiently navigate the system. 9-10am. Remote. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city’s development process to help you identify which processes are relevant to your business’ development and how to efficiently navigate the system. 10-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AIRPORT OPPORTUNITIES OUTREACH SESSION Learn how to prepare a contract and bid for upcoming opportunities with other business owners, the city’s Small & Minority Business Resources Department, and the Aviation Department. 10am-Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SBA ALTERNATIVE FINANCING Learn about the Small Business Administration’s alternative business loan programs. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

THE STATE OF REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM WITH THE ACLU OF TEXAS Join members of the ACLU of Texas for a discussion on the changing landscape of reproductive rights and how you can participate in securing a better future. 6-8pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. www.aclutx.org.