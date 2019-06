"I love when our governor tweets opposition to a policy I supported. Just validates that I was on the right side."

– Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, after Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to overturn (How? When? In 2 years?) Austin’s move to decriminalize camping on the street as the city rethinks how it responds to homelessness. For more, see "Council Dials Back Laws Targeting Homeless," June 28.