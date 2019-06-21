Civics 101

Thursday 20

SPOTLIGHT ON POLICE SEIZURES IN TEXAS & BEYOND The Texas Tribune hosts a discussion with journalists, lawmakers, and attorneys on whether civil asset forfeiture is vital for law enforcement or an abuse its of power. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. www.texastribune.org.

[CANCELED] INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP [CANCELED] Take your accounting software skills to the next level with a better understanding of accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Last Council meeting 'til August. Get ready for a long day! 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Bring your laptop and learn how to complete the FY 19 Final Report for qualifying buildings and cultural and community programs. Noon-1pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PROJECT CONNECT BLUE LINE OPEN HOUSE Provide your feedback on Capital Metro’s proposed Blue Line Corridor, which aims to provide more high-capacity transit options in Austin. 4:30-6:30pm. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. www.projectconnect.com.

AURORA MARTINEZ JONES CAMPAIGN KICKOFF As a trained advocate who understands the child welfare system, Aurora Martinez Jones is jump-starting her campaign to become the 126th District Judge and carry out her progressive approach. 5:30-7pm. 1204 Castle Hill. Sponsorships start at $250. www.auroramartinezjones.com.

HOUSING INVESTMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE MEETING The city’s Housing Investment Review Committee will review applications for both the Rental Housing Development Assistance Program and the Ownership Housing Development Assistance Program to support construction of affordable housing. 5:30-7:30pm. Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Office, 512/974-1091. mandy.demayo@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/housing.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn food scraps and lawn clippings into nutrient-rich fertilizer. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on any home composting system – attend this class and apply! 6pm. Exaco Trading Co., 10203-B Metropolitan. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

MASSCHALLENGE TEXAS IN AUSTIN 2019 STARTUP SHOWCASE Meet the MassChallenge Texas in Austin finalist startups at the startup accelerator's largest open-floor, open-to-the-public expo. Learn how these emerging businesses are poised to change the way we live, work, and play. 6-8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 972/465-0688. Free. www.masschallenge.org.

#HOMESNOTHANDCUFFS Grassroots Leadership, Austin DSA, and other activist organizations gather to encourage City Council to vote in favor of an ordinance to decriminalize homelessness. 6:30-8:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

KUT’S “SPECTACLE OF KNOWLEDGE” TRIVIA NIGHT Grab a few friends and join KUT 90.5 for a test on your knowledge of news, current events, and sports. 7pm. Cactus Cafe, 2247 Guadalupe, 512/475-6515. $5. www.cactuscafe.org.

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE: BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER A rally to remember and honor Muhlaysia Booker and Chynal Lindsey, and support our black trans community with Black Transwomen Inc and Transgender Education Network of Texas. Join together to demand state officials stop targeting our queer and trans communities. 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Friday 21

UNITED FATES FEST 2019 Youth news media website GenDelta's first annual community activism event invites advocates, artists, and everyone in between for a weekend of speakers, performances, and a scholarship award ceremony honoring the work and efforts of young activists. Fri.-Sat., June 21-23 Downtown. $7-24.95. unitedfates@gendelta.co, www.gendelta.co/unitedfates.

CONSTITUENT COFFEE CHAT WITH REPRESENTATIVE GOODWIN Grab a coffee and share what’s important to you with the state rep. for the western and far south Travis County area. 8:30-10am. Austin Tea Xchange, 13011 Shops Pkwy. #600. www.austinteaxchange.com.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING Members of the Community Advancement Network work to build a fairer community during their monthly executive committee meeting. See agenda for details. 9-10:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.canatx.org.

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING The ins and outs of paperwork: what you need to keep, how long to keep it, and how you can use it to grow your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

15TH ANNUAL WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEURIAL LUNCHEON Austin-area women are invited to join the city's Small Business Program as its celebration of women's entrepreneurial spirit. Panelists will share their insights, challenges, and successes in achieving entrepreneurial success. 11:30am-1pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7748. $45. jacqueline.mayo@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIG BLUE WAVE SUMMER KICKOFF Rock out under the sun and make blue waves in Texas with TX-25 Democratic candidate Julie Oliver, Swerve Left, and friends. 8-10pm. Cherrywood Coffeehouse, 1400 E. 38th½, 512/538-1991. $25 suggested donation. www.cherrywoodcoffeehouse.com.

Saturday 22

UNITED FATES FEST 2019 Youth news media website GenDelta's first annual community activism event invites advocates, artists, and everyone in between for a weekend of speakers, performances, and a scholarship award ceremony honoring the work and efforts of young activists. Fri.-Sat., June 21-23 Downtown. $7-24.95. unitedfates@gendelta.co, www.gendelta.co/unitedfates.

[SOLD OUT] FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS [SOLD OUT] Learn how to create healthy soil and keep food waste out of the landfill. Attend and qualify for a $75 rebate on any new chicken coop or home composting system. 10-11am. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

SCOOTER SUMMIT Learn about scooter safety, enjoy coffee and tacos, and try out some rides with the City Council District 9 Office and the Austin Transportation Department. Helmets encouraged; rides for adults ages 18+ only. 10am-Noon. 111 Sandra Muraida Way. Free (some company fees may apply).

RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY FOR ONION CREEK METROPOLITAN PARK Celebrate the opening of a new park in South Austin. Make sure to dress comfortably for the blaring Texas heat! 10am. Onion Creek Metropolitan Park at Yarrabee Bend, 6800 Onion Creek Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn food scraps and lawn clippings into nutrient-rich fertilizer. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on any home composting system – attend this class and apply. 11:30am-12:30pm. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

EXPERIENCE THE HEART OF THE EASTSIDE Celebrate the release of the first-ever East Cesar Chavez District Field Guide, a community-sourced collection of poems and stories reflecting on the district. Contributors will perform live readings of their pieces. 2-4pm. Prizer Gallery, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez. www.austintexas.gov/soulyatx.

LEGISLATIVE ROUNDUP Reps. Eddie Rodriguez (first elected in 2002) and Vikki Goodwin (elected 2018) will discuss what happened at the Capitol during the 86th Legislative session. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 23

UNITED FATES FEST 2019 Youth news media website GenDelta's first annual community activism event invites advocates, artists, and everyone in between for a weekend of speakers, performances, and a scholarship award ceremony honoring the work and efforts of young activists. Fri.-Sat., June 21-23 Downtown. $7-24.95. unitedfates@gendelta.co, www.gendelta.co/unitedfates.

DATA FOR GOOD ATX: DATA DAY Learn how to create effective, data-driven change with the help of analysts and leaders from Tableau, MEASURE, Open Austin, and the ATX Office of Innovation. 12:30-4pm. Galvanize, 118 Nueces. www.dataforgoodatx.com.

Monday 24

SUMMER SAVINGS COMMUNITY EVENT Discover ways to lower your summer utility bill, monitor your usage from a phone or tablet, and other ways to save on electricity with representatives from Austin Energy. 4:30-7:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. www.austinenergy.com.

POSTPONED: EXERCISE YOUR RIGHTS WITH ERICA NIX! Postponed due to weather. Austin queer workout queen has teamed up with Planned Parenthood to host a nineties-inspired workout protest in from Gov. Greg Abbott's mansion. The goal: "Make clear that our creativity and resilience will always hold more power than extremists trying to strip away our rights." (Head to Kitty Cohen's after to a community toast at 7:30pm!) 6pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.PPtexasvotes.org.

MIND MATTERS – MAKING SENSE OF THE DATA: RESEARCH ON MOOD DISORDERS NAMI Central Texas and Dr. Jorge Almeida, director of the Bipolar Disorder Center at Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, share the latest research. 6:30-8pm. Dell Children's Medical Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd., 512/324-0000. Free. www.namicentraltx.org.

Tuesday 25

WORKSHOP ON WATER REUSE SYSTEMS Experts will present their experiences with designing alternative water systems and help shape future requirements for similar water systems in Austin. 8:30am-4pm. Austin Board of Realtors, 4800 Spicewood Springs Rd., 512/972-0194. marisa.flores@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/waterforward.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business or re-evaluate a growing one. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Meet with staff members to learn about festival programs, community initiatives, and all other cultural programs. 9am-Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

TXLEGE LOOK BACK: A DISCUSSION ON REPRO HEALTH & RIGHTS Our very own news staff writer Mary Tuma moderates this panel on protecting and advancing reproductive health and rights in Texas. Panelists include Rep. Donna Howard, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, Interim ED for Planned Parenthood Texas Votes Dyana Limon-Mercado, activist and patient Amy Kamp, and Delma Catalina Limones of NARAL Pro-Choice Texas. Watch online! 9:30am. Planned Parenthood Texas Votes Facebook Livestream.

REGULAR MEETING OF THE AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE Get updates on the city’s financial policies, capital improvement program, and more at this monthly meeting. 9:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BETH PAYAN CAMPAIGN KICKOFF FUNDRAISER Enjoy appetizers and refreshing beverages as former Assistant District Attorney Beth Payan kicks off her candidacy for judge of the 427th District Court. 5-7pm. Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 1206 W. 38th, 512/751-7826. $50. www.bethpayan.com.

RALLY TO RESTORE VOTING RIGHTS PROTECTIONS On the sixth anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that gutted voter protections, join activists to demand that Congress pass the Voting Rights Advancement Act. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.texascivilrightsproject.org.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL: QUEER HISTORY Join the Austin Democratic Socialists of America for a discussion on socialist topics relevant to the LGBTQ community. 6:45-8:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. dsaqueercoalition@gmail.com, www.austindsa.org.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL: QUEER HISTORY Austin Socialists and ATX DSA Queer Coalition are celebrating Stonewall with a convo covering the history of Queer liberation, why cops at Pride is controversial, socialism and sexuality, and more. 6:45pm. First Unitarian Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. www.austindsa.org.

Wednesday 26

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW The city’s Small & Minority Business Resources Department discusses how to use small and minority business enterprise certifications as a marketing tool. 10am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

JUDGE WAHLBERG’S CAMPAIGN KICKOFF FUNDRAISER Two weeks after announcing his re-election campaign for Texas’ 167th judicial seat, Judge Wahlberg will make his case for how he wants to serve Travis County. 5-7pm. Santa Rita Tex Mex Cantina, 1206 W. 38th, 512/419-7482. Sponsorships start at $250. www.judgewahlberg.com.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES WATCH PARTY (TWO NIGHTS) Head to the gay bar, grab a drink with the therepubliq, and listen to the 20+ Dems running for president at this two-night debate watch parties,

Night one features: Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jay Inslee.

Night two features: Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Joe Biden, Eric Swalwell, and Marianne Williamson.

Wed., June 26 7pm; Thu., June 27, 7pm

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY (NIGHT 1) Join Jolt for their first 2020 Presidential Debate watch party. Tonight, candidates including Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro will present their platforms on NBC. 8-10pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.jolttx.org.

Thursday 27

MARKETING ESSENTIALS Five essentials to help you better market your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

REDBUD TRAIL BRIDGE PROJECT OPEN HOUSE Get an update on the project to build a replacement bridge at Redbud Trail over Lady Bird Lake, and provide your input to the project team. 6-7:30pm. West Austin Youth Association, 1314 Exposition, 512/473-2528. www.austintexas.gov/redbudtrailbridge.

86TH TEXAS LEGE SESSION WRAP-UP EVENT The Austin Monitor, Glasshouse Policy, Leadership Austin, and Austin Tech Alliance will dive deep into the nuances of school finance, property taxes, and more. 6:30-8:30pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free.

AURA GENERAL MEETING Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza is taking questions with Austinites for Urban Rail Action about her vision for improving Austin and the challenges the city faces in implementing such plans. 6:30-8pm. Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse, 6501 S. Congress, 512/326-1150. www.aura-atx.org.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE WATCH PARTY (NIGHT 2) Hear candidates like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders present their platforms on NBC at the second night of Jolt Action’s first 2020 Presidential Debate watch party. 8-10pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.jolttx.org.