Civics 101

Thursday 27

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Five essentials to help you better market your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

REDBUD TRAIL BRIDGE PROJECT OPEN HOUSE Get an update on the project to build a replacement bridge at Redbud Trail over Lady Bird Lake, and provide your input to the project team. 6-7:30pm. West Austin Youth Association, 1314 Exposition, 512/473-2528. www.austintexas.gov/redbudtrailbridge.

86TH TEXAS LEGE SESSION WRAP-UP EVENT The Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy, Leadership Austin, and Austin Tech Alliance will dive deep into the nuances of school finance, property taxes, and more. 6:30-8:30pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free.

AURA GENERAL MEETING Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza is taking questions with Austinites for Urban Rail Action about her vision for improving Austin and the challenges the city faces in implementing such plans. 6:30-8pm. Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse, 6501 S. Congress, 512/326-1150. www.aura-atx.org.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES WATCH PARTY Head to the gay bar, grab a drink with the therepubliq, and listen to the 20+ Dems running for president at this two-night debate watch party.

Night one debaters: Julián Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jay Inslee.

Night two debaters: Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Joe Biden, Eric Swalwell, and Marianne Williamson.

Wed.-Thu., June 26-27, 7-10pm

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY (NIGHT 2) Hear candidates like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders present their platforms on NBC at the second night of Jolt Action’s first 2020 Presidential Debate watch party. 8-10pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.jolttx.org.

Friday 28

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES INC. REGULAR MEETING The board of directors in charge of owning, financing, and operating the Austin Convention Center Hotel hold their quarterly general meeting. See agenda for details. 10:30am. Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. www.austintexas.gov.

BETO O'ROURKE MEET AND GREET Presidential candidate and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke returns to Austin for a public meet and greet with music from Marcia Ball too! 6pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.betoorourke.com.

MEET & GREET WITH SECRETARY JULIÁN CASTRO Join the Texas Democratic Party for a meet and greet with presidential candidate, former Housing Secretary, and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro. Who, by the way, kicked some serious a$$ during night one of the Dem debates earlier this week. 7-9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $40 ($10 for students). www.julianforthefuture.com.

SUFFRAGE CENTENNIAL: TEXAS WOMEN AND THE RIGHT TO VOTE Commemorate the centennial of Texas’ ratification of the 19th Amendment with a panel of historians exploring the movement leading up to women’s suffrage, as well as issues that are still relevant today. 7-9pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.thestoryoftexas.com.

Saturday 29

POP-UP ATX: CITY SERVICES ON THE GO Experience Google Cardboard goggles, a library on wheels, reusable swag, blood sugar screenings, and more at this pop-up resource fair. 10am-Noon. YMCA East Communities Branch, 5315 Ed Bluestein, 512/933-9622. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SUPERLOCAL WITH CECILE RICHARDS AND ALICIA GARZA A community building and training session covering gender equality with Alicia Garza, Cecile Richards, and the Supermajority Education Fund team. Lunch and child care provided. 10:30am-1:30pm. TBD. Free. www.supermajority.com.

Sunday 30

PROGRESSIVE WOMEN FOR VALINDA BOLTON Join this Democratic candidate for Travis County Commissioner Precinct 3 for an election fundraiser with other progressive women. 2-4pm. 3707 Laurel Ledge. sydney@susanharry.com.

LAKE TRAVIS: ORGANIZING AND VOTER REGISTRATION RALLY WITH JULIE Grab water and comfortable clothes and help more than 10,000 Texans register to vote with congressional candidate Julie Oliver. Celebrate afterward with BBQ or a dip in the local watering hole. 4:30-6:30pm. Private address; RSVP for details. www.julieoliver.org.

Monday 1

SAFE BABY ACADEMY IN SPANISH Learn how to keep your baby safe with tips in Spanish from Austin-Travis County EMS on car seat safety, safe sleep practices, infant CPR, choking procedures, and more. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 2

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business or re-evaluate a growing one. 3-4:30pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.giv/smallbiz.

AJC OPEN HOUSE The community is invited to check out Austin Justice Coalition’s new headquarters and learn about upcoming happenings, especially regarding their Higher Learning program. Light refreshments provided. 6-8pm. Austin Justice Coalition, 1603 E. 38 1/2 St., 512/921-4933. Free, but RSVP. www.austinjustice.org.

MEET THE FINALISTS FOR THE AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH MEDICAL DIRECTOR Come listen to the professionals applying to oversee all medical-related services provided by the Austin Public Health Department. For more information contact Rudy Vela at 974-9304. 6pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695.

Wednesday 3

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE Save local lives with a blood donation in exchange for a free T-shirt and an Alamo Drafthouse movie pass. Make your appointment online at We Are Blood. Eat a full meal before arriving, and don’t forget your photo ID! 1-5pm. APD Headquarters, 715 E. Eighth, 512/974-5072. jeff.greenwalt@austintexas.gov, www.weareblood.org.

Thursday 4

NO MORE CAGES RALLY Take to the streets to remind the leaders of Austin that the conditions at the detention centers on the border are unacceptable. Attendees are encouraged to wear white and bring their whole family. 10am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.