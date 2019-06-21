Quote of the Week

"So I was handing out bibles yesterday, that's a bullshit lie. Get your facts straight. There's a thing called defamation of character. You need to retract that statement and make it right."

– Cedar Park Council Member Rodney T. Robinson, chiding the Chronicle on Facebook after we reported that one of his colleagues – not him – was spreading God’s word at the Pride protest in Leander. He seems nice. For more, see "Protesters Descend On Leander Family Pride Event," Jun. 21.